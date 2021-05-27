Mother Of Detained Belarusian Journalist: 'Hear The Cry Of My Soul'

The mother of Belarusian journalist and political activist Raman Pratasevich has appealed for international help to free her son and other political prisoners who are detained or jailed in Belarus. Natalia Pratasevich spoke to reporters in Warsaw on May 27 along with her husband, Dzmitry Pratasevich, and Stsyapan Putsila, the founder of the Nexta-Live Telegram channel, where Raman Pratasevich once worked. He was detained after Belarus forced a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk on May 23.