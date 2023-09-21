Ethnic Armenians In Nagorno-Karabakh Describe Gunfire, 'Panic' Despite Official Cease-Fire

Ethnic Armenians have described panic and sounds of gunfire in the de facto capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, amid a tense cease-fire and talks between separatist leaders and Azerbaijan. It comes after the breakaway region's leaders were forced to surrender following a surprise offensive on September 19 by Azerbaijan's military. RFE/RL spoke to one woman who wanted to remain anonymous as she and others tried to make it to the region's only airport, which is under the control of Russian peacekeepers.