Bulgarian Musicians Launch Colorful Instrument For Deaf And Blind Children

Musico is a glowing, vertical, keyless musical instrument and drum kit that responds to touch and gesture -- but it's no toy. The novel device was designed to allow deaf and blind children to make music together and to appeal to those on the autism spectrum. Bulgarian visual artist Polina Gerasimova and a team of engineers and musicians created Musico with infrared sensors to detect movement, producing the sounds of a small orchestra. Their mission: Allow blind children to hear a melody while the deaf can see music in color.