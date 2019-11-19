Moscow Police Searching For Missing Interfax Editor

Police in Moscow on November 18 confirmed reports that Margarita Ignatova, an editor of Russia's Interfax news agency, was listed as a missing person.

"At present, the whereabouts of the young woman, born in 1990, are being established. Her mother has filed a missing person's report to the police, the search for her is under way," a spokesperson for the Moscow police department told state TASS news agency.

According to local media, Ignatova's mother said the last time she saw her daughter was around 9 a.m. on November 17. Igantova had reportedly told her mother she was going to church.

However, the 29-year-old editor didn't take with her identification, a mobile phone, and money.

After several hours of not having returned home, the mother started looking for Ignatova, starting at the church she knows her daughter frequents.

Next, the mother searched a nearby park and looked for clues on Ignatova's mobile phone.

That evening, the mother filed a missing-person report with the police.

According to the mother, Ignatova never has disappeared in such a manner and has no prior history of alcohol or drug abuse.

She was seen dressed in a brown and turquoise knitted hat, multicolored jacket, green cardigan, and black leather sneakers with rhinestones.

Based on reporting by TASS, Ekspress gazeta, Life.ru, and Komsomolskaya pravda