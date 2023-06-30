News
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of Theater Director Berkovich
A Moscow court on June 30 extended pretrial detention until at least September 10 of theater director Yevgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriichuk, who were arrested last month on charges of "justification of terrorism" in production of the play Finist -- The Brave Falcon. The play is about Russian women who married Muslim men and moved to Syria. Berkovich and Petriichuk maintain their innocence. If convicted, they may face up to five years in prison. Their play, first performed in December 2020, last year won Russia's Golden Mask national theater award. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Media Watchdog Blocks Websites Linked To Wagner Leader Prigozhin
Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked the websites of RIA FAN, Politics Today, Economy Today, Neva News, and People's News online media outlets for their ties to the rebellious leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after his aborted armed march to Moscow last week. The Neva News Telegram channel announced on June 30 that it had stopped operations without giving reasons for the move. Media reports say Prigozhin shut down his Agency of Internet-Investigations website. On June 29, the Prigozhin-linked YaRus social network announced its closure due to financial problems. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Two Security Personnel Killed After Man Opens Fire At Moldova's Chisinau Airport
CHISINAU -- Two security forces members were killed when a man opened fire at Chisinau International Airport in Moldova after he was denied entry into the small southeastern European nation, authorities said on June 30.
Officials said the suspect, identified as a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan, was injured by security forces and arrested following a short standoff in which hostages were briefly taken.
The airport was evacuated and all flights were delayed at Moldova’s main airport.
“A 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan was banned from entering Moldova for security reasons,” Prime Minister Dorin Recean said in a Facebook post. “While accompanying him to the transit area to be [put on a return flight] he shot dead a border guard and an airport security employee with a gun stolen from a border police employee.”
Recean said a passenger was also injured in the incident and is receiving medical treatment.
President Maia Sandu said that "state institutions are on heightened alert, police and law-enforcement bodies are mobilized throughout Moldova."
Moldova’s Internal Affairs Ministry said the two security personnel “lost their lives while performing their duties.”
Tensions have risen in pro-West Moldova following Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, with fears that Moscow could expand the war to Moldova, where up to 1,500 Russian troops are based in the breakaway pro-Moscow Transdniester region.
The Moldovan government has been critical of Russian aggression in Ukraine, with Sandu saying in May 2022 that Crimea, the Donbas, and Kyiv are all part of Ukraine.
Moldovan security forces have sought to block potential Russian fighters from arriving in the country, although there was no immediate indication of the suspect’s intentions in traveling to Moldova. Media reports said the suspect arrived on a flight from Turkey.
Russian Activist Gets Prison Term For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Recruitment Center
A court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on June 30 sentenced antiwar activist Aleksei Gashev to 10 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at a military recruitment center in the city of Perm last year with his colleague Mikhail Sokolov. The court found Gashev guilty of treason, being a member of a terrorist group, and conducting a terrorist act. Sokolov was sentenced to 11 years in prison on the same charges last week. Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, dozens of military recruitment centers have been targeted by arsonists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Norwegian Court Cancels Acquittal Of Son Of Putin Confidant Yakunin
The Supreme Court of Norway has canceled the acquittal of Andrei Yakunin, the son of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's longtime confidants, who was found not guilty in December of violating a Norwegian law that bars Russian citizens from flying drones in the country.
The Supreme Court on June 30 ruled that the flight ban for Russian nationals includes drone flights and sent the case back to the district court in Tromso.
Yakunin was arrested in October in Norway's Arctic region after he used two drones while sailing the Archipelago of Svalbard and along the coast of Norway.
Norwegian laws prohibit aircraft operated by Russian citizens and companies on Norwegian territory.
On December 7, the Nord-Tromso and Senja District Court ruled that flying a hobby drone is not covered by the ban and acquitted the 48-year-old businessman, who has Russian and British citizenship.
Prosecutors sought four months in prison for Yakunin and appealed the court's decision.
After the Supreme Court pronounced its decision on June 30, Yakunin expressed hope that a new hearing will again acquit him from the charges.
"I am confident that the Norwegian judicial system will eventually agree with the basic message I keep on repeating: It is no offense for a Russian-British (or any other) man/woman to fly a hobby drone in Svalbard," Yakunin said.
