Rights Group's Office Searched In Moscow

The head of a Russian human rights organization that advocates for Russian inmates says that law-enforcement authorities are searching the group's office in Moscow.

Olga Romanova, the director of Rus Sidyashchaya, gave few details in a post on Facebook on June 8.

Russian media reports quoted a coordinator with the organization, Aleksei Fedyarov, as saying that the searches were being conducted by officers of the Moscow police directorate for economic security and the fight against corruption.

Police and city officials have not commented.

Rus Sidyashchaya, whose name can be translated as Russia Behind Bars, defends rights of inmates in Russian jails and prisons.

With reporting by RBK, Interfax, and TASS

