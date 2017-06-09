Protesters Detained As Hundreds Decry Plans To Demolish Soviet-Era Housing In Moscow

MOSCOW -- Police detained at least three people as hundreds protested outside the Russian parliament as lawmakers prepared to vote on a controversial plan to raze thousands of Soviet-era apartment blocs in Moscow.

Deputies in the State Duma, Russia's lower house, were expected to hold the second of three votes on what Moscow authorities call a renovation plan on June 9.

Protesters held posters saying "Hands off Moscow," and "Down with the Renovation" or criticizing Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. They chanted "Shame" and "Put the Renovators on trial" as lawmakers entering the State Duma building in the heart of Moscow.

Police detained at least three activists including the chief of the opposition Yabloko party's Moscow branch, Sergei Mitrokhin.

The plan calls for the demolition of 4,500 buildings erected in the 1950s and 1960s -- many of them five-story blocks known as 'Khrushchyovki' after Soviet-leader Nikita Khrushchev -- and for them to be replaced with high-rise apartment buildings.

Moscow authorities say the buildings are dilapidated and outdated, but many residents and activists see the plans as an excuse for the construction of high rises in some of Moscow's leafiest neighborhoods.

A similar protest was held outside the Duma on June 6, and thousands of people protested against the plan on May 14.

