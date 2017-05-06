More Than 30 People Injured In Moscow High-Rise Fire

More than 30 people have been injured in a fire in a 40-story apartment house in southwestern Moscow, Russian news agencies reported on May 6, quoting sources in the local ambulance service.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals.

"A total of 31 people, including six children, sought medical attention. Of these, 11 people were taken to hospitals, including two children," the sources said.

The fire in the 40-story building, which began late on May 5, was fully extinguished about 90 minutes later.

A source in the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Moscow Directorate said that rescuers had evacuated 155 people.

The incident comes after a major fire on March 22 in an apartment building in the northeast of Moscow killed two people and injured 19.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax