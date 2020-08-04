Moscow Police Again Fining People En Masse For Not Wearing Masks In Subway

Moscow police have again begun to fine people en masse for not wearing masks or gloves in the city’s subway as coronavirus cases increase in some countries.

Police increased monitoring of public transport, including all subway stations, starting on the weekend of August 1-2, TASS reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Moscow made wearing a mask and gloves on public transportation mandatory as of May 12 and immediately began handing out fines.

The city soon installed kiosks in the subway selling masks and gloves.

While the city has relaxed the use of masks in public places outdoors as the number of daily cases has declined, it has continued to require their use in public transport.

Passengers caught without a mask face a 5,000 ruble ($68) fine.

The increased inspections in Moscow come as some countries reimpose social-distancing measures to halt an increase in coronavirus cases.

Based on reporting by TASS