De Facto Nagorno-Karabakh Leader Has Russian Citizenship Revoked
Russian President Vladimir Putin has revoked the citizenship of a billionaire of Armenian descent after he eschewed his homeland to move to the breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Ruben Vardanyan said on September 1 that he was looking to give up his Russian citizenship to make the move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding of all the risks he may face.
Putin granted the request on December 22, along with five others, including businessman Konstantin Sidorov, who works in Britain and is known for his work in IT companies Inline Technology Group and RRC Group.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenians losing control over parts of the region and the adjacent districts.
Vardanyan has said that after the war "many people in Artsakh (the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh) started feeling that they had been abandoned."
He then settled in Nagorno-Karabakh, moved all of his assets in Russia to his family fund, and subsequently became de facto state minister, an equivalent of prime minister in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Vardanyan, 54, was born in Yerevan. He is the former chief executive officer and shareholder of the Troika Dialog investment bank that was bought by Sberbank in 2011.
Last year, Forbes estimated Vardanyan's assets at $1 billion.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, many oligarchs and business people have left Russia amid Western sanctions targeting some Russian tycoons close to the Kremlin over its aggression against Ukraine.
Kosovo Serbs Present Conditions For Removing Roadblocks At Protest In North
More than 1,000 ethnic Serbs protested in northern Kosovo on December 22 to demand the release of detained Serbs and other conditions that they say must be met before they will remove several roadblocks erected in the area.
Goran Rakic, president of the Serbian List party, presented three conditions at the protest, which drew about 1,500 Serbs to the village of Rudare, where they waved Serbian flags and held up a 250-meter-long Serbian flag banner as they marched in the street. The protest lasted about an hour and passed peacefully and without any incidents reported.
In addition to the release of fellow Serbs, the protesters demanded the withdrawal of special units of the Kosovo police and the "withdrawal of secret lists for the arrest and killing of Serbs."
Rakic told the crowd that without the fulfillment of these conditions there will be no dismantling of the barricades. He said that the solution to this crisis was "exclusively in Pristina."
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade and five EU member states along with China and Russia have not recognized the move.
Tensions have flared recently over scheduled elections, which had to be postponed after the Serbian List said it would boycott them, and after Pristina moved to implement a car-license-plate conversion plan.
Rakic has previously said that Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti plans to "kill Serbs" at the barricades, but what Kurti actually expressed in an interview with The Guardian newspaper was concern that "the removal of the barricades could lead to possible casualties."
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla has also denied that the police had lists on which they rely to arrest former policemen of Serbian nationality.
The protest drew members of the Serbian community who live south of the Ibar River, which separates northern Kosovo from the south, and who are mainly workers employed in Serbian institutions in Kosovo.
Some of the protesters told RFE/RL they took part in the protest to fight for their rights, but others said they were forced to participate.
The protest was held at the location of one of the barricades erected by local Serbs on December 10 after the arrest of former policeman Dejan Pantic on suspicion of involvement in an attack on Central Election Commission officials on December 6.
Pantic's son; the former president of the court in Mitrovica, Nikola Kabasic; the former mayor of Zvecan, Dragisa Milovic; and members of the education and law sectors sent messages saying they wanted peace and expressing no ill-will toward Kurti's government or the majority Albanians in Kosovo.
But they condemned the arrests in northern Kosovo and claimed their goal was to "intimidate" the Serbian people.
Pantic was a member of the Kosovo police force when Serbs in the police, judiciary, and senior city posts collectively resigned last month in protest at Kosovo's decision to move forward with a plan to replace Belgrade-issued car license plates with ones from Pristina.
Ethnic Albanian units have been deployed to fill the security vacuum left after the mass resignations. Troops with the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) are also present, and Belgrade has asked KFOR to allow the return of Serbian military and police to the area.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on December 21 the barricades would be removed only when Kosovo forms an association of municipalities with Serbian majorities.
In a message on December 22 to the protest in Rudare, Vucic supported the demands of the Serbs in the north of Kosovo.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Iranians Use Yalda Festival To Continue Anti-Government Protests
Iranian protesters have staged fresh demonstrations by taking to the streets and the graves of victims of the government crackdown to protest during a night that is traditionally an ancient festival to mark the winter solstice.