Andrei Yakunin's father, Vladimir Yakunin, was a longtime member of Putin's inner circle. He has been under U.S. sanctions since Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.
The 74-year-old businessman led Russian Railways for 10 years before he retired in 2015. British and Russia media reports said at the time that Vladimir Yakunin was dismissed due to his son's decision to apply for British citizenship.
In April, Andrei Yakunin said in an interview with Italy's La7 television channel that he is against Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by The Barents Observer
Officials In Kazakhstan's North Say Efforts To Recruit Locals To Russian Armed Forces In Ukraine Uncovered
Officials in Kazakhstan's northern region of Qostanai, home to a large ethnic Russian population, say they uncovered online efforts to recruit local residents to the Russian armed forces involved in the Kremlin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The regional Prosecutor's Office issued a statement late on June 29 reminding that participation of the Central Asian nation's citizens in military conflicts abroad is punishable by Kazakh law. The statement came amid reports of Kazakh citizens fighting on both sides in Ukraine. Kazakhstan has not recognized the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine as Russian territories. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Concerns Mount Over Health of Imprisoned Iranian Activist
The family of Iranian activist Manuchehr Bakhtiari is voicing serious concerns over his health following his brief transfer from prison to a medical facility on June 28.
Bakhtiari, who is currently held at Chubindar prison in the northwestern city of Qazvin, has been denied access to medical treatment for several months.
Bakhtiari became a prominent rights advocate after his son, Pouya Bakhtiari, was killed in a crackdown on protests in Iran in November 2019. He has been denied medical treatment for several months.
His transfer to a medical facility comes after his wife, Sara Abbasi, told the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) that his prostate disease has been progressing.
In a video released by the family on June 29, Bakhtiari is seen being escorted by multiple security personnel from Chubindar prison in Qazvin to a medical facility.
One of his hands is cuffed to one of the officers, and he is surrounded by a heavy security presence during the transfer.
The video also captures a poignant moment when Bakhtiari meets his elderly mother on a bench inside the medical facility. Despite being in a medical facility, Bakhtiari's handcuffs were not removed, even during his meeting with his mother.
The family has repeatedly raised alarms over Bakhtiari's health, warning that his life is in danger.
Despite doctors stressing the urgent need for Bakhtiari's hospitalization due to the progression of his illness, he was returned to prison after a few hours.
His brother, Mehrdad, shared a video of Manuchehr's transfer to the medical facility, stating, "On Wednesday, they brought my brother for a check-up, and we were able to see him after one year and six months."
The November 2019 protests during which Bakhtiari's son was killed saw thousands of citizens in more than 100 Iranian cities and towns protesting the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices.
The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian regime and its leaders.
The Iranian Human Rights Organization has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the 2019 protests, but Reuters estimated that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
The Islamic republic has a long history of harassing, arresting, and imprisoning the families of executed political prisoners and killed protesters.
In recent months, pressure has intensified on the families seeking justice for those killed in the November 2019 protests and during the current wave of nationwide protests triggered by the death in September last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody following her arrest for allegedly earing her Islamic headscarf improperly.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the recent unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Seven young protesters have been executed.
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Accuses Powerful Army Of Crackdown, Failures
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized Pakistan's powerful military for the harsh crackdown on his Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) political party in the aftermath of violent mob attacks on the military following his arrest last month.
Four military dictators have directly ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its 75-year history. The military has dominated weak civilian governments during democratic periods, which typically ended with military coups. Powerful army generals have created and dismantled political parties.
In a wide-ranging interview with RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, Khan, a former-cricket-star-turned-politician, said he saw the military's influence on Pakistan's political life as a key cause for the nuclear-armed South Asian state's continued weakness.
Khan, 72, argued that Pakistan needs to transition from a state dominated by security institutions into a democratic state focused on looking after the welfare of its 231 million people.
"Today we must realize that if we don't change, our future will be in danger," he told RFE/RL, adding that his country wouldn't be able to move ahead if it failed to "turn into a real democracy and uphold the rule of law."
On June 26, top military spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry announced that the army had dismissed three senior generals and punished scores of other officers for failing to prevent protests on May 9.
During the protests, mobs allegedly including many PTI supporters torched military and government buildings and attacked monuments celebrating fallen soldiers after Khan was briefly detained on corruption accusations that he says are politically motivated.
