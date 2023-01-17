News
Karabakh Authorities Say Gas Supply To Region Disrupted Again
Authorities in Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh have accused Azerbaijan of again cutting off natural gas supplies to the breakaway region one month after blocking the region’s land link with Armenia. The Karabakh government on January 17 said a pipeline supplying gas from Armenia and passing through Azerbaijani-controlled territory was blocked for the third time in recent months by Baku early in the afternoon. Baku has denied cutting natural gas supply to the region. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Iranian Detained At Protests Handed Three Death Sentences
Javad Ruhi, an Iranian protester detained by state security forces last month, has been handed three death sentences by a court on charges his public defender says were laid without evidence.
According to the court's indictment obtained by RFERL's Radio Farda, Soleiman Vatandoust, the public defender of Javad Ruhi, told the court that a review of the video from the scene only proves Ruhi's presence at the protests, but that "there is no evidence regarding the accusations, including corruption on Earth."
Ruhi, 35, was arrested in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11 for participating in ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September.
Last week, the Mazandaran Province Judicial Department's communications arm said Ruhi was accused of three crimes: apostasy and insulting the Koran, burning and destroying public property, and inciting citizens to create insecurity and collusion to commit a crime against the security of the country.
However, the public defender said Ruhi did not participate in the burning of public property, there is no evidence he incites citizens to create insecurity, and the charge of insulting the Koran is also not correct.
Still, the court handed Ruhi a death sentence for each of the charges.
"The client had fundamental and important objections to the preliminary investigations, which certainly in the coming days will be reflected in his appeal to the Supreme Court," Majid Kaveh, Ruhi's court-appointed lawyer, who was allowed to meet his client only after the death sentences were issued, said on Twitter.
Mehdi (Shayan) Mohammadifar, who was also accused in the case, was handed two death sentences for "corruption on Earth," and "inciting citizens to create insecurity and collusion to commit a crime against the security of the country."
Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded a harsh response to the unrest, saying heavy penalties, including death sentences, are warranted for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed, while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court and remain in prison on death row.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left nearly 500 people dead and hundreds more injured, in addition to the arrests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU's Von Der Leyen Backs Listing Iran's Guards As A Terrorist Group
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on January 17 she backed listing Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization to respond to the "trampling" of "fundamental human rights" in the country. Ties between the EU member states and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks have stalled. Tehran has detained several European nationals and the bloc has become increasingly critical of a continuing violent crackdown on protesters, including executions. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranians In Sanandaj Renew Call For Regime Change At Gathering To Mark Protester's Death
Iranian in the western city of Sanandaj have marked the end of a 40-day mourning period for Homan Abdullahi, a protester killed by security forces in ongoing nationwide protests that have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini, with renewed calls for regime change.
Videos published on social networks showed a large gathering at the grave of Abdullahi with people chanting "The martyr never dies!" and "Death to the dictator!," a reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Homan Abdullahi, 21, was shot and killed by the security forces during the December 7 protests in Sanandaj.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, quoted eyewitnesses as saying Abdullahi was shot in the chest and died an hour later in a hospital.
Public anger erupted after the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini, who was in custody after being detained by morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of January 15 at least 522 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
In recent weeks, protesters have turned the end of the traditional 40-day mourning period following a protester's death into a stage for antigovernment demonstrations.
Sanandaj is the capital of the western Iranian province of Kurdistan. Amini was from Saqez, a town near Sanandaj.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Norway Wants To Talk To Asylum Seeker From Vagner Group
The Norwegian police unit that investigates war crimes said on January 17 it wants to talk to a Russian asylum seeker who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the private Russian military contractor Vagner Group. Norway's National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court, said it was in contact with Andrei Medvedev and his Norwegian lawyer and "would like to conduct an interrogation of him in the near future. Medvedev has the status of a witness." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Aid Groups Begin Return To Afghanistan Amid Assurances For Female Workers
Several international groups say they are returning to Afghanistan -- mired in one of the planet's worst humanitarian crises -- to administer aid after receiving assurances from Taliban officials that female workers would be allowed to carry out their duties.