Videos published on social media show people taking to the streets overnight in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, where they blocked a street by burning tires and chanted "Death to the dictator" and "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Others reportedly visited the graves of loved ones during the festival, which is celebrated in Iran and other historically Iranian-influenced regions.
The festival, which took on extra meaning this year after several months of unrest that threatens to tear the country apart as protesters fight for the government to respect women's and human rights, is meant to bring family and friends together on the longest and darkest night of the year.
The sister of Javad Heydari, one of the victims of the recent unrest sparked by the death of a young woman in September in police custody, published a video as she visited her brother's grave, where she wrote that "the longest night of the year was the night we searched the city to find your body."
Mohsen Shekari's family published pictures of their visit on Yalda night to their son's grave.
Shekari was executed after an appeal of his sentence on a charge of injuring a security officer was rejected by the Supreme Court. Human rights groups said Shekari's sentence was based on a coerced confession after a grossly unfair process and a "sham" trial.
Meanwhile, Saeed Afkari announced on December 21 that his jailed sister, Elham Afkari, had suffered a sharp deterioration in her health after 14 days on hunger strike.
Mahsa Amini died on September 16 after being arrested by the notorious "morality police" for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 400 people, including 62 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkey Says Sweden Still Has Requirements To Meet To Join NATO
Turkey appreciates Sweden's steps so far to to get its approval to join NATO but is not even "halfway" through fulfilling a list of commitments it made to secure Ankara's support, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on December 22. Cavusoglu said a Swedish court's decision not to extradite a man wanted by Turkey for alleged links to a 2016 failed coup had "poisoned" a positive atmosphere in negotiations on Sweden's membership in the military alliance. Sweden and Finland's joining NATO requires the approval of all 30 members. To read the original story by AP, click here.
More Than 40 Iranian Lawyers Detained So Far During Protests
At least 44 Iranian lawyers have been arrested after representing people detained during three months of nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
According to a lawyer's group that follows up on the status of detainees, 20 of the lawyers who have been arrested since September have been released on bail, while the rest are still in jail.
Reports further indicate that stiff sentences have been issued to at least two Iranian lawyers.
Among them, Sina Yousefi, the vice chairman of the Lawyers' Human Rights Commission in East Azarbaijan Province, was sentenced to six months in prison and banned from leaving the country for two years. His electronic devices were also confiscated.
Negin Kiani, a lawyer and a member of the East Azerbaijan Province Bar Association, has also been sentenced to one year in prison, banned from leaving the country, and banned from using mobile phones.
Kiani said that "propaganda against the regime" was one of the charges brought against her by the court.
Anger over the death of Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Since the beginning of the demonstrations and the widespread arrest of protesters by the security forces of the Islamic republic, several lawyers have announced that they will represent the detainees for free.
In many cases, the lawyers of anti-government protesters said Iran's judiciary denied them access to case material to defend their clients.
Among them is Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani, the lawyer of an Iranian protester sentenced to death who said in a tweet on December 15 that, when he went to court to meet with Mohammad Hosseini and appeal his death sentence, he was refused access to case material and was not allowed to file a power of attorney document "contrary to the law on criminal procedure."
More than 400 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
September 30 Saw Deadliest Crackdown On Iranian Protesters, Says Rights Watchdog
Iranian security forces killed and wounded several dozen protesters in the southeastern city of Zahedan on September 30, a day known as "Bloody Friday," making it the deadliest day of the protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on December 22. HRW said it had found that at least 12 people, including a boy, were killed and 30 were wounded on September 30, though the actual numbers may be much higher.
UN Nuclear Watchdog Discusses Moscow-Occupied Zaporizhzhya Plant Protections With Russia
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog met on December 22 in Moscow with officials from Russia's military and state atomic energy company as he pursues a long-running drive to set up a protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Russian company Rosatom described the talks on measures needed to safeguard the plant and the surrounding region as "substantive, useful, and frank." International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi indicated that more negotiations were needed after “another round of necessary discussions." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Defense Minister Visits Frontline Troops In Ukraine, Ministry Says
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited army units fighting in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said on December 22. It said Shoigu inspected Russian units deployed to the "area of the special military operation," using Moscow's description of Russia's war in Ukraine. The ministry said Shoigu "checked the conditions of the deployment of personnel and military equipment...and inspected the conditions of accommodation and heating for troops, as well as the preparation and reception of food." It did not say what area Shoigu had visited.