"The May 9 incidents have proved that what the enemies of Pakistan couldn't do was done by these miscreants," Chaudhry told journalists. He declared the violent protests as "highly condemnable, a black chapter in Pakistan's history and a big conspiracy against the country."
But Khan vehemently rejected his accusations, claiming in return that the military is waging "a revenge campaign" against the PTI.
He said that accusations that PTI is attempting to foment a mutiny within the army's ranks are part of a one-sided campaign by the military against the PTI.
"If the military disintegrates because of a mutiny, the country will be destroyed, too," Khan said, adding that orchestrating such a rebellion was unthinkable for him.
He said the PTI was facing an unprecedented crackdown in the aftermath of the May 9 events and accused the government. He accused the authorities of detaining over 10,000 PTI supporters, including its top leaders, and pressuring them to abandon his party.
Khan said that the authorities in Pakistan refuse to talk about the killing of some 25 PTI protesters on May 9.
He alleged that about 50 more PTI supporters received bullet wounds. Two people had their legs amputated while a third one was paralyzed for life following the military repression, he said.
"If you are launching a rebellion against the military, you need to have weapons and some planning to carry it out," Khan said, adding, "how could unarmed people rebel against the military?"
Khan's love-hate relationship with the military is decades-old. His PTI remained a one-man show until 2011, when rival opposition politicians alleged that the military bolstered the party's ranks by encouraging turncoat politicians to join Khan's campaign, dubbed the struggle to create a "New Pakistan."
Furthermore, political rivals accused the military of rigging the 2018 parliamentary elections in Khan's favor.
But his government's failure to tackle Pakistan's worsening economic crisis and to deliver promised governance reforms and performance ultimately led the military to withdraw its political support for the PTI-led government, by declaring itself "neutral."
This prompted Khan to accuse former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of betrayal. He also blamed the military for orchestrating his downfall in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
He told RFE/RL that his departure from power resulted in stalling an agreement that was in the works with the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whose members have since staged a gradual comeback in Pakistan's tribal districts.
He said that after the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, its government insisted that Islamabad take back some 40,000 TTP supporters including fighters and their families.
"You could either shoot them dead or rehabilitate them here [after bringing them back to the country]," he said of the tough policy choices he has as prime minister.
"We had arranged funds to resettle them," he said. "But our government was removed, and the new government has no time and understanding [to resolve this issue]."
The TTP insurgency's gradual expansion was also seen as a result of the Afghan Taliban's return to power. Its attacks on Pakistani forces increased dramatically last year after a cease-fire with Islamabad collapsed.
Protesters across the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called on Islamabad to provide security as returning Taliban fighters asserted control in the volatile region.
Khan blamed the military and the current coalition government of Pakistan's major political parties known as the Pakistan Democratic Movement for bungling the delicate peace talks with the TTP.
"Unfortunately, all the government and the military establishment attention is on trying to finish off [Pakistan] Tehrik-e Insaaf [instead]," Khan told RFE/RL.
Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Targets Himself, Others In Criminal Complaint To Challenge Central Authority
The combative leader of Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb-majority entity announced on June 30 that he'd filed a criminal complaint against himself and a handful of other senior officials, including a member of the country's ethnically based presidency, in the secession-minded Serb's latest challenge to central authority in the beleaguered Balkan state.
Milorad Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska entity that makes up half of Bosnia, also said he'd filed a complaint against the speaker of the Bosnian parliament and dozens of lawmakers over legislation governing official powers.
Dodik's move is part of a years-long resistance to Bosnia's central authorities and is part of a showdown over a vote by Republika Srpska's assembly to suspend recognition of rulings by Bosnia's Constitutional Court.
The assembly's vote on June 27 was another in a series of steps orchestrated by Dodik and his Bosnian Serb allies to reject the power-sharing structures established for Bosnia in a peace deal to end a brutal three-year war following the breakup of Yugoslavia.
The so-called Dayton agreements in 1995 divided governmental, administrative, and other functions up along ethnic lines between majority Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats.
The bill backed by the lower house of Republika Srpska's parliament still would require upper-house and entity-level presidential approval.
