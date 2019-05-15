The prosecutor in a high-profile case has requested a guilty verdict and a prison sentence of 15 1/2 years for a Moscow police officer found with the equivalent of $120 million in cash at home.



The prosecutor also asked a Moscow court on May 14 to impose a 494.9 million-ruble ($7.5 million) fine on Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko and strip him of his rank and all decorations he received while serving in the Interior Ministry's anti-corruption directorate.



Zakharchenko's trial started in August last year. He is charged with several instances of bribe-taking and obstruction of justice.



Zakharchenko, 41, was acting deputy chief of a directorate branch when he was arrested in September 2016 after investigators found $120 million in various currencies in his Moscow apartment.