Note: The caption of this article has been amended to clarify that Sergei Shoigu is the Russian defense minister
Taliban Violently Disperses Women's Protest Against University Ban
Taliban security forces have used violence and arrested several people as they dispersed a protest by Afghan women against a ruling that bans female students from universities.
Afghanistan's Taliban announced the decision to forbid women from universities late on December 20 in a letter from the Islamist group's education ministry to higher education institutions, drawing immediate condemnation from the international community and the United Nations.
A group of some 50 women dressed in hijabs, some wearing masks, gathered in the capital, Kabul, on December 22 for a peaceful protest march against the move, chanting slogans against the ban, but were attacked and dispersed by Taliban security forces, participants and witnesses told RFE/RL.
The participants intended to gather outside Kabul University, Afghanistan's largest and most prestigious higher education institution, but switched to a different location after a large number of security forces members were deployed there.
One of the women who attended the march, Basira, told RFE/RL that security forces beat some of the participants and took them away, while others managed to escape. A number of journalists covering the protest have been reportedly detained, too.
Another participant, Shahla Arefi, told RFE/RL that plainclothes female members of the security forces had infiltrated the march and immobilized some protesters who attempted to run when armed Taliban men appeared.
Taliban authorities have not commented on the incident.
On December 22, Turkey and Saudi Arabia became the latest Muslim-majority countries to blast the Taliban authorities' move.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking at a news conference with his Yemeni counterpart, said that the ban was “neither Islamic nor humane" and called on the Taliban to reverse the move.
The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia, a country that until recently had also enforced sweeping restrictions on women's rights but has now begun to allow them more liberty, voiced “astonishment and regret” at the Taliban's decision.
The ministry said the move was “astonishing in all Islamic countries.”
On December 21, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan urged the Taliban authorities to immediately revoke the decision.
Qatar, which has maintained contact with the Taliban authorities, also condemned the decision.
Inside Afghanistan, where cricket is a hugely popular sport, several cricketers have also condemned the move, while some male students at the medical school of Nangarhar University, in eastern Afghanistan, refused to sit exams on December 21 in solidarity with their banned female colleagues.
In neighboring Pakistan, students at Peshawar University in the northwest of the country staged a peaceful demonstration in support of the Afghan girls' right to higher education, urging the Taliban to reverse the ban.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Armenia Warns That Blockade Of Nagorno-Karabakh Link Is Causing Dire Situation
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has warned that the humanitarian situation in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh has become precarious as groups of protesters continue to block the Lachin Corridor.
The route is the only land connection across Azerbaijani territory between Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and shops and businesses in Yerevan and Stepanakert are beginning to feel the effects after more than a week without deliveries.
"The situation is extremely tense as a result of the illegal blockade by Azerbaijan of the Lachin Corridor," Pahsinian said during a cabinet meeting on December 22., adding he had made a proposal to Azerbaijan to end the standoff.
Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of dispatching the protesters in an attempt to block Armenia's access to the region. Baku denies this.
Karabakh imports items such as cooking oil, dairy products, rice, and virtually all medicines. These and other imports ground to a halt on December 12 after the Azerbaijanis, posing as environmental activists, blocked the corridor, making ecology-related demands.
According to Azerbaijani media, the protesters’ new demand is that Baku establish control over the Lachin Corridor.
Protesters have been blocking the road in a peaceful standoff with Russian troops who belong to a 5,000-strong mission deployed to the region after Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a war in 2020.
Pahsinian scolded Moscow for "not fulfilling the obligation assumed" by Russia as part of the cease-fire deal reached to stop the fighting.