If it got such support, it could come into effect as soon as August in a serious blow to Bosnia's unified checks on centrifugal impulses.
The international community's high representative in Bosnia, German Christian Schmidt, could also annul the legislation under his UN-backed authority to ensure the functioning of Bosnia's civilian institutions.
The Constitutional Court could also strike it down once it is in force, but Dodik and his allies would almost certainly challenge its authority.
Dodik has led an increasingly inflammatory campaign for years to encourage support for his secessionist hopes from neighboring Serbia and from Russia.
Germany's Foreign Ministry said on June 30 that the Republika Srpska assembly's latest move to ignore Constitutional Court decisions "violated the letter and spirit of the country's constitution and with them the 1995 Dayton peace accords."
Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger warned that the vote was a "further serious step toward detachment from identification with the state as a whole" and said it "threatens the unity and territorial integrity of the country."
He also said it endangered the candidate status that the European Union granted Bosnia in December and "is contrary to the wishes and interests of all citizens of Bosnia-Herzegovina."
Dodik has filed legal attacks on himself before to try to deliver broader political messages. Eight years ago, he filed a criminal complaint against himself to mock opposition accusations of corruption against him.
In 2017, his son Igor filed a criminal complaint against himself as an alleged "accomplice" to his father in organizing banned Republika Srpska Day events.
With reporting by AFP
Ukraine Brings First Charges For Deporting Kherson Orphans
Ukrainian prosecutors on June 30 charged a Russian politician and two suspected Ukrainian collaborators with war crimes over the alleged deportation of dozens of orphans from the formerly occupied southern city of Kherson, some of them as young as 1 year old. They are the first suspects to be charged by Ukraine, which says more than 19,000 children have been illegally transferred to Russia or Russian-held territory, officials told Reuters. The charges brought by Ukrainian prosecutors follow a wider investigation carried out in cooperation with The Hague-based International Criminal Court, the chief prosecutor of which visited the Kherson Children's Home. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's War, Pandemic Underscore Threats Posed By Disinformation, OECD Says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the global threats to democracy presented by disseminators of disinformation, according to a new report titled Government At A Glance 2023 by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The report, published on June 30, also said Russia's "war of aggression" and the pandemic have resulted in "high inflation and sharp increases in energy and food prices, which disproportionately affect low-income and vulnerable households." It warned that "governments have entered an era of multiple crises, characterized by numerous, consecutive shocks that have threatened economic resilience, security, and wellbeing worldwide."
HRW Presses Ukraine To Make Good On Land-Mine Investigation Pledge
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Ukraine's government to follow through on its recent pledge to avoid using banned antipersonnel land mines and investigate and punish their use so far in the war with Russia. The group said it had "uncovered additional evidence" of their use in 2022 since Kyiv vowed early this year to examine such accusations. It called the pledge to investigate their use "an important recognition of its duty to protect civilians." HRW arms director Steve Goose said that "a prompt, transparent, and thorough inquiry could have far-reaching benefits for Ukrainians both now and for future generations."
Russian Hockey Player Arrested In Poland On Espionage Charge
Poland's Agency for Internal Security (ABW) said on June 30 that a hockey player from Russia who played for a local team had been arrested earlier in June on an espionage charge. According to the agency, the suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, had allegedly collected data about the country's critical infrastructure for Russian intelligence. The athlete is the 14th suspect in the espionage case. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed "a strong protest" and requested "immediate and definitive explanations" from Warsaw regarding the athlete's arrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian Jailed For Four Years For Financially Supporting Activists
The Minsk City Court on June 30 sentenced a local resident to four years in prison for sending money to activists and groups opposing the government of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Kiryl Klimau accepted that he had made several $10 contributions to what he called "repressed people," but pleaded not guilty to the charge of financially supporting "extremist activities." Klimau was arrested in February and initially sentenced to 15 days in jail and after serving that term he was not released and sent to pretrial detention as the probe was opened against him. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Imprisoned Former Wife Of Nazarbaev's Nephew Gets Additional Sentence
A court in the southern Kazakh city of Qyzylorda has sentenced the former wife of a convicted nephew of the Central Asian country's former authoritarian president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, to eight years in prison on charges of embezzlement and the illegal appropriation of shares and assets of several enterprises.
