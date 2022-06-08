News
Chief Rabbi Of Moscow Leaves Russia After Refusing To Publicly Support Ukraine War
The chief rabbi of Moscow, Pinchas Goldschmidt, has left Russia after he refused a request from state officials to publicly support Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, his daughter-in-law says.
Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt tweeted on June 7 that the rabbi and his spouse left Russia in March and are currently in Israel.
"They are now in exile from the community they loved, built, and raised their children in over 33 years," Chizhik-Goldschmidt's tweet says.
The Zurich-born Goldschmidt had served in Moscow since 1989. He was elected chief rabbi of Moscow in 1993.
After his departure from Moscow in March, he was reelected to the post.
Berel Lazar, Russia's chief rabbi who is also chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia and the Federation of Jewish Communities of the Commonwealth of Independent States, remains in Russia despite publicly opposing the conflict in Ukraine. It was not known whether state officials have asked him to publicly support the war.
With reporting by The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel
Jailed Kazakh Opposition Figure Faces Additional Charges
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Jailed Kazakh opposition figure Zhanbolat Mamai faces up to 10 years in prison after authorities additionally charged him with organizing mass disorders and distributing false information in an emergency situation.
Mamai's wife, Inga Imanbai, told RFE/RL on June 8 that investigators are now accusing her husband of organizing anti-government protests that shook the Central Asian nation in early January, leaving at least 230 people dead.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has positioned himself as a reformer who aims to open up the country to new voices, but Mamai, the 33-year-old leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan was arrested in mid-March on charges of insulting an authority and distributing false information. Those charges carried a penalty of up to one year in prison.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political establishment to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from when it gained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several Kazakh opposition figures have been killed while many have also been jailed or forced to flee the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Toqaev recently broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his clan left the tightly controlled oil-rich nation's political scene following the unprecedented deadly anti-government protests in January.
The protests started over a fuel price hike and spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent with the cronyism that has long plagued the country.
RFE/RL Freelancer Kuznechyk Handed Six-Year Prison Sentence in Belarus, Relatives Say
The family of RFE/RL freelance correspondent Andrey Kuznechyk say the journalist has been sentenced to six years in prison in Belarus on a charge of creating an extremist group.
According to the relatives, the Mahilyou regional court in the country's east took only a few hours to hear the case and hand down its verdict and punishment on June 8 in a closed-door trial.
The 43-year-old father of an 8-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son was initially sentenced to 10 days in jail on November 26 on hooliganism charges that he rejected.
On December 6, when his sentence ended, he was kept in detention and handed another 10-day jail term, also on a hooliganism charge.
After serving that jail term, Kuznechyk remained in jail and subsequently was charged with creating an extremist group, a charge that officials withheld from Kuznechyk's relatives and colleagues for months.
Kuznechyk’s relatives told RFE/RL at the time that the journalist continues to maintain his innocence.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has said Kuznechyk’s previous sentence was based on "absurdly fabricated charges" and should be considered a crime in itself.
Fly has also condemned the Belarusian government's actions against independent media in the country, saying Kuznechyk is among the "hostages taken by this lawless regime, not criminals. Factual reporting is not an ‘extremist’ activity, and journalism is not a crime.”
Since a disputed August 2020 presidential election sparked mass protests over authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's victory, tens of thousands of Belarusians have been arrested for voicing any dissent against the regime.
The crackdown has pushed most opposition politicians, who say the vote was rigged, to leave the country fearing for their safety.
Many Western governments have refused to recognize the results of the election and do not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Turkey Sees Hope In U.N. Grain Export Plan As EU Again Accuses Russia Of Weaponizing Food
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, has made progress toward accepting a plan that would restart Ukrainian grain shipments from its seaports to help stave off a looming global food crisis as EU officials again accused Moscow of weaponizing food.
Supplies of grain from Ukraine, a major exporter, have been drastically reduced due to Russia's blockade of the country's ports and the targeted bombardment of warehouses as part of its war against Ukraine, launched in late February.
Cavusoglu told journalists on June 8 that an international effort will be needed to open a safe passage for Ukraine's agricultural exports but that he believed it was achievable.
"Various ideas have been put out for the export of Ukrainian grains to the market and most recently is the U.N. plan (including) a mechanism that can be created between the U.N., Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey," Cavusoglu said.
"We see it as reasonable...Of course, both Ukraine and Russia must accept it," he added.
Lavrov again blamed Ukraine for the impasse, saying President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had "categorically refused" to resolve the problem of demining areas around Ukraine's ports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, threw doubt on any real progress being made on the issue, reiterating on June 8 that any possibility of grain shipments would be conditioned on the lifting of international sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked invasion.
Western governments have ruled out such a move, prompting many of them to accuse Russia of weaponizing the global food-supply crisis.