CARE, Save the Children, and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said they were returning to the country after suspending operations late last year after the Taliban authorities sharply curtailed women's rights, effectively banning women from working for NGOs operating in Afghanistan.
"CARE will be resuming its health and nutrition operations in Afghanistan after obtaining the necessary assurances from the Ministry of Public Health that our female staff will be able to carry out their work safely and unfettered, both in community-based and support roles," the organization, which focuses on working alongside women and girls to lift them out of poverty, said in a statement.
CARE, which has been working in Afghanistan since 1961 and operates 30 Mobile Health Teams in seven provinces, said it is "hopeful that the ban will be reversed, but in the meantime [we] will continue to look for ways to move forward that will allow both female and male workers to provide life-saving work –especially to Afghan women and girls – in all sectors."
Despite pledging to back away from the brutal rule it employed during its first stint in power from 1996-2001, the Taliban has moved to restrict freedoms for women since retaking control of the country in August 2021 as international troops withdrew.
Most recently, Taliban authorities on December 20 ordered public and private universities to close their doors to women immediately until further notice.
A few days later the country's rulers ordered all domestic and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to prevent female employees from working at their jobs.
Save The Children said earlier this week it was restarting some of its activities "where reliable assurances had been given for a full and safe return to work for its female staff."
The IRC said last week that it had restarted health and nutrition services in four provinces and was in talks with officials to return to more areas of the country "while also engaging to secure the assurances required to allow our female staff to safely return to work in other sectors."
Self-Exiled Former Kyrgyz President's Wife Dies Aged 47
Nazgul Tolomushova, the wife of self-exiled former Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bakiev, has died of heart failure at the age of 47 in Belarus and will be buried in Kyrgyzstan. Tolomushova's relatives told RFE/RL that her body was repatriated on January 17. Bakiev, 73, fled Kyrgyzstan for Belarus with members of his family following anti-government protests in 2010. A Bishkek court sentenced him in absentia to life in prison after convicting him of involvement in the killing of almost 100 protesters during the unrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Georgia's National Bank Says More Than $2 Billion Was Transferred From Russia Last Year
More than $2 billion was transferred from Russia to Georgia last year as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February prompted some 112,000 Russians to relocate to the Caucasus country, giving an unexpected boost to its economy. Georgia's Central Bank says that, in May alone, it received $314 million -- ten times more than in the first three months of 2022. The peak was in December, when Georgia received more than $317 million after a second wave of Russians moved there following Moscow declaration of a partial mobilization in September. Georgia's gross domestic product grew by 10 percent from January to November, official figures show. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Adviser To Ukraine's Presidential Office Steps Down Over Comments On Deadly Russian Air Strike
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine's presidential office, has tendered his resignation after comments he made on a deadly Russian air strike sparked a public outcry. Arestovych announced the move on January 17, three days after he said on YouTube that a residential building in Ukraine’s eastern city of Dnipro was likely hit by debris from a Russian missile after it was struck in the sky by Ukrainian air defenses. Russian media seized on Arestovych's statement, angering Ukrainian authorities who have said the building was hit by a Russian cruise missile. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Arrested Son Of Russian Region's Governor Asks Italian Court To Extradite Him To Russia
Artyom Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai region, has asked an Italian court to extradite him to Russia, not the United States, where he faces up to 30 years in prison on charges of sanctions evasion and money laundering.
Italian media reported on January 16 that Uss, who was arrested in October at the request of the United States, asked a court in Milan to hand him over to the Russian authorities. The court postponed the decision on extradition after lawyers defending Uss and others in the case requested information from U.S. officials regarding the exact charges against their clients and information about the conditions he will face in U.S. custody.
Shortly after he was detained in mid-October at Milan's Malpensa airport, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Uss, accusing him of money laundering. The move appeared aimed at heading off Uss's extradition to the United States.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said in October that another suspect in the case against Uss, Yury Orekhov, was arrested in Germany.
A 12-count indictment was unsealed on October 19 in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, charging the two men along with three other Russian nationals -- Svetlana Kuzurgasheva, Timofei Telegin, and Sergei Tulyakov. In addition, two Venezuelan nationals -- Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce and Juan Carlos Soto -- were charged with brokering illicit oil deals for a Venezuelan energy company.
