One Dead, More Than 100 Evacuated As Fire Hits Shopping Center In Moscow

More than 100 people have been evacuated from a shopping center for children's goods in Moscow after a fire broke out in a storage area on an upper floor, Russian media reports say.

The state-run news agency TASS cited medical personnel as saying that one person was killed in the fire at the Persei Dlya Detei (Perseus For Children) shopping center on April 4.

Media reports cited emergency and firefighting officials as saying that at least 115 people were evacuated from the building.

Firefighters were looking for people in the four-story, 6,000-square-meter building in eastern Moscow, and it was not immediately clear whether anyone remained inside.

A fire at a shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25 killed 64 people, including 41 children, and raised severe concerns about safety in in such buildings.

Investigators said that, at the mall in Kemerovo, fire exits were blocked, the public address system had been shut off by a guard, and the fire alarm system was out of service.

President Vladimir Putin blamed the fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) mall in Kemerovo on "criminal negligence" and "slovenliness," and vowed that those responsible would be punished.

Based on reporting by RIA, Interfax, TASS, and Dozhd