"Food has become now part of the Kremlin's arsenal of terror, and we cannot tolerate this," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on June 8.
She added that 20 million tons of grain are currently trapped in Ukraine.
Turkey, which has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine, has said it is willing to play a role within an "observation mechanism" based in Istanbul if a deal is reached.
The director of the Ukrainian grain traders union, Serhiy Ivashchenko, however, said that Turkey alone is not strong enough to be the sole guarantor of grain shipments.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Demonstrators Picket Chinese Embassy In Kazakh Capital As Chinese Minister Visits
NUR-SULTAN –- Several protesters have gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, demanding the release of relatives they say are being illegally held in China's northwestern Xinjiang Province, as Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits the Central Asian country.
"We have been demanding our relatives' release since 2016. Today, when the two nations' foreign ministers are meeting, we want to let them know that we want them to contribute to the release of our loved ones," one of the protesters, Baibolat Kunbolatuly, told RFE/RL.
The protesters held posters with pictures of their relatives held in Xinjiang and written demands to release them in Kazakh, Chinese, and English.
No one from the Chinese Embassy came out to meet the protesters, though one person appeared at the door of the building to film the protesters and take their pictures.
Similar demonstrations have been held in front the Chinese Consulate in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, for years.
The June 8 rally was held as Wang and his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, held talks in the capital.
The day before, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev met with Wang.
Demonstrators have demanded Kazakh authorities do more to protect ethnic Kazakhs who have been caught up in the Chinese sweep in Xinjiang.
Kazakhstan’s government, however, has been wary of angering Beijing, which is a major investor in Kazakhstan and throughout Central Asia.
As many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, Muslim, mostly Turkic-speaking ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers in the western Chinese region, according to the U.S. State Department.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps but people who have fled the province say that thousands are undergoing "political indoctrination" at a network of facilities known officially as reeducation camps.
After Kazakhstan gained independence following the Soviet collapse in 1991, many ethnic Kazakhs from Xinjiang and elsewhere resettled in Kazakhstan, as part of a state program.
Many obtained permanent residence or citizenship but continue to visit Xinjiang either to see relatives or for bureaucratic reasons. Some have reported facing pressure from Chinese authorities or even arrests and imprisonment.
Kazakhs are the second-largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
China's largest ethnicity, Han, is the second-largest ethnic group in Xinjiang.
Kazakh Activist Released From Prison After Sentence Commuted
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Another Kazakh activist has been released from prison after a court replaced the remainder of his five-year sentence with a parole-like penalty amid an outcry by human rights groups over political prisoners in the Central Asian nation.
Noyan Rakhymzhanov told RFE/RL that he was released from a penal colony in the town of Zarechny, near Almaty, on June 8.
The Qonaev City Court decided to replace Rakhymzhanov's prison term with a parole-like sentence on May 23, with the ruling taking force on June 8.
Rakhymzhanov and three other activists -- Abai Begimbetov, Qairat Qylyshev, and Askhat Zheksebaev -- were sentenced to five years in prison each in October last year on a charge of having links with opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) and its affiliate Koshe (Street) party.
The activists, who were recognized as political prisoners by human rights organizations in Kazakhstan, pleaded not guilty and claimed during their trial that they only participated in peaceful protests and exercised their constitutionally protected rights.
The case sparked protests by rights defenders and opposition activists who said the harsh sentences handed to the four activists go against President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's campaign "to build a new, democratic Kazakhstan."
Toqaev has been distancing himself from his authoritarian predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, following deadly antigovernment protests in the oil-rich nation in early January, though his critics say concrete legislation strengthening human rights in the country is needed.
In recent weeks, Begimbetov, Qylyshev, and Zheksebaev were also released from prison after the remainders of their sentences were commuted to parole-like sentences.
DVK is led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, the fugitive former head of Kazakhstan’s BTA Bank and an outspoken critic of the Kazakh government. Kazakh authorities labeled DVK extremist and banned the group in March 2018.
Human Rights Watch earlier this year criticized the Kazakh government for using anti-extremism laws as a tool to persecute critics and civic activists. Several hundred people have been prosecuted for membership in the Koshe party.
Kazakh authorities have insisted there are no political prisoners in the country.
Tajik-Born Russian Singer Dropped From Festival After Criticizing War Against Ukraine
Tajik-born Russian singer Manizha, who has openly protested Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, has been removed from the list of performers at the upcoming Stereoleto song festival in St. Petersburg, scheduled for June 12-13.
Manizha, who represented Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest last year, wrote on Instagram on June 7 that her performance had been canceled at the festival, but did not give any further details.
The festival's organizers said on social media that Manizha's performance was scrapped "due to reasons that do not depend on us."
The founder of the festival, Ilya Bortnyuk, said the decision was "mutual," and "right in the current situation."
Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Manizha has made several public statements calling for an end to what she called "a fratricidal war," that was launched by Russia "against her will."
She has also called for peace talks and expressed her opinion opposing the isolation of Russian culture from world’s events.
Her public statements sparked calls by many in Russia, including lawmaker Vitaly Milonov, to remove Manizha from the festival.
Earlier, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic House cancelled a performance by Vasily Sinaisky's orchestra after Sinaisky issued a public statement condemning the war in Ukraine.
Manizha was born in Tajikistan in 1991. Her family moved to Russia during the Central Asian country's 1992-97 civil war.
Last year, after she was chosen to represent Russia at Eurovision in Rotterdam, many ultranationalist groups in Russia openly protested against her nomination, citing her ethnic background.
With reporting by Fontanka
At Least 17 Killed In Train Crash In Central Iran
At least 17 people have been killed and dozens more injured after a train derailed near the central Iranian city of Tabas.
"Seventeen people are dead and 37 injured people have been transferred to hospital," emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told state television on June 8.
According to initial reports, the train was travelling between the pilgrimage city of Mashhad and the desert town of Jasd when it hit an excavator near the tracks in Tabas, some 800 kilometers east of Tehran.
Five of the train's 11 coaches came off the track in the early morning accident, an official from the Iranian Red Crescent told state television.
The deputy head of Iran's state-owned railways, Mir Hassan Mussavi, told state broadcaster IRIB that the train was carrying 348 passengers.
Some of those injured were airlifted to hospital by helicopter, state television footage showed.
An investigation was launched into the cause of the accident, Iranian media reported.
Iran's worst train accident occurred in 2004, when a runaway train loaded with gasoline and chemicals crashed near the historic city of Neyshabur, killing some 320 people, injuring 460 others, and damaging five villages.
The June 8 accident comes after a tower block collapsed in the southwestern city of Abadan last month, killing at least 43 people.
The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
Iran, straining under U.S. sanctions over its collapsed nuclear deal, has an aging railway system of about 14,000 kilometers.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa
HRW Calls On Foreign Governments To Prosecute 1988 Iranian Mass Killings
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says overwhelming evidence shows that the Iranian authorities' mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 amounts to crimes against humanity.
The rights group said in a report published on June 8 that Iranian authorities, acting on the orders of then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, "summarily and extrajudicially" executed thousands of political prisoners across the country, yet "there has been no accountability for these crimes in Iran."
Given the lack of action inside the country, HRW said foreign courts should take up the cause and prosecute Iranian officials implicated in the killings, just as Sweden is doing with former Iranian official Hamid Nouri, who is on trial in Stockholm over the 1988 mass executions.
"For decades the families of the 1988 mass execution victims have relentlessly pursued truth and justice for their loved ones without success," said Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at HRW.
"Now that a trial in Sweden has put a renewed spotlight on one of the darkest chapters of Iran’s modern history, it is critical for prosecutors in other countries to pursue justice for these heinous crimes," she added.
The Iranian government has never acknowledged the mass executions, nor provided any information about the number of prisoners killed. Instead, HRW says, the authorities have sought to silence those seeking truth and justice for these alleged crimes.
"Available evidence shows that Iranian authorities from July to September 1988 executed thousands of prisoners in violation of their fundamental right to a fair judicial process," HRW said.
"Under international law, extrajudicial killings and other abuses committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population are crimes against humanity. 'Widespread' refers to the scale of the acts or number of victims. 'Systematic' indicates a pattern or methodical plan. The mass executions in Iran were both widespread and systematic," it added.
Nouri is charged with international war crimes and human rights abuses in connection with the murders of more than 100 people at a prison in Karaj.
Swedish prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for Nouri, who has been held in custody in Sweden since his arrest in Stockholm in November 2019. The Stockholm District Court has said that a verdict in the case is expected on July 14.
Ukrainian Forces 'Successfully Holding Out' In Syevyerodonetsk, As Zelenskiy Hails 'Heroic' Donbas Defense
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed that Ukrainian forces' "heroic defense" of the Donbas region will continue despite being outnumbered and outgunned by the invading Russian military, as fierce street fighting continued for the control of the key city of Syevyerdonetsk.
"Our soldiers are successfully holding back the assault in the city of Syevyerodonetsk," the Ukrainian military's General Staff said on June 8, adding its troops were also holding off attacks in Toshkyvka and Ustynyvka to the south.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Luhansk region's governor, Serhiy Hayday, said that Lysychansk, which is across the river from Syevyerodonetsk, was also being shelled.
The reports could not be immediately verified.
The strategic city of Syevyerodonetsk is currently the target of Russia's assault after their forces were repelled from other parts of Ukraine following the February invasion.
"The occupiers did not believe that the resistance of our military would be so strong," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address late on June 7. "The absolutely heroic defense of Donbas continues," he said.
