Muslims Around The World Attend Eid Prayers Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

Muslims around the world gathered amid differing levels of coronavirus restrictions to pray on the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. In Kosovo's capital, Pristina, on May 13, Muslims wore masks while praying at the city's Grand Mosque, while at mosques in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, physical distancing was not compulsory but the wearing of masks to attend Eid prayers was obligatory.