He called on the United Nations or the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to send a fact-finding mission to the region to clarify and help resolve the situation.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
EU-Ukraine Summit Set For February, Location Yet To Be Determined
The European Union's 27 heads of state and government and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold a summit on February 3, an EU spokesman said on December 22, but the location has not been determined. "I can confirm the EU-Ukraine summit will take place on 3 February and there is an open invitation to President Zelenskiy to visit Brussels," said Barend Leyts, spokesman for the chairman of EU leaders. The spokesman said the invitation for Zelenskiy to visit Brussels did not mean that's where the summit would be held. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
Russian Ex-Deputy PM Wounded In Ukraine's Donetsk Region
Dmitry Rogozin, the former Russian deputy prime minister and once the head of the state space agency Roskosmos, has been wounded by Ukrainian shelling near the eastern city of Donetsk, which is controlled by Russian separatists. Rogozin wrote on Telegram that he was in hospital and faced surgery after being wounded in the shoulder on December 21. Several others were wounded in the shelling as well. Rogozin said someone "leaked information" on who was in the hotel as he has lived there for several months and it was never targeted. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Bulgaria Signs Nuclear Fuel Deal With Westinghouse
Bulgaria's state-owned nuclear power plant Kozloduy signed a deal with Westinghouse Electric Sweden on December 22 to supply it with nuclear fuel for its 1,000 megawatt Russian-built Unit 5, a first step to diversify away from Russian supplies. The European Union country currently relies on Russian nuclear fuel for both units at the 2,000 megawatt Kozloduy plant, but is seeking to boost energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The plant produces about 35 percent of the country's electricity and currently uses nuclear fuel supplied by the Russian firm Rosatom. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russians Launch Multiple Attacks In Donbas, Bombard Zaporizhzhya Hospital, Says Ukrainian Military
Ukrainian forces fought back numerous attacks by Moscow's troops in the east of the country as Russians targeted a hospital in the Zaporizhzhya region with artillery fire over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on December 22.
The Ukrainian military repelled attacks in 16 locations in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the General Staff said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, where the fiercest battles have been fought in recent months, were again targeted by the Russian forces, which also launched attacks on other locations in Donetsk, including Soledar and Yakovlyivka, while in the Luhansk region, the settlements of Novoselyivske and Stelmakhyivka were among those hit.
In the Zaporizhzhya region, Russian forces struck a hospital in Hulyaipol, the Ukrainian military said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Ukrainian forces struck Russian positions with war planes and artillery, the General Staff said, adding that it shot down three Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).
"During the past 24 hours, the air forces carried out 14 strikes on areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment. Our defenders shot down an enemy UAV of the Forpost type and two more of the Lancet-3 type," the military said.
The claims could not be independently verified.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian electricity grid operator, Ukrenerho, reported a "significant power shortage" and restrictions caused by relentless missile and drone attacks.
Russia has been targeting power infrastructure and other civilian objectives in Kyiv and other parts of the country with swarms of kamikaze drones as part of an apparent strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians and demoralize the population.
On December 21, during a landmark visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes a Patriot air defense battery, one of the most advanced systems of its kind.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the system is "capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided" air defense systems.
However, it remained unclear when the much-needed Patriot battery would arrive on the front lines in Ukraine, since Ukrainian forces must undergo training in order to learn how to operate it. The training, expected to take place in Germany, could take several months, the Pentagon said on December 21.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Biden Hits Russia's Vagner Group With Tough New Export Curbs
The Biden administration on December 21 unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia's Vagner military group, in a bid to further choke off supplies to the contractor over its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Vagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region, will now be labeled a military end user and face tough new curbs on access to technology made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Senate Confirms New Ambassador To Russia
The U.S. Senate has voted overwhelmingly to confirm Lynne M. Tracy as the new U.S. ambassador to Russia. The Senate on December 21 voted 93-2 to confirm the veteran diplomat. Some viewed her confirmation as a signal of U.S. commitment to Ukraine as it confronts the Russian invasion. Tracy, a career member of the Foreign Service who previously served as ambassador to Armenia, “will be tasked with standing up to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York). To read the original story from AP, click here.
- By Todd Prince
Zelenskiy Tells Congress That Continued U.S. Support Is 'Crucial' To Ukraine's Victory
WASHINGTON -- In a wartime address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged lawmakers and all Americans to continue supporting his country with military and financial aid as it fights for its existence against a revanchist Russia, warning that anything short of victory would threaten the free world, including the United States.
During his 22-minute speech from the podium of the House of Representatives on December 21, Zelenskiy stressed that Ukraine can win the war against a better-armed Russian Army, but said U.S. military and financial aid was "crucial" to achieving final victory.
As he asked for more aid, Zelenskiy sought to hammer home to the American people that a war being fought thousands of miles away in towns they never heard of concerned them directly. He stressed that global freedom and democracy as well as U.S. security were at stake in Ukraine and compared war with Russia to the U.S. War of Independence.
Ukraine's defense "is not only for life, freedom, and the security of Ukrainians. It will define whether [there] will be democracy for Ukrainians and for Americans," Zelenskiy, dressed in his signature, military-style olive-green sweater and trousers, said in English.
The war "cannot be frozen or postponed, it cannot be ignored, hoping that the ocean or something else will provide protection."
Zelenskiy returned to Ukraine on December 22, his spokesman told AFP. Serhiy Nykyforov also confirmed that Zelenskiy had made a brief stop in Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda.
Zelenskiy thanked Duda for the strong support of Ukrainians shown by the people of Poland. The office of the president said the two leaders discussed strategic plans for the future, bilateral relations, and cooperation at the international level in the coming year.
Zelenskiy's trip to the United States came as Congress prepares to vote on a sweeping spending bill that includes a provision to allocate an estimated $45 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine.
While the bill is expected to pass, U.S. support for Ukraine has waned as the 10-month war drags on and as Americans feel the pinch from high inflation.
Many members of the Republican Party, which will take control of the House in January, have criticized massive aid to Ukraine at a time when the U.S. economy is suffering and also questioned how the aid is being used. Meanwhile, some members of the Democratic Party have expressed concern that growing military aid to Ukraine will provoke Russia.
Zelenskiy sought to address those concerns head-on, saying U.S. aid was not "charity" but rather "an investment in global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way."
Zelenskiy told Congress that he had presented Biden with a 10-point peace plan but did not disclose its contents. The announcement of such a peace plan could soothe those members of Congress who had been calling for more diplomacy and less aid.
He also said that Iran -- which the United States has labeled a terrorist state -- had essentially allied with Russia in its war against his country, selling hundreds of deadly kamikaze drones to Moscow.
“That is how one terrorist has found the other,” he said, a reference to Ukraine’s designation of Russia as a terrorist state as well.
“It is just a matter of time when they will strike against your other allies if we do not stop them now,” he said.
The Kremlin warned that the introduction of advanced U.S. weapons into the battlefield will hurt not enhance, the chances of bringing the conflict to an end.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow on December 22 that the weapons "cannot prevent the Russian Federation from achieving its goals during the special military operation," the term Russia has forced local media to use when describing the conflict.
Zelenskiy's visit to Washington came a day after his trip to Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine at the heart of the war.
Russia has been trying to capture Bakhmut for months, shelling the city nonstop and throwing wave after wave of soldiers into the fight.
The capture of Bakhmut would allow Russia to disrupt Ukraine's supply lines but also open the door for a future offensive on two bigger Ukrainian cities with more industry and rail access.
In his address, Zelenskiy compared the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers defending Bakhmut to that shown by U.S. troops fighting Adolf Hitler's military in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944, also during the Christmas season.
"Bakhmut stands," Zelenskiy said to cheers. “Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender.”
He also compared the fighting in Bakhmut to the Battle of Saratoga during the U.S. War of Independence. The Americans won that battle against the English, turning the tide of the war.
Zelenskiy said “more cannons and shells are needed” to drive the Russians from Bakhmut and open a path to Ukraine's final victory.
“Your support is crucial, not just to stand in such a fight, but to get to the turning point to win on the battlefield.
WATCH: Ukraine is preparing for the possibility of a new, large-scale offensive by Russian forces early in the new year. Russia continues to amass troops in neighboring Belarus, a country that Moscow has used as a launching ground to attack Ukraine.
Zelenskiy did not directly ask Congress during his address for Abrams tanks, F-16 fighter jets, or the long-range, guided missiles known as ATACMS. Ukraine’s military has been seeking those weapons for months but the Biden administration has refused as of yet to give the green light.
Zelenskiy though indirectly hinted at the desire for fighter jets during his address, saying Ukraine doesn’t need U.S. troops on the ground because his soldiers can “perfectly operate American tanks and planes themselves.”
Zelenskiy concluded his speech by thanking both parties of Congress and the American people for their support of Ukraine.
Elise Giuliano, a professor of political science at Columbia University’s Harriman Institute for Russian, Eurasian, and East European Studies, told RFE/RL that Zelenskiy was effective in communicating to Americans.