Intense street fighting has raged in Syevyerodonetsk for days, with the situation on the ground changing rapidly.
Russia claimed on June 7 that residential areas in Syevyerodonetsk had been "fully liberated" while Ukrainian forces still held the industrial zone and surrounding settlements.
But the British Defense Ministry said on June 8 that It is unlikely that either side had gained "significant ground" in the last 24 hours.
The Ukrainian defenses are holding, the ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin, despite Russia's continued assault on the city from three directions.
The British intelligence report assessed that Russian forces have been solely concentrating their offensive on the central Donbas sector and have remained on the defensive on its flanks.
The report also said Ukrainians had even achieved some success recently "by counterattacking in the southwestern Kherson region, including regaining a foothold on the eastern bank of the Ingulets River."
WATCH: Mykola Kulychenko says a Russian soldier placed a gun to his mouth and tried to execute him, but that he jerked his head as the trigger was pulled.
In Kyiv, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said the World Bank had approved a $1.49 billion tranche of funding for Ukraine.
"Funding will be used to pay wages for social workers & civil servants. Ukraine's recovery & victory will be the victory of democracy & whole civilized world," Shmygal wrote on Twitter.
The Washington-based lending arm of the International Monetary Fund has now pledged more than $4 billion in support for Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.
Meanwhile, Russian news agency TASS reported that more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner in the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol have been transferred to Russia for investigation.
"More than 1,000 people from Azovstal were brought to Russia. Law enforcement organs are working with them closely," TASS quoted a law enforcement source as saying.
Zelenskiy said on June 8 he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about concerns over the treatment of prisoners of war by Russia.
"Discussed enhancing defense support for Ukraine & ensuring global food security. Raised the issue of Russia's compliance with international rules of treatment of war prisoners. Stressed the importance of decisions on the integration of Ukraine in the EU," he said on Twitter on June 8.
Zelenskiy did not give further details on the phone call.
Ukraine is seeking the handover of all the estimated 2,000 fighters from the Azovstal plant in a prisoner swap, but Russian lawmakers have demanded that some of the soldiers be put on trial.
Zelenskiy said the Russians' intentions regarding those prisoners were changing constantly.
On June 7, footage emerged of three men, reported to be Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, in what appears to be a court dock in territory held by Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The three are reportedly charged with being mercenaries, although their families say they were in Ukraine's military.
It is feared that a separatist court, which is not internationally recognized, could condemn the three to death if it finds them guilty.
The bodies of some Ukrainian fighters killed during the siege of Azovstal have been returned by the Russian forces to Ukraine, the Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders said.
The association said forensic examination of the bodies may take up to three months. Relatives of the victims are participating in identification procedures.
The Ukrainian military said the Russians had handed over 210 bodies of Ukrainian troops, most of whom who died defending the city of Mariupol from Russian forces at the vast steel works.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, CNN, BBC, dpa, and AP
Russia's War In Ukraine 'Great Tragedy,' Merkel Says In First Interview Since Leaving Office
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that she tried hard to prevent the situation in Ukraine from developing into a full-blown conflict.
Speaking in her first interview since leaving office, she said she felt "great sadness" that German-French efforts around the Minsk peace accords with Russia didn't work out, but she does not blame herself.
"Diplomacy isn't wrong just because it didn't work," she said, speaking in the interview broadcast on ARD on June 7. "So I don't see why I should have to say that it was wrong and I won't apologize for it."
The Minsk peace accords reached in 2014 and 2015 aimed to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kremlin-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces. The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France met under the so-called Normandy format to seek an end to the conflict, but the accords became hamstrung by differing interpretations of their contents and the process for implementing them.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
While never fully successful, the peace process "brought some calm" that gave Ukraine several years to develop as a nation and strengthen its military, she said.
Addressing the current situation, Merkel said there was no justification for Russia's "brutal disregard of international law."
She said the attack was a big mistake and asks herself what could have been done differently.
"Could we have done more to prevent this, what I'm now calling a great tragedy. And that's why you ask, why I'm still naturally asking these questions."
She said she had been against a plan to let Ukraine into NATO because she wanted to prevent an escalation with Russia and because Ukraine was not ready to join the alliance.
She also said that she had not been naive about Russian President Vladimir Putin's "hate" of the Western democratic model, saying she had warned her colleagues several times that he wanted to tear apart the European Union.
During her tenure, Merkel made a point of maintaining communication with Putin as she championed a commerce-driven, pragmatic approach toward Moscow.
But her handling of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany was heavily criticized for deepening Germany's dependence on Russian energy. The pipeline was under construction during Merkel's time in office, but it has been blocked from going into operation since Russia's invasion.
Merkel, 67, stepped down last year after serving as chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021, representing the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
In recent months, she said she did not wish to speak publicly as a retired leader who should not interfere from the sidelines with the work of her successor, Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).
