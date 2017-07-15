Muguruza Tops Williams At Wimbledon; Russian Women Win Doubles

Garbine Muguruza of Spain won her first Wimbledon tennis title on July 15, defeating U.S. star Venus Williams, who was attempting to win her sixth career Wimbledon championship.

Muguruza, 23, defeated Williams, 37, by a score of 7-5, 6-0 in the prestigious Grand Slam tournament outside of London.

Olympic champions Yekaterina Makarova and Yelena Vesnina of Russia won their first Wimbledon women's doubles title with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Taiwan's Hao-Ching Chan and Romania's Monica Niculescu.

The Russian team has now won three Grand Slam events in doubles. They won at the French Open in 2013 and the U.S. Open in 2014.

Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil defeated Oliver Marach of Austria and Mate Pavic of Croatia by 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 13-11 to win the men's doubles.

Switzerland's Roger Federer will face Croatia's Marin Cilic in the men's final on July 16.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters and AP