According to the statement, Uss and Orekhov owned Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH (NDA GmbH) in Germany, which bought military technologies and dual-use technologies in the United States, including semiconductors and microchips that are used in military jets, missile systems, modern ammunition, radars, and satellites. Kuzurgasheva served as the company's executive director.
The items bought in the United States by the company in question were then passed on to Russian firms -- Radioavtomatika, Radioexport, and Abtronix -- owned by Telegin and Tulyakov.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says the items were discovered in Russian military vehicles and equipment captured by Ukrainian forces during Moscow's ongoing full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
According to the indictment papers, Uss and Orekhov also used NDA GmbH to illegally smuggle hundreds of millions of tons of oil from Venezuela to companies in China and Russia, including one that might be linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is under U.S. and EU sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine.
Aleksandr Uss, Artyom's father, has served as the governor of the Krasnoyarsk Krai region since 2018.
Russian Historian's Appeal Against 15-Year Prison Term Denied
A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has rejected the appeal of noted historian Yury Dmitriyev against a 15-year prison he was handed in a disputed case stemming from pictures of his foster daughter.
The Third Court of Cassations ruled on January 17 that Dmitriyev's conviction was correct and his sentence remains unchanged.
The high-profile case against Dmitriyev dates back to 2016, when the historian, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested after investigators found pictures of his foster daughter on his computer.
The authorities said the images were pornographic. Dmitriyev, however, says social workers asked him to take the photos because they said they were concerned about the child’s physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and then charged with a more serious crime of sexual assault against a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for “violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age.” He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed it. Dmitriyev's defense team, meanwhile, also appealed the case insisting its client was innocent.
In September 2020, weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court of Karelia accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
In December last year, a court in Karelia added two more years to Dmitriyev's sentence after finding him guilty of fabricating pornographic materials and illegally possessing a firearm.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev’s research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin. Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against the Soviet citizens.
Under Stalin, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization. During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
Dmitriyev is serving his term at a penal colony in Mordovia -- an area historically associated with some of Russia’s most-brutal prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
Two Years Behind Bars, Unbroken Navalny Says Russia's 'Murk Will Disappear'
Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, marking the second anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, says he remains hopeful the "thieves" trying to steal the country from its citizens will fail and be dislodged from power.
Navalny posted a statement on his social network accounts on January 17, exactly two years after he was arrested on his arrival from Germany where he was treated for poisoning with what European labs concluded was a Novichok-like Soviet-style nerve agent, saying "our poor Motherland needs to be saved."
"She is robbed, wounded, dragged into an aggressive war [against Ukraine], and turned into a prison led by the most dishonest and deceitful villains. Any stance against this gang, even a symbolic one that is possible for me in my current limited situation, is important," Navalny's post said.
"As I said two years ago, and I am saying now -- Russia is my country...I am not going to give them my country and I believe that the murk will disappear... And there are many of us, for sure, much more than the corrupt judges, lying propagandists, and the Kremlin thieves."
Navalny, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on January 17, 2021, and later handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Then in March last year, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices have been designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest.
A day before the anniversary, a group of Russian lawyers demanded an end to the "blatant torture" of the Kremlin critic, who is being held in punitive solitary confinement in a prison in Russia’s Vladimir region.
The appeal, published in the form of a letter on a Telegram channel, joined recent calls by a group of Russian medical professionals for the government to stop “bullying” Navalny, who is feared to be in a state of worsening health.
Social-Democrat Boris Pistorius Appointed New German Defense Chief
Boris Pistorius, a Social-Democrat politician who is currently interior minister for the state of Lower Saxony, will become Germany's new defense minister, the government announced in a statement on January 17. "I am very pleased to have won an outstanding politician from our country for the post of defense minister in Boris Pistorius," Chancellor Olaf Scholz was quoted as saying in the statement issued by spokesman Steffen Seibert. Pistorius's appointment follows the resignation of Christine Lambrecht at a moment when Germany is under intense pressure to send battle tanks to Ukraine.