Last week she finally said that she supported all efforts by the German government, the European Union, the United States, NATO, the Group of Seven, and the United Nations to "put a stop to this barbaric war of aggression by Russia."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Cosmonaut Who Set Endurance Records During Soviet Era Dies At 82
Russian cosmonaut Valery Ryumin, who flew in space four times and set space-endurance records on Soviet missions, has died at the age of 82.
Ryumin flew aboard the space stations Salyut-7 and Mir after becoming a cosmonaut in 1973. He logged a total of 371 days in space in two short missions and two record-setting long-duration flights.
"We have lost a comrade and a friend,” Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roskosmos space agency, said in a statement on June 7.
"This is an irreparable loss for all of us. I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Valery Viktorovich. The memory of him will forever remain in our hearts."
Ryumin made his last flight on a Soviet capsule in 1980, then returned to space 18 years later on the U.S. space shuttle Discovery when it docked with Mir.
Ryumin will be buried on June 9 at a military cemetery outside Moscow, TASS reported. He is survived by his wife and fellow cosmonaut, Yelena Kondakova.
With reporting by AP
Russian State Duma Votes To Quit European Court Of Human Rights
The Russian State Duma has passed a pair of bills to end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the country.
The bills passed nearly unanimously on June 7, with only one deputy from the opposition Communist Party voting against. They must be signed by President Vladimir Putin in order to become law.
One of the bills would remove the country from the jurisdiction of the ECHR and the other would set March 15 as the cutoff for rulings against Russia, meaning any ruling after that date will not be implemented.
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the ECHR "in the hands of Western politicians has turned into an instrument of political struggle against our country.” He was quoted by TASS as saying some of its decisions “directly contradicted the Russian Constitution, our values, and traditions."
He cited an ECHR ruling that Russia recognize same-sex marriages, saying there have been “a multitude of such rulings” by the ECHR, and Russia “cannot agree with this.”
Russia informed the director general of the Council of Europe (CoE) that it was withdrawing from the court based on Article 7 of its charter under which any member of the council may withdraw following an official notification.
The Strasbourg-based CoE oversees the court and its parliament elects the judges who sit on the ECHR. The CoE’s Committee of Ministers decided in March to expel Russia after 26 years of membership over its invasion of Ukraine the month before.
The two bills passed the Duma the same day that the ECHR ruled on a complaint filed by Russian members of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a banned Christian group that for decades has been viewed with suspicion in Russia.
The court ruled that the Russian authorities’ decision to ban the group, liquidate its headquarters and nearly 400 legal entities of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia, and seize property violated the rights of believers.
The court recognized that the Russian authorities violated the provisions of several articles of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, including the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.
The court ruled that Russia must take all necessary measures to ensure that any criminal prosecutions of Jehovah's Witnesses are terminated and those previously convicted for participation in the activities of the organization are released.
The court ruled that Russia was obliged in total to pay the applicants almost 3.5 million euros in compensation and return the confiscated property.
The decision was issued in the case of Taganrog and Others vs. Russia, which combined 20 complaints filed by Jehovah's Witnesses from 2010 to 2019.
The ruling would also affect a case in the Siberian city of Chita, where several Jehovah’s Witnesses this week were handed prison terms on extremism charges amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group that has been banned in Russia since 2017.
But the implementation of the ruling will be blocked if Putin signs the bills into law.
The break with the ECHR would also remove a legal avenue that Russians, including jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, have used in the past to raise cases that had been rejected by national courts.
The ECHR ruled in February 2021 that Navalny should be released from prison after being jailed on charges he described as politically motivated. Russia described the ruling as "unlawful."
With reporting by Reuters and TASS
Lavrov Arrives In Turkey For Talks On Grain Exports
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has begun a two-day visit to Turkey, where he will hold talks on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine.
At the heart of the negotiations is the opening of a security corridor for ships carrying Ukrainian grain. Turkey has offered to escort maritime convoys from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which have been blocked by Moscow's offensive.
Ukraine and many Western governments have accused Russia -- which has said it would allow Ukraine to resume its grain exports by sea if the West lifted some sanctions imposed on it for starting the war -- of weaponizing the global food-supply crisis.
Lavrov was scheduled on June 7 to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for a continuation of talks that Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said have seen "significant progress" on a possible deal to allow grain exports.
Akar's remarks, quoted by state news agency Anadolu, came hours ahead of Lavrov's arrival.
Russia has seized large parts of Ukraine's coast since launching its invasion on February 24, and its warships control the Black Sea and the Azov Sea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last week told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow was ready to work with Ankara to free up maritime shipping.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on June 7 told reporters Ukraine still needed to demine its coast in order for grain exports to take place.
"This will allow ships, once checked by our military to make sure they are not carrying any weapons, to enter the ports, load grain, and with our help, proceed to international waters," he said.
