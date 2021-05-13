Accessibility links

site logo site logo
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kosovo

Muslims Around The World Attend Eid Prayers Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

Muslims Around The World Attend Eid Prayers Amid Coronavirus Restrictions
Embed
Muslims Around The World Attend Eid Prayers Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:59 0:00

Muslims around the world gathered amid differing levels of coronavirus restrictions to pray on the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. In Kosovo's capital, Pristina, on May 13, Muslims wore masks while praying at the city's Grand Mosque, while at mosques in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, physical distancing was not compulsory but the wearing of masks to attend Eid prayers was obligatory.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG