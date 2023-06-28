De Facto Authorities In Nagorno-Karabakh Say Four Soldiers Killed By Azerbaijani Fire

The casualty toll from Russia's June 27 attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk has risen to eight dead and 56 injured as Russian forces continued their aerial assault overnight with fresh drone strikes on the country.

Two Russian missiles struck Kramatorsk in the evening of June 27, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, with one hitting a crowded restaurant and shopping center in the city center and a second hitting a village on the outskirts of the city in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Three children were among those killed in the strike that reduced the shopping center and neighboring buildings to rubble and scattered debris. Three people were pulled from the rubble after rescue operations were temporarily halted because of continued threats of missile strikes.

"Rescuers are working through the rubble of the destroyed building and searching for people who are probably still under it," officials of the emergency services said on the Telegram messaging app.

The head of the Donetsk military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said numerous houses, shops, cafes, and other businesses were damaged near the place of impact in the city center.

The second missile that hit the outskirts of the city left five injured. A third missile hit buildings in Kremenchuk, a city in central Ukraine's Poltava region, but no casualties were reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said the attacks on Kramatorsk showed that Russia "deserved only one thing as a consequence of what it has done -- defeat and a tribunal."

In Washington, the White House condemned Russia for its "brutal strikes" against Kramatorsk and said the United States would continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself and to regain territory occupied by Russian forces.

“We condemn Russia’s brutal strikes against the people of Ukraine, which have caused widespread death and destruction and taken the lives of so many Ukrainian civilians," a spokesman for the White House National Security Council said on June 28.

The spokesman added that President Joe Biden told Zelenskiy on June 25 that the United States "will continue to stand with Ukraine and provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment to defend itself against Russian aggression."

On June 27, the Pentagon announced a new military package for Ukraine worth up to $500 million that will include the provision of Bradley fighting vehicles, Stryker armored personnel carriers, and other equipment.

Zelenskiy said on Twitter that he was "sincerely grateful” for the latest arms delivery, while the Russian Embassy in Washington said the new package by the United States "only confirms its obsession with the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation."

The June 28 strikes came one year after a missile attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk killed 20 people.

Kramatorsk is a major city in the Donetsk region and a likely key objective in any Russian advance to the west. It has been a frequent target of Russian attacks. It was hit on May 2 by rockets fired from a Tornado multiple-rocket launcher. Russian forces claimed a railcar full of ammunition was destroyed in that strike.

In April last year, 63 people were killed in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk's main railway station. At least two other strikes have hit apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure in the city this year.

Moscow denies shelling the civilian population in Ukraine despite evidence and testimony to the contrary. As of June 18, the UN confirmed 9,083 civilian deaths in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian Air Force reported early on June 28 that six Iranian Shahed drones launched "from the southeastern direction" by Russian forces overnight had been shot down.

The Ukrainian military on June 28 reported additional Shahed drone strikes among 24 recorded aerial strikes carried out by Russia against Ukrainian territory.

The military also said its ongoing counteroffensive in the east of the country continues with a focus on the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka fronts.

Amid concerns that the counteroffensive has gone more slowly than expected, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told the Financial Times on June 28 that Ukrainian forces have made "certain gains" that the country's military leaders had not made public to avoid exposing troops.

Reznikov also said that most of Ukraine's troop reserves, including brigades equipped with modern Western weapons, have not been used in the counteroffensive.

With reporting by Reuters