European Council President Charles Michel on June 6 accused Russia of using food supplies as "a stealth missile against developing countries" and put the blame squarely on Moscow for the impending global food crisis, prompting Moscow's UN ambassador to walk out of a Security Council meeting.
In words directly addressed to Valery Nebenzya, Michel said he recently saw millions of tons of grain and wheat stuck in containers and ships at the Ukrainian port of Odesa “because of Russian warships in the Black Sea.” He added that Russia's bombardment of key infrastructure installations was preventing the planting and harvesting of grain.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that two major Ukrainian ports on the Azov Sea seized by Russian forces -- Berdyansk and Mariupol -- were ready to resume grain shipments, but added that Kyiv still must demine the approaches to its ports for exports to take place.
Ukraine's main port of Odesa remains blocked.
Russia's offensive in Ukraine has disrupted supplies of wheat and other commodities from the two countries, prompting concerns about the risk of food shortages and hunger around the world.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
U.S. In Talks With Europeans On Ways To Limit Russian Oil Revenues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Says
The United States is involved in "extremely active" discussions with European countries aimed at finding more ways to limit Russian oil revenues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
U.S. officials aim to keep Russian oil flowing into the global market to hold down prices and avoid a spike that could cause a worldwide recession, Yellen said. "But absolutely the objective is to limit the revenue going to Russia," she told a Senate committee on June 7.
There are different ways to accomplish that, including a possible move by purchasers of the oil to band together and cap the prices they pay to Moscow, she said.
The United States last week applaud the European Union’s decision to scale back Russian oil imports by more than two-thirds. The decision was part of a sixth package of sanctions implemented by the EU against Russia over its war against Ukraine.
EU officials believe the bloc's move will force down the price Moscow can ask for its crude and reduce the amount of crude Moscow will sell abroad.
In her testimony to the Senate Finance Committee, Yellen said U.S. oil producers failed to anticipate higher demand and an increase in prices as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, but they now have incentives to increase production.
She added that it is "virtually impossible" for the United States to insulate itself from oil market shocks such as those caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, so it is important to shift toward renewable energy sources.
The U.S. treasury secretary also said the United States faces "unacceptable levels of inflation" and “headwinds” associated with disruptions caused by the pandemic’s effect on supply chains “and the effects of supply side disturbances to oil and food markets resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine."
Based on reporting by Reuters
Navalny Loses Appeal Against Penitentiary's Decision To Label Him 'Inclined To Commit Terrorism'
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has lost an appeal against a decision by penitentiary officials to label him as "a person inclined to commit crimes of a terrorist or extremist nature."
A court in the Vladimir region, some 100 kilometers east of Moscow, rejected Navalny’s appeal on June 7.
After his arrest in January 2021, the outspoken Kremlin critic was labeled as a person "inclined to escape incarceration," which imposed strict controls on him. In October, that label was replaced by the "terrorist" one.
Navalny was arrested upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in another case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Last week, Navalny said new charges for "creating an extremist group" in connection with his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and groups associated with it had been filed against him.
FBK and other groups associated with Navalny, as well as his political movement, were declared "extremist organizations" by Russian authorities in June 2021 and disbanded.
Several of Navalny's associates have already been charged with the same offense.
Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS
Belarus Sentences Several Activists As Crackdown Over Dissent Continues
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has sentenced sociologist Tatsyana Vadalaskaya to a lengthy prison sentence while prosecutors in another case have recommended a harsh sentence for journalist Aksana Kolb on charges related to protests against the disputed results of a presidential election in August 2020 that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power.
Vadalaskaya was found guilty on June 7 by Minsk's Zavodzki district court of the organization and preparation of activities that disrupted social order.
She was sentenced to 30 months in open prison, a system known across the former Soviet Union as "khimiya" (chemistry), a term that dates to the late 1940s when convicts were sent to work at dangerous facilities such as chemical factories and uranium mines while living in special nearby dormitories instead of being incarcerated in penitentiaries.
These days a khimiya sentence is seen as less harsh as a convict will stay in a dormitory not far from their permanent address and work either at their workplace as usual or at a state entity defined by the penitentiary service.
In a separate case on similar charges at the central district court in Minsk, prosecutors asked for a 30-month open-prison sentence for Kolb, editor of the Minsk-based independent weekly Novy Chas (New Time).
Novy Chas reported that representatives of Swedish, Czech, and German embassies in Minsk were not allowed to attend the trial. Belarusian human rights groups have recognized Kolb as a political prisoner since she was arrested on April 20.
The cases highlight Lukashenka's harsh, and sometimes violent, crackdown against any dissent since the election, which opposition members say was rigged.
The 67-year-old, who has been in power since 1994, has directed the campaign to arrest tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have been forced to flee the country.
