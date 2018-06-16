Moscow Taxi Hits Pedestrians Near Red Square, Injures Eight

Moscow police say several people were injured when they were struck by a taxi whose driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle in the city center.

The June 16 incident came on the third day of the World Cup, soccer's premier event, which Russia is hosting in Moscow and 10 other cities.

Moscow city police said in a statement that the driver was believed to have lost control of the taxi and driven onto a sidewalk near Red Square, a key tourist destination for foreigners who have traveled to Russia for the monthlong tournament.

No fatalities were reported, but eight people sought medical assistance, police said.

Police said that the driver had been detained and that they were investigating the incident.

City traffic authorities identified the driver as a 28-year-old man with a Kyrgyz driver's license, which they posted on their official Twitter feed.

The driver said the incident was an accident, traffic authorities said in a subsequent tweet.