Iranian Celebrity Chef Released On Bail, Charges Against Him Still Not Known
Navab Ebrahimi, a popular Iranian chef known for his videos about Persian food, has been released from jail after being detained earlier this month in a government crackdown on unrest that has rattled the country. The HRANA human rights NGO in Iran said on January 17 that Ebrahimi, who has around 2.7 million followers on Instagram, is out on bail even though it is still unclear what the charges against him are. Authorities have clamped down on any signs of dissent amid nationwide anger over the mid-September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Belarusian Opposition Leader's Trial In Absentia Begins In Minsk
MINSK -- The trial in absentia of Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her four associates has started in Minsk after they challenged the results of a 2020 election they say was rigged to keep authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power.
As the trial began on January 17, the Minsk City Court rejected a request by the lawyers of Tsikhanouskaya and a co-defendant, Paval Latushka, the chairman of the opposition People's Anti-Crisis Leadership group, to drop all charges against them and close the case.
Tsikhanouskaya is accused of high treason, organizing mass disorder, creating an extremist group, inciting hatred, plotting to seize power, and calling for international sanctions against Belarus.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Latushka, and three other defendants -- Maria Maroz, Volha Kavalkova, and Syarhey Dylevski -- are charged with making public calls for sanctions against Belarus, inciting hatred, bribe-taking, and creating an extremist group.
All six are members of an opposition body called the Coordination Council led by Tsikhanouskaya and Latushka.
They all fled Belarus in the wake of a deadly crackdown on mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll, which Lukashenka claims he won. The Belarusian opposition and Western governments say the election was rigged and that the real winner was Tsikhanouskaya.
Tsikhanouskaya called the trial a "farce" and "revenge" from Lukashenka, saying she had not been given access to court documents.
"These trials are not trials at all. It's a show. It's farce and it has nothing to do with justice at all," Tsikhanouskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, said on January 16.
Latushka called the trial "a circus."
"Let's see how the constitution is being violated in Belarus -- the election was rigged, the power was usurped. The man who usurped the power violates the constitution every day, not to mention the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedural Code, as well as the Administrative Code and the Administrative Procedure Code. These laws do not work anymore. This cannot be called a trial and therefore I do not want to take part in it," Latushka told RFE/RL on January 16.
Thousands were detained in protests against the election results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, 68, has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory in the 2020 presidential election.
The U.S. State Department issued a statement on January 17 condemning the trial and the ongoing crackdown on dissent, including the trials of other Belarusian citizens who have criticized Lukashenka and his regime.
"To respond to these human rights abuses, the State Department is announcing action to impose visa restrictions on 25 individuals under Presidential Proclamation 8015 for their involvement in undermining democracy," the statement said, adding that in all, 322 Belarusian officials had been targeted by the measures so far for their roles in the crackdown "since the fraudulent 2020 presidential election."
Ukrainian First Lady To Address Davos Meeting
Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, will give a rare international address as the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in the snowy Swiss town of Davos gets into full swing on January 17, part of a push by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his government to acquire more foreign weapons to defend against Russia’s invasion. Davos attendees are faced with global strife, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions, and jolted food and fuel markets worldwide. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Under Relentless Attack In East As Zelenskiy Calls For Faster Delivery Of Western Weapons
Ukrainian forces in the east sustained incessant Russian attacks over the past 24 hours as Kyiv again appealed for faster deliveries of weapons ahead of a meeting of Western allies to discuss giving Ukraine offensive armaments such as tanks.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report on January 17 that Russians launched more than 70 attacks the previous day, shelling 15 settlements near the disputed city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, including the strategic town of Soledar, which has been all but razed to the ground by Russian shelling.
A Russian victory in Soledar would allow Moscow's forces to inch closer to Bakhmut, where pitched battles have been raging for months.
"The enemy does not abandon its intentions to seize the entire Donetsk region. It is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions," the General Staff said, adding that Russian forces also continued to press in the direction of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson.
The latest attacks came after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building that houses around 1,700 people in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least 40 people, while 30 others are still unaccounted for.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his regular video address on January 16 that the attack on Dnipro and Russia's push to gain the upper hand in the east highlighted the need for the West "to speed up decision-making" in supplying weapons.