In another trial that began on June 7, this one in the southeastern city of Homel, a court began a hearing against Russian citizen Andrei Podnebenny, who is charged with terrorism, attempting to damage private property, and the creation of an extremist group. All charges are related to Podnebenny's participation in anti-Lukashenka rallies in the city.
Meanwhile, a former lecturer at the Department of Italian Language at the Minsk State Linguistic University, Natallya Dulina, was sentenced to 15 days in jail on hooliganism charges that she has rejected. That is Dulina's third 15-day jail sentence for actions related to protests over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.
In the eastern city of Babruysk, journalist Dzmitry Suslau on June 7 was sentenced to 15 days in jail for the "distribution of false materials" about Ukraine war.
Several others were also convicted on similar charges as authorities try to keep a lid on protests related to the war.
Lukashenka has allowed Russia to use Belarus territory to stage the invasion of Ukraine.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Iranian Court Upholds Convictions Of Two Students On 'Ridiculous' Charges
An Iranian appeals court has upheld the 16-year prison sentence of two elite Iranian students who were convicted of endangering national security, charges family and rights groups have decried as "ridiculous" and "fictional."
The Telegram channel Emtadad on June 7 quoted Mustafa Nili, the lawyer of the two imprisoned students, confirming the court decision, which includes a sentence for each of at least 10 years in prison.
Ali Younesi and Amirhossein Moradi were arrested in April 2020 and held in detention until April 2022, when a court convicted them of sabotaging public facilities, cooperating with opposition groups, and spreading propaganda against the system. They were handed sentences of 10 years, five years, and one year for the alleged offenses.
The cases have prompted a wave of protests from students and professors at the Sharif University of Technology where they were enrolled.
Last November, Amnesty International said the two detained students had been tortured by Iranian intelligence agents and held "in prolonged solitary confinement in harsh conditions to extract forced confessions.”
Younesi won the gold medal at the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad in 2018 in China, while Moradi took a silver medal at Iran’s National Astronomy Olympiad in 2017.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Bosnian Envoy Imposes Funding Decision For Elections
The High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina has imposed a decision to finance general elections this autumn in the country after the government set a date for the vote without allocating enough money to carry it out.
The Bosnian envoy Christian Schmidt said on June 7 that he was allocating $6.8 million to ensure the balloting is able to be held on October 2 as planned.
"It is obvious to me that the planned allocation is neither sufficient nor implementable," he said.
"I hereby order the following: The Central Election Commission will receive the sum of ($6.8 million) initially required for the preparation and organization of the elections as a special allocation. This does not exclude further allocations that may be necessary to secure the elections."
Despite the failure of politicians to agree on electoral reforms and a 2022 budget that will provide funds for the vote, the Central Election Committee on May 4 set the date for the elections, where voters will choose Croat, Serb, and Bosniak members of the tripartite presidency; lawmakers in the parliament of the Bosniak and Croat federation, as well as the Serb-dominated entity Republika Srpska; and leaders for 10 cantons.
"I have to say that I am not happy that I had to make this decision. I am taking into account a lot of commitment of people in the [Bosnia] Parliament and in other places to make the elections happen," Schmidt said.
"I have to say, it is not good. I am not happy, because it shows that responsible politicians are not in a position to organize what is in itself a procedural matter -- the financing of the elections."
Croat nationalists have been seeking reforms to the electoral law to bolster their representation after complaining for years that they don't have their own entity in the country.
The prescribed Croat member of Bosnia's ethnically tripartite presidency has been elected in each of the past two polls on the strength of votes from the Bosniak majority, without the backing of the largest ethnic Croat party, the Bosnian Croat Democratic Union, or its leader, Dragan Covic.
Bosniaks have staunchly resisted calls for the formation of a Croat-majority district, prompting Covic and his party to abandon cooperation with their Bosniak counterparts in many forums.
Fears of a messy dissolution of Bosnia, which is still governed under the terms of a 1995 peace treaty known as the Dayton Accords that divides the country into a Bosniak and Croat federation and a majority-Serb entity, have intensified in recent months.
Bosnian Serbs have threatened secession, while Croats have said they could boycott the elections if their grievances aren't addressed through reforms.
Another Russian Opposition Politician Flees Country
The chairman of the opposition Parnas party's local branch in Russia's southwestern region of Astrakhan has fled the country fearing for his safety after he openly criticized the Kremlin for its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Mikhail Doliyev told RFE/RL on June 7 that he is currently in Germany with his wife and children and plans to apply for political asylum there.
Doliyev was detained several times at unsanctioned rallies protesting the war in Ukraine in recent weeks.
"An atmosphere of hatred toward Ukraine and Ukrainians has been created in the country, which is impossible to tolerate further," Doliyev told RFE/RL. "It all became possible because of the lack of freedoms -- from freedom of assembly to freedom of speech and free elections; and all that led to the decision to leave."
