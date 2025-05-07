Migrants Beaten In Moscow Cafe As Crackdown On Central Asians Intensifies

Staff and customers at a Moscow cafe that employs Central Asians say they were badly beaten by police during a raid, part of what they say is an intensifying campaign against migrants from the region.

The crackdowns, which have escalated in recent weeks, are reportedly occurring even in cases where no documentation violations are found among migrant workers.

For decades, Russia has been the main destination for workers from Central Asia, who send tens of millions of dollars back home each year.

But the war in Ukraine and recent terrorist attacks like one in March 2024 on the Crocus City Hall entertainment complex in a Moscow suburb have led to unprecedented pressure on migrant workers.

Four Tajik men were arrested in connection with the deadly incident that left more than 140 people dead and more than 550 injured in the worst such attack -- the Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility -- in Russia in years.

Migrants say they are being targeted in a variety of public spaces, including transportation hubs, hotels, and restaurants in a concerted effort that follows legislation amended last year to give Russian police more powers to expel migrants without court orders.

Last month, Kyrgyz migrants say they were beaten, forced to crawl, and humiliated during a Moscow police raid on a bathhouse complex, a place popular among Kyrgyz migrants living in the Russian capital.

Some local media reports say that as many as three-quarters of the cafes and restaurants that cater to the Central Asian community have closed because of the frequent raids.

Eyewitness accounts detail tactics involving violence, humiliation, and property damage during these operations.

In some instances, members of the nationalist group "Russian Community," have been accused of operating as self-described "citizen patrols," where they reportedly participate alongside police, filming assaults and verbally and physically abusing migrants.

Official data reveals a significant surge in deportations from Moscow, with 4,800 migrants, primarily from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, expelled in the first three months of 2025 -- an increase of around 30 percent compared to the previous year.