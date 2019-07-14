Accessibility links

Moscow Protesters Support Opposition Candidates

An estimated 1,000 people joined an opposition rally in Moscow on July 14. The event prominently featured Ilya Yashin and Lyubov Sobol, two opposition candidates who were denied the chance to run in city council elections set for September 8. The crowd marched to the headquarters of the Moscow Election Commission and demanded a meeting with its head, Valentin Gorbunov. The rally was called after the commission rejected signatures sponsoring several candidates for the upcoming municipal elections.