The Qyzylorda regional court, on June 30, also barred Gulmira Satybaldy from occupying CEO posts in commercial organizations for 10 years.
The court also ruled that Satybaldy will serve the term concurrently with a seven-year prison term she was handed in May on charges of abduction and actions aiding the commission of a crime.
Gulmira Satybaldy was arrested along with her ex-husband, Qairat Satybaldy, in March 2022. He was tried separately in September and sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of fraud and embezzlement.
The cases launched against the couple are part of a series of ongoing investigations targeting relatives and allies of Nazarbaev.
Last month, a court in the capital, Astana, handed former chief of the National Security Committee (KNB), Karim Masimov, known as a close ally of Nazarbaev for years, an 18-year prison term on charges of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
Masimov's former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison respectively at the same trial.
Also in May, courts in Almaty sentenced, in two separate trials, the former chief of police of the Almaty region, General Serik Kudebaev, and the former chief of the city's branch of the KNB, Nurlan Mazhilov, to 10 and six years in prison respectively on charges of abuse of power during unprecedented anti-government protests that turned into deadly mass disorder in January 2022.
After the mass protests, the regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
Lavrov Says Iran Will Join Shanghai Cooperation Organization As Full-Fledged Member Next Week
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Iran's full-fledged membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be decided next week.
During an online briefing on June 30, Lavrov said that in addition to Iran's joining the SCO, a memorandum on Belarus's obligations for joining the grouping -- which comprises China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan -- will be signed on July 4.
Iran gained the status of an acceding member of the grouping in September 2021, while Belarus got the status in September 2022.
The SCO was originally called the Shanghai Five and was created in 1996 to foster confidence along the border between China and four former Soviet republics -- Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
The original agreements concerned moving military forces away from the common border area.
Later the group refocused on economic cooperation, which China used to great effect to court better trade ties with the Central Asian states.
In 2001, Uzbekistan joined at a time when Russia was battling Islamic militants in the North Caucasus while Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan were fighting Islamic militants in Central Asia.
The SCO was officially formed at the 2001 summit and the group reoriented cooperation to include the battle against terrorism and extremism.
In June 2017, India and Pakistan became full-fledged members of the SCO.
Mongolia was the first country that received observer status in the SCO at its 2004 summit in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent.
Afghanistan received observer status in the grouping at the 2012 SCO summit in Beijing, China.
But because the country has been under Taliban's control since August 2021, the future of its membership in the group remains uncertain as no country has officially recognized the Taliban-led government.
Lavrov also called for a widening of the UN Security Council to give more representation to Asian, African, and Latin American countries in order to break what he claimed was the Western domination of the world.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh Opposition Politician's Appeal Against Suspended Sentence Denied
An appeals court in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, has denied the appeal filed by the leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, Zhanbolat Mamai, against the suspended six-year prison term he was handed in April on charges of organizing mass unrest, spreading false information, and insulting a government representative. Mamai's wife, Inga Imanbai, said on June 29 that her husband's sentence will be appealed at the Supreme Court and international courts, reiterating that all charges against Mamai are politically motivated. The charges are related to mass protests in January last year that turned deadly. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Unidentified Attacker Shoots At Siberian Rights Activist's Car
An unidentified gunman has fired at least one bullet at a car belonging to human rights activist and blogger Svyatoslav Khromenkov in the Siberian city of Irkutsk. Khromenkov told RFE/RL on June 30 that the attack took place while he was in his office streaming a report about problems faced by a rights defender from the Siberian region of Buryatia, Artyom Burlov. Khromenkov said a bullet pierced his car, leaving a hole. He said he considers the attack as an attempt to intimidate him and stop his human rights activities. Khromenkov also said that he regularly receives threats by phone from unknown individuals. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
U.S. Says Not Consulted Before Kosovo Declared Serbian Groups 'Terrorist'
The United States says Kosovo's government did not consult Washtington before its decision this week to declare two Serbian groups "terrorist" organizations amid ongoing tensions with minority Serbs in northern Kosovo and with neighboring Serbia.
In a statement to RFE/RL's Balkan Service, the U.S. State Department condemned the recent violence that injured dozens of NATO KFOR peacekeepers in clashes with protesting Serbs and encouraged accountability but said Pristina's move "should have been coordinated."