Zelenskiy on January 17 thanked Berlin for the "important defense decisions" made since the start of the year and told President Frank-Walter Steinmeier he was grateful for Germany's financial and humanitarian assistance.
Zelenskiy said he also told Steinmeier in a video call that "I want to thank the citizens of Germany for sheltering Ukrainians during this difficult period." Zelenskiy wrote in a Telegram post that the two discussed the frontline situation in the war.
Kyiv has been long pushing for tanks and armored vehicles that will help it punch holes in Russia's front lines.
Britain confirmed on January 16 that it was going to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other military equipment, including hundreds of armored vehicles and advanced air defense systems.
On January 16, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ratcheted up pressure on Germany on January 16 to follow suit and provide more weapons to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, but Berlin says those tanks should be supplied only if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.
Poland and Finland have already pledged to send some of their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Analysts say the Leopard 2 is superior to the tanks Russia has deployed and would give Kyiv a decisive advantage.
Oleskiy Danylov, Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, said on January 16 that Ukraine urgently needs more and better weapons as it expects Russia "to attempt to make a so-called final push," which could occur on the invasion's anniversary or in March.
"We must prepare for such events every day. And we are preparing," Danylov told Ukrainian television.
"The first and last question is always about weapons, aid to help us defeat this aggressor that invaded our country," Danylov said.
The calls come as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin prepares to visit Berlin on January 19 and then host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group the following day at the U.S. military base in Ramstein to discuss further support -- including military aid -- for Ukraine with allies.
Zelenskiy said on January 16 that he expects a “key decision on arms supplies from our partners” at the Ramstein meeting.
Austin's visit comes as the United States kicked off a training program for more than 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons systems, including howitzers, armored vehicles, and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS.
Other Western allies are also conducting training on the weapons they provide.
On January 17, the United States' top military officer, Army General Mark Milley, traveled to a location near the Ukraine-Poland border to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, in person for the first time.
The meeting underscored the growing ties between the U.S. and Ukrainian militaries as Russia's war with Ukraine nears the one-year mark.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on January 17 that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had visited Russian troops involved in Ukraine. The information could not be independently confirmed.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Russia And Belarus Flags Banned At Australian Open After Ukraine Protest
Tennis Australia on January 17 banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open after Ukraine's ambassador demanded action when they were seen among the crowd. The red, white, and blue stripes of Russia were held up by fans on January 16 during a first-round clash between Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl and Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova on day one. Ukrainian fans reportedly called security and police to the stands. "Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open," Tennis Australia said in a statement. To read the original AFP story, click here.
Britain Vows Tehran 'Will Be Held To Account' Following Execution Of British-Iranian Citizen
Britain says Tehran's "weakened and isolated regime" will be held responsible after it executed U.K.-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari in what London called a "callous and cowardly” act.
"Our message to that regime is clear: The world is watching you, and you will be held to account, particularly by the brave Iranian people, so many of whom you are oppressing and killing," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on January 16.
"We are witnessing the vengeful actions of a weakened and isolated regime, obsessed with suppressing its own people, debilitated by its own fear of losing power, and wrecking its international reputation," he said in comments to the British Parliament.
Cleverly did not comment on specific actions or sanctions Britain might plan, but he said that "we do not limit ourselves to the steps that I have already announced."
Akbari, 61, a former Iranian deputy defense minister, was sentenced to death for spying for Britain in what critics called a "political" decision, raising condemnation from Western governments and rights groups.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on January 16 joined the condemnations and summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin for the second time in a week over a recent surge in executions.
The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency announced Akbari's execution on January 14 but did not say when it took place. Some reports indicated it may have been several days before.
The Mizan report said Akbari was executed after being "sentenced to death on charges of corruption on Earth and extensive action against the country's internal and external security through espionage for the British government's intelligence service."
The report also alleged that Akbari had received payments amounting to more than $2 million for spying, charges Akbari and Britain denied.
Britain and the United States had called on Iran to not carry out the sentence.
Iran does not recognize dual nationality for its citizens.
London has placed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor-general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, but has so far resisted pressure from Iranian opposition exiles, activists, and the British Parliament to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.
A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's told reporters that "we are reviewing further action with our international partners."