“He is appealing to our interest in protecting democracy but also in our own security,” she said. He is “also looking for those points of commonality” between the two countries.
Giuliano said that it was wise of Zelenskiy to highlight Iran’s support for Russia because many Americans readily identify Tehran as a “bad” and “aggressive” actor that the United States needs to “stand up to.” .
Zelenskiy had arrived in the U.S. capital earlier in the day on his first trip abroad since the start of Russia's invasion 10 months ago.
He held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss aid and the course of the war before holding talks with Congressional leaders from both parties.
Biden announced a new $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes a Patriot air defense battery.
Ukrainian leaders have pleaded for the Patriots to be provided, and Zelenskiy said during a news conference with Biden that he would likely ask for more. Ukraine needs them to prevent the destruction of the country's civilian infrastructure, including loss of electricity and heat in the cold winter months
Vucic Says Kosovo Roadblocks Won't Be Removed Until Serbian Municipalities' Association Created
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says barricades set up by ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo will be removed when Kosovo forms an association of municipalities with majority Serb residents.
"First form the Association of Serbian Municipalities, then we will remove the barricades," Vucic told reporters in Azerbaijan, according to the Beta news agency.
The Association of Serbian Municipalities was agreed in the 2013 Brussels Agreement on normalizing relations but has never officially come into existence. U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar told RFE/RL last week in an interview that creating the association is a necessary step forward for the region.
Groups of Serbs erected the barricades on December 10, preventing traffic toward two border crossings with Serbia. The barricades were set up after Kosovo police arrested former Serbian policeman Dejan Pantic on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials on December 6.
Violence broke out when the barricades were first set up, but the situation has calmed since then.
Vucic said the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) has handled the situation “in a serious and responsible manner." Serbia last week asked KFOR to allow the return of police and military forces from Serbia to Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008. KFOR said it had received the request and was evaluating it.
WATCH: Dozens of extreme-right supporters rallied on the Serbian side of the Jarinje border gate with Kosovo on December 18.
KFOR previously announced that it has increased its presence at the Jarinje border crossing due to the possible presence of "organized criminal groups."
Vucic also requested an explanation from Kosovo regarding the arrest of Pantic, stating that Belgrade does not know the motivation behind his arrest.
The roadblocks have paralyzed traffic through two border crossings with Serbia, which does not recognize Kosovo as independent. After the barricades were erected police said they suffered three firearm attacks on one of the roads leading to the border.
European Union police deployed in the region as part of a mission called EULEX said they were targeted with a stun grenade, but no officers were injured.
Tensions mounted in Kosovo after the main Serb political party said it would boycott local elections scheduled for December 18 in Serb-majority municipalities. Shortly after the barricades went up, Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani announced the postponement of the elections until April.
Even before the barricades were erected Serbs in northern Kosovo showed their discontent when they collectively resigned from police, judiciary, and senior city posts last month in protest at Kosovo's decision to move forward with a plan to replace Belgrade-issued car license plates with ones from Pristina.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic warned on December 21 that the situation could escalate.
"We have to give our best, all of us together, to try to keep the peace,” Brnabic said during a meeting with Serbian NGOs. “We are really on the brink of armed conflicts, thanks to unilateral moves from Pristina."
