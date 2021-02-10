Zauatkhan Tursyn held a protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on February 10 after a Kazakh court found her son Baibolat Kunbolatuly guilty of violating the law on mass gatherings. Kunbolaty was sent to jail for 10 days after he protested outside the consulate the previous day demanding the Chinese authorities release his brother, Baimurat, from a so-called reeducation camp in Xinjiang.