"This decision should have been coordinated with Kosovo's closest international partners, including those who have a primary responsibility for ensuring Kosovo's stability," the State Department said in response to RFE/RL questions.
"We again urge Kosovo to refrain from unilateral steps as we work with all parties to resolve the current crisis."
Three Kosovar police officers returned home on June 26 after a court in the central Serbian city of Kraljevo ordered their release following their detention by Serbian authorities earlier this month along the border between Serbia and Kosovo.
The officers' detentions marked an escalation weeks after clashes in three Kosovar Serb-majority municipalities in late May.
Pristina announced on June 29 that it had declared two groups -- Civil Protection and the Brigada Sever (Northern Brigade) -- terrorist organizations.
It said their members were behind the unrest in northern Kosovo.
"Based on the assessments of the Kosovo security institutions, the illegal formation Civil Protection and its components, and the Northern Brigade represent a serious and direct threat to the constitutional order and security of Kosovo," Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said.
Without providing evidence, he said those groups carried out actions "with terrorist elements" such as armed attacks on members of the Kosovo Police, the European Union's Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), and KFOR soldiers.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said the designation "will not affect anyone who had not committed a criminal offense before the declaration of [Civil Protection and Northern Brigade] as terrorist organizations," including previous members.
The State Department statement said, "Those responsible for the attacks [on KFOR peacekeepers] should be held accountable, following due process and with full transparency."
Kosovo and Serbia's Western partners including the United States and the European Union have urged an immediate deescalation of the situation, including through new elections and the withdrawal of police from municipal buildings at the center of a dispute over mayoral seats.
Pristina tried to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors in four municipalities with ethnic Serbian majorities after by-elections that were boycotted by local Serbs, resulting in overall turnout of under four pecent.
The mayors' seats had been vacated in protest in November 2022 amid a dispute over cross-border documents.
Serbia does not recognize its former province's 2008 declaration of independence and supports and finances a "parallel system" in many aspects of life for Serbs in northern Kosovo.
Pristina describes that system as illegal and an infringement of Kosovar sovereignty.
The European Union and United States have encouraged talks between Belgrade and Pristina for over a decade aimed at a road map to normalize Serbian-Kosovar relations.
More Russians Renounce Citizenship Amid Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
Prominent Russian nationals continue to renounce their citizenship as the Kremlin presses its war in Ukraine. Well-known economist Andrei Movchan, 55, who currently resides in Britain and holds a Cypriot passport, said on Facebook on June 29 that he had renounced his Russian citizenship. Also on June 29, the RBK news agency, citing Forbes, said that Russian tycoon Igor Makarov also renounced his Russian citizenship recently and is now a Cypriot citizen. Since Russia launched its aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, scores of wealthy Russians residing abroad have renounced their citizenship. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AFP
Hungary, Poland Block EU Summit Over Migration
Poland, backed by Hungary, has staged a revolt against European Union migration reforms, leading to deadlock that on June 30 stretched into a second day at the bloc's summit. The bloc's countries struck a deal in early June on a long-stalled revision of the bloc's asylum rules, but Poland and Hungary fiercely oppose the plans. The agreement aims to share the hosting of asylum seekers across EU countries, with those who refuse having to pay money to the ones that take in migrants.
Hungary Opposes EU Plan To Grant More Money To Ukraine
Hungary rejected the European Commission's plans to grant more money to Ukraine and is not willing to contribute additional money to finance the EU's increased debt-service costs, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on June 30. Orban, speaking on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, said it was a "ridiculous" request from the commission that Hungary should contribute more money, when Budapest -- along with Poland -- has not received funds from the EU's Recovery Fund amid a rule-of-law dispute. On June 29, EU leaders declared they would make long-term commitments to bolster Ukraine's security.
