Moscow Court To Rule On Actor Ustinov’s Controversial Conviction

MOSCOW – The Moscow City Court is scheduled to hear actor Pavel Ustinov’s appeal on September 30 ​as he challenges his 3 1/ 2 -year prison sentence for assaulting a law enforcement officer during a protest rally in August he insists he did not take part in.



In a hearing last week, prosecutors said Ustinov's sentence was "too severe" and "the convict's reformation was possible without his isolation from society."



"I'm not guilty and I have nothing to apologize for," Ustinov told the court during the opening of that hearing on September 26.



The 23-year-old, who once worked as a National Guard officer, was sentenced on September 16 after a court found him guilty of verbally insulting police and physically assaulting a National Guard officer during a rally in Moscow on August 3.



Ustinov was among more than 1,400 people detained in Moscow on July 27 during an unsanctioned rally to protest the refusal by election officials to register independent and opposition candidates for September 8 elections to the Moscow city council.



Ustinov pleaded not guilty, saying he was standing nearby and was not participating in the rally at which activists challenged the refusal by officials to register opposition and independent candidates for Moscow city-council elections that took place on September 8.



Video of Ustinov's arrest appears to back up his claims, and his imprisonment and harsh sentence have sparked an outcry among the entertainment community, as well as from teachers, priests, and even some members of the Moscow city council.



On September 20, Ustinov was released from custody by a court and ordered not to leave Moscow before the appeal of his case is ruled upon.