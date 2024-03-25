Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on March 24 formally charged Dalerjon Mirzoev, Saidakram Rajabalizoda, Muhammadsobir Faizov, and Faridun Shamsiddin with committing the mass shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on March 22 that killed more than 130 people. The offense carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The suspects appeared in court heavily bruised with swollen faces amid reports that they were tortured during interrogation by the security services. The attack, which has been claimed by an affiliate of the Islamic State group, is the deadliest on Russian soil in years. The court ruled that the men -- all Tajik citizens -- be held in pretrial custody until May 22.