Earlier, Sunak called the execution a "callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime."
The British government appears to be treading cautiously due to the fact that other dual nationals are still being held by Tehran. London also is involved in difficult negotiation between Tehran and other world powers to revive a landmark nuclear pact.
With reporting by AFP and the BBC
Serbia Investigating Reports Of Soldiers Fighting For Russia In Ukraine
Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic has told RFE/RL that Serbia's military and civilian security agencies are monitoring and analyzing information related to published videos and photos on social media of alleged Serbian fighters who have joined Russian units in Ukraine. "Our country is very clear that the participation of Serbian citizens in all conflicts in other countries is prohibited, and this entails legal consequences," he said. In recent days, posts on the social network vKontakte have allegedly shown Serbian fighters in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Erdogan: Sweden, Finland Must Send Up To 130 'Terrorists' To Turkey For NATO Bid
Sweden and Finland must extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before its parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on January 16. The Nordic states applied last year to join NATO, but their bids must be approved by all 30 NATO members. Turkey and Hungary have yet to endorse the applications. Turkey demands Sweden in particular take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and those it blames for a 2016 coup attempt. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Thousands Demand EU Blacklisting Of Iran's Revolutionary Guards
Some 12,000 of members of the Iranian diaspora met from all over Europe on January 16 in the EU Parliament host city of Strasbourg to urge the bloc to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terror group. Pressure is growing among opposition exiles and activists for the EU and Britain follow the United States and blacklist the IRGC over the crackdown on the four months of protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody in mid-September. She was detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Germany Calls For Special Tribunal Against Russia Over Ukraine War
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on January 16 for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. She said Russia cannot be prosecuted for its aggression before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, as it can deal only with cases in which both parties are members of the court or a case is referred by the UN Security Council. Russia is not an ICC member and wields a Security Council veto. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Socialist Ninova Vows To Unite Bulgaria After Receiving Mandate To Form Government
Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova told BTV television that her party had a "plan for what should unite us" after President Rumen Radev on January 16 handed her the mandate to form a new government. Ninova will attempt to form a coalition to rule the divided country in hopes of avoiding a fifth general election in two years. Two parties -- GERB and the reformist We Continue the Change -- finished first and second in the October 2 snap poll but failed to cobble together a coalition government. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Belarus Opens New Case Against Imprisoned Opposition Blogger Tsikhanouski
MINSK -- A new criminal case has been brought against opposition video blogger Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who has already been sentenced to 18 years in prison, Belarusian authorities said on January 16.
The Investigative Committee of Belarus said Tsikhanouski now faces charges of "malicious disobedience to the requirements of the administration of a correctional institution."
In December 2021, a Belarusian court behind closed doors handed down harsh sentences to a group of bloggers and opposition activists, including Tsikhanouski, a leading opposition figure who was arrested after expressing his willingness to challenge Alyaksandr Lukashenka in the 2020 presidential election.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Tsikhanouski is married to Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who took over the election campaign after her husband's detention and ran against Lukashenka but has since been forced to flee Belarus out of concern for her safety and now lives in Lithuania.
The official election tally has been widely criticized as fraudulent and led to massive street protests against the authoritarian government. Tsikhanouskaya and her supporters claim that she won the vote.
Belarus is scheduled on January 17 to try Tsikhanouskaya and several of her allies in absentia on charges of treason, mass rioting, the creation of an extremist group, conspiracy to seize power, and calling for international sanctions against Belarus.
Speaking to AFP on January 16 from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, she labeled the upcoming trial "a farce" and an act of "revenge" by Lukashenka.
"These trials are not trials at all. It's a show. It's farce, but it has nothing to do with justice at all," Tsikhanouskaya said.
The European Union and the United States refuse to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate president of Belarus after he claimed a landslide victory in the election.
Rights groups consider Tsikhanouski and the five others sentenced along with him to be political prisoners.
Tsikhanouski was the owner of a popular Belarusian YouTube channel called "The Country for Life" when he announced his willingness to run against Lukashenka early in 2020. He had used the channel to challenge and criticize Lukashenka.
He was arrested in May 2020 shortly after election officials rejected his candidacy.
