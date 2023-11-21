Moscow Resident Reportedly Kills Himself After Receiving Subpoena For Military Service

NATO and Serbia are looking into the possible resumption of joint military exercises, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said after talks in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Serbia, which has declared its neutrality but has close traditional ties with Moscow, stopped its participation in multinational military exercises after the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

"We discussed the possibility of resuming joint military exercises," Stoltenberg said at a joint news conference with Vucic.

"This does not undermine the neutrality of Serbia, which has made it clear that it stays militarily neutral, outside military blocs," he said, adding that Belgrade remains an important regional actor and a long-term partner for NATO, giving as an example Serbia's participation in the 30-member alliance's Partnership for Peace program.

Vucic described Serbia's cooperation with NATO and the alliance-led KFOR peacekeeping mission to Kosovo as good and correct, adding that he will ask his government to consider resuming Belgrade's participation in joint exercises "with NATO and other partners."

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia increased after an attack by an armed group on the Kosovo police in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo on September 24, when one Kosovar police officer and three attackers were killed.

Responsibility for the shoot-out was claimed by Milan Radoicic, the former vice president of Belgrade-backed Serbian List, the largest ethnic Serb party in Kosovo. Radoicic was briefly detained in Serbia and later released pending further proceedings.

NATO announced an increase in its KFOR force days after the shoot-out in Banjska.

Stoltenberg said on November 21 that the perpetrators of the attack must be brought to justice.

"We welcome the fact that Serbia is ready to cooperate," Stoltenberg said.

Vucic said Serbia welcomes the KFOR's stepped up presence in Kosovo.

"There was no need for KFOR to ensure anyone's peace and security with the exception of the [ethnic] Serbs [in Kosovo]; only Serbs have been attacked since 2001, and especially since [Prime Minister] Albin Kurti has been in power," he said.



Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after the two sides fought a war in 1998-1999 that left some 13,500 dead, most of whom were ethnic Albanians. The war was ended by a 78-day NATO bombing campaign of Serbia.

Kosovo's independence has been recognized by most of the world, including the United States and most of the European Union but not by Serbia, Russia, or China.