Many politicians, activists, journalists, and other people have left Russia for other countries since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
In March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Russia Adds Navalny Associate Milov, Writer Glukhovsky To Wanted List
Russia's Interior Ministry has added Vladimir Milov, an associate of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, and well-known writer Dmitry Glukhovsky to the federal wanted list.
Milov and Glukhovsky, who are currently out of Russia, have criticized Russia for its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine from its start on February 24.
The two men's names appeared in the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted people on June 7.
Milov has written reports and analytical essays about the war in Ukraine since early March.
Glukhovsky said on June 7 on Instagram that he is accused of discrediting the Russian Army, adding that the charge against him stemmed from his online post protesting the Ukraine war.
"I am ready to reiterate again what I said before: 'Stop the War!'" Glukhovsky wrote.
Glukhovsky has shared his opinions opposing the war in Ukraine in many media outlets, including RFE/RL.
Media across Russia have been instructed by the government that Moscow's actions in Ukraine cannot be called a "war" or an "invasion," and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation."
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Iranian Pensioners Continue Protests Amid Economic Woes
Pensioners and retired government employees have continued protests in more than a dozen Iranian cities for a second day as they seek a hike in pensions to offset rising prices amid the country's growing economic woes.
Reports from eyewitnesses from 16 cities, including Mashhad, Shushtar, Ilam, Yazd, Qazvin, Karaj, Bandar Abbas, Kermanshah, Abadan, and Isfahan, showed protesters on June 7 demanding more money, saying their pensions aren't enough to live on.
In the city of Ilam, retirees spread an empty tablecloth in front of the Social Security Administration building, symbolically pointing to the emptiness of their tables while chanting at the labor minister, "Minister of incompetence, shame on you!"
Reports from Isfahan highlighted police acting to prevent the gathering of retirees and protesters, who chanted "Death to Raisi," a reference to President Ebrahim Raisi.
Devastated by years of harsh economic sanctions imposed by Washington since the United States pulled out of an accord with global superpowers aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program, many Iranians have launched protests in recent months to decry the government's inability to help their lives.
In addition, Iran’s economy has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left at least 2 million Iranians jobless and the inflation rate at above 45 percent.
Other issues such as air pollution, a lack of drinking water in some areas, and the deadly collapse of a building in the southwestern city of Abadan that many have blamed on corruption have fueled strife in the country.
Highlighting the dire situation, the Labor Ministry announced on June 5 that it was increasing monthly pensions by 55 percent to 55.8 million Iranian rials ($177) per month. But retirees say the increase falls well short of allowing them to make ends meet.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Uzbek City Mayor Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
TASHKENT – The mayor of Uzbekistan's eastern city of Andijon has been arrested on embezzlement charges, the spokesman for the Central Asian nation's Prosecutor-General's Office said on June 7.
According to spokesman Hayot Shamsutdinov, Mayor Bahromjon Haidarov is suspected of stealing 48 billion soms ($4.34 million) while he served as chief of the region's financial directorate before President Shavkat Mirziyoev appointed him to his current mayoral post in October 2019.
Investigators say 32 of 37 people who have been identified as suspects in the case have been detained. The case is being investigated by a directorate within the Prosecutor-General's Office tasked with fighting organized crime.
On May 28, Haidarov was stripped of immunity as a member of the city council.
In February, he was at the center of a scandal in which he faced accusations of misuse of power while allocating lands for local needs, allegedly causing damages estimated by the government of $153,000.
Several Jehovah's Witnesses Handed Prison Terms In Siberia As Crackdown Continues
CHITA, Russia -- Several more Jehovah’s Witnesses have been handed prison terms on extremism charges in Siberia amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group, which has been banned in Russia since 2017.
A court in the city of Chita sentenced Vladimir Yermolayev, Aleksandr Putintsev, and Igor Mamalimov to six and a half years in prison each on June 6 after finding the three guilty of organizing and taking part in the activities of an "extremist organization."
In separate cases, the central district court of Chita also handed a suspended six-year prison term to another Jehovah's Witness, Sergei Kirillyuk, while Yegor Baranov was handed a suspended five-year prison term on the charge of being a member of and recruiting new members to "an extremist group" in the far eastern region of Khabarovsk Krai.
Since the faith was outlawed, dozens of Jehovah's Witnesses have had cases launched against them, with many sentenced to prison in Russia.
The United States has condemned Russia's ongoing crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses and other peaceful religious minorities.
For decades, Jehovah's Witnesses have been viewed with suspicion in Russia, where the dominant Orthodox Church is championed by President Vladimir Putin.
The Christian group is known for door-to-door preaching, close Bible study, the rejection of military service, and a refusal to mark national and religious holidays or birthdays.
