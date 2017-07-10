Fourteen Injured In Moscow Shopping Center Blaze

A huge fire at a Moscow shopping center on July 10 injured 14 people. More than 200 firefighters and 60 trucks were needed to put out the fire.

Several thousand people had to be evacuated from the Rio shopping mall in the northeast of the Russian capital, and four people had been trapped inside at one point before being rescued.

"Fourteen people have been hospitalised, four of them in a critical state," Deputy Mayor Piotr Birioukov told the Interfax news agency, adding that the blaze had been completely extinguished.

The fire started on the second floor of the building probably due to a fault in the operation of the smoke-exhaust system, the Russian news agency TASS reported.

Based on reporting by AFP, Interfax, and TASS

