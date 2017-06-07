Moscow Anticorruption March To Go Ahead Despite Government's Restrictions

An anticorruption march and rally organized by opposition politician Aleksei Navalny will go ahead on June 12 at a site offered by Moscow city authorities.

Navalny aide Leonid Volkov, who is managing Navalny's nascent campaign for the 2018 presidential election, wrote on Twitter on June 7 that the protest will be held on Prospekt Sakharov, which is outside the city center.

Navalny had previously criticized the government's suggested locations as "boorishness" and had been considering whether to cancel the event altogether or hold it illegally.

The head of Navalny's Anticorruption Foundation, Roman Rubanov, added on June 7 that the Moscow authorities told him that demonstrators would not be allowed to use loudspeakers and video screens during the demonstration.

Navalny's team had asked to hold the rally at a central location close to the Kremlin and the offices of the Russian government.

However, the city government rejected that idea, saying the protest might disrupt scheduled events to mark the Russia Day holiday on that day. Instead, officials proposed other sites, including Prospekt Sakharov, outside the central area.

Similar demonstrations are being organized in dozens of cities across Russia.

Navalny is seeking to build on momentum picked up during nationwide anticorruption protests on March 26 that drew unexpectedly large crowds, including large numbers of young people.

Navalny is trying to get on the ballot for the March 2018 presidential election, in which President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to seek and secure a fourth term as president.

With reporting by Interfax