Mutko Leaves As Chief Of Russian Football Union

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has left the post of president of the country's football federation, the Russian Football Union (RFS) said on Twitter on December 19.

The RFS also said that its deputy chief, Sergei Pryadkin, will now be its acting president.

Mutko, who has been penalized with a lifetime ban from the Olympics over doping, led the RFS twice -- from April 2005 to November 2009 and from September 2015 until now.

Allegations of widespread abuse of performance-enhancing drugs among Russia's top athletes have tarnished its successes at the 2014 Winter Olympics, which Russia hosted.

In December 2017, in response to the doping scandal, the International Olympic Committee announced it was banning Mutko, a former Russian sports minister, from participation in future Olympics.

Mutko, 60, has been a longtime sport-policy adviser to President Vladimir Putin.