Ruble Sinks To Over 15-Month Low Versus Dollar On Political Risk Concerns
The Russian ruble slumped to a more than 15-month low against the dollar on June 30, weighed down by domestic political risk concerns after an aborted armed mutiny over the weekend and lacking support drivers. "The ruble continues to crumble," Alor Broker said in a note. Capital controls have helped insulate the ruble against geopolitics since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march toward Moscow reverberated through markets and left questions over President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Zelenskiy Girds Northern Ukraine As Kyiv Claims New Hold On 'Strategic Initiative'
Ukraine's president said on June 30 that he ordered his generals to gird the northern border after the leader of an abortive mutiny in Russia was said to have arrived in Belarus, while a senior defense official claimed Ukrainian troops have wrested the "strategic initiative" from Russia in the 15-month full-scale fight.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar suggested in televised comments that Ukrainian fighters were advancing in all directions around the long-contested city of Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk.
Speaking hours after the Ukrainian General Staff boasted of "success" in the east and south of the country, Maylar described Kyiv's forces as having "seized the strategic initiative."
Meanwhile, concerns persisted over the possibility of battles threatening catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is located in Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine.
Reports of heavy fighting followed a message of support from EU leaders gathered for a two-day summit in Brussels in which the bloc's 27 members vowed "sustainable military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes."
The Ukrainian General Staff said early on June 30 that Russia's "main efforts" continued to focus on the areas around Lyman, Bakhmut, and Mariyinka, where "heavy fighting continues."
Kyiv said "tough battles" were continuing but its troops continued to pressure Russian forces on the flanks of the embattled city of Bakhmut.
It said Ukrainian forces were "having success [and] getting stronger," and "pushing [Russians] out of previously captured positions." It said Russian resistance was continuing, though.
Later reports from Ukraine's military cited "partial success" to the south.
RFE/RL cannot confirm battlefield claims in areas of the heaviest fighting.
General Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said Ukraine is being limited in its counteroffensive by a lack of weapons, including fighter jets, and the slow delivery of promised firepower from the West.
"Without being fully supplied, these [counteroffensive] plans are not feasible at all," he told The Washington Post in an interview published on June 30. "But they are being carried out. Yes, maybe not as fast as the participants in the show, the observers, would like, but that is their problem."
Zaluzhny said he relays his concerns to his U.S. counterpart, General Mark A. Milley, several times a week.
Russian drone and missile strikes were reported in a number of areas overnight.
In the afternoon, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had ordered his military commanders to buttress Ukraine's northern military sector following reports that Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had been exiled to Belarus.
Prigozhin's paid soldiers have played a key role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
But Prigozhin led thousands of them toward Moscow in an apparent mutiny targeting Russia's military leadership on June 24 in what most regard as the most brazen challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule in two decades.
Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenka reportedly brokered a deal with Prigozhin at the height of the crisis to end the insurrection and allow Prigozhin and his Wagner troops some kind of haven in Belarus.
Lukashenka has allowed Russian troops to operate the war effort from Belarusian territory since the earliest hours of the invasion.
Zelenskiy said his decision to further fortify the border area near Belarus followed a report from Ukrainian security and intelligence forces on the latest developments in Belarus.
Back in Ukraine, Anatoly Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhya city council near Europe's largest nuclear plant, and the military said no civilians were injured and there was no major damage from a nighttime Russian attack there.
"The night was restless again, but as of this morning the situation in Zaporizhzhya is stable," Kurtev said via Telegram.
The governor of the Zaporizhzhya region had announced on June 29 that authorities were conducting rapid-response drills in the area around the nuclear plant to hone coordination efforts in the event of an "emergency situation."
Kyiv recently accused Russia of planning a "terrorist" attack at the facility, which it has controlled since early in the invasion.
Russia's UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, said on June 29 that he had written to the UN Security Council and to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to assure them that "We do not intend to blow up this NPP [nuclear power plant], we have no intention of doing so."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on June 30 accused the West of acting "schizophrenically" with respect to the conflict, according to Reuters, saying it wanted to freeze the conflict to gain more time to pour more weapons into Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
Bolivia Seals $1.4 Billion Lithium Deals With Russia's Rosatom, China's Guoan
Bolivia has signed lithium agreements with Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom and China's Citic Guoan Group, the South American country's government said on June 29, as it looks to develop its huge but largely untapped resources of the battery metal. The deals follow a similar agreement in January with giant Chinese battery maker CATL after a lengthy bidding process as firms looked to secure supply. Governments, mining firms, battery markets, and carmakers worldwide from Tesla to BMW are scrambling to secure supply of the metal, which is key for the batteries needed to power a major shift toward electric vehicles. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