With reporting by AFP and Beta
U.S. Slaps New Sanctions On Iranian Officials Over Protest Crackdown
The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general, key military and paramilitary officials, and a company that manufactures anti-riot equipment over a crackdown on anti-government protests. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on December 21 that it imposed sanctions on Prosecutor-General Mohammad Montazeri, accusing him of issuing a directive to courts to issue harsh sentences to many of the people arrested during protests. Also designated was Iranian company Imen Sanat Zaman Fara, which the Treasury Department said supplies equipment to Iranian law enforcement. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Well-Known Kazakh Activist Jailed On Charge Of 'Disobedience To Police'
Kazakh rights activist Sanavar Zakirova has been sentenced to 10 days in jail on a charge of "disobeying police." Zakirova was detained along with several other women on December 20 after they demonstrated in Astana demanding that President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev meet with them over social problems faced in the country. It is not known if the other detained women faced trials as well. Zakirova has been sentenced to several jail terms in recent years and has been prevented from registering her Nashe Pravo (Our Right) political party. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Imprisoned Navalny Says Vagner Group's Leader Recruited Dozens Of Fellow Inmates
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says the leader of the notorious Vagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, recruited dozens of inmates from the penal colony where Navalny is being held in the Vladimir region, 70 kilometers east of Moscow. Navalny, who is currently in solitary confinement, said on Twitter on December 21 that another inmate told him of Prigozhin’s two visits to the colony in recent days. Prigozhin has recruited thousands of prison inmates across Russia to fight in the Moscow-launched war in Ukraine. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Noted Crimean Activist Afanasyev Dies Fighting Russian Troops In Ukraine
Ukrainian rights activist and former political prisoner Hennadiy Afanasyev has died fighting Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. Afanasyev's wife, Lyudmyla Afanasyeva, told RFE/RL on December 21 that her husband was killed in combat in eastern Ukraine. Afanasyev enlisted in the Ukrainian Army soon after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February. He spent two years as a political prisoner after being arrested on terrorism charges shortly after Crimea was seized in 2014. He was released in a prisoner swap in 2016. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Under Fire For Backsliding On Democracy, Hungary's Orban Calls For Dissolution Of European Parliament
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose right-wing nationalist government has been targeted by corruption accusations and criticized for backsliding on the rule of law, on December 21 accused the European Union of "Hungarophobia" and pointed the finger at the scandal-ridden European Parliament, calling for its dissolution.
In his annual international news conference -- one of the rare occasions when he faces the foreign media -- Orban said the corruption scandal currently engulfing the bloc's legislature had cast doubts over its credibility, and he said he supports dissolving the body in its current form.
One of the European Parliament's vice presidents earlier this month was charged in connection with allegations of bribery by soccer World Cup host Qatar.
"The swamp should be drained," Orban said, using a phrase first coined by former U.S. President Donald Trump, a close Orban ally.
“The Hungarians would like for the European Parliament to be dissolved in its current form," Orban said.
Orban and his ruling Fidesz party reacted angrily in September after the European Parliament ruled that Hungary was no longer a "full democracy."
Speaking at the news conference, Orban reiterated his calls to curtail the European Parliament's power and have EU members' governments appoint lawmakers rather than allow their election by direct vote, as is the current procedure.
Under Orban, who has been in power continuously since 2010 after a first stint in 1998-2002, EU member Hungary has seen an accelerated slide toward authoritarianism and widespread corruption.
The European Commission, the 27-member bloc's executive body, has recommended freezing 13 billion euros ($13.8 billion) in funds earmarked for Hungary as it calls for anti-graft reforms, but it accepted a compromise this month, reducing the amount of blocked funding in exchange for Budapest dropping its objections on aid for Ukraine and a global minimum corporate tax.
"We were able to agree with the EU, which was an exceptional performance by us as we had to fight against Hungarophobia in a world dominated by liberalism," Orban said, taking aim at the bloc's rule-of-law process as "a serious nail in the EU's coffin."
"It should be pulled out. What the EU is doing today is a few rule-of-law people trying to impose their will on a few countries," Orban said.
Orban is widely considered Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest EU ally and has repeatedly claimed that sanctions prompted by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have caused more damage to European economies than to Russia.
“If it were up to us, there would not be a sanctions policy,” Orban said.
However, he again tried to play both sides, stating that he would not stand in the way of the bloc passing fresh punitive measures.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Iranian Actor Mohammadi Among Five Handed Death Sentences
Iranian actor Hossein Mohammadi is among five protesters to have been handed death sentences over the death of a Basij militia member during unrest triggered by the death in custody of a young woman over an alleged head scarf violation.
The cases were decided after just three court hearings spread over six days. Mohammadi's name was not among the defendants listed in the case at the beginning of the trial, but his friends told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on December 20 that the actor was brought to court during the final session where he was sentenced to death.
Mohammadi's friends and colleagues said he was arrested on November 5 at his home. That same night, he called his family and said that he would be released soon after "the misunderstanding is resolved." The family only found out later that he had been sentenced to death on December 8.
While others sentenced in the case were shown on video on November 8 making "confessions" to playing a role in the death of Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Basij paramilitary force, Mohammadi was absent. Along with the five who received the death penalty, another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
As news of Mohammadi's sentence spread, groups representing actors and directors in Iranian theaters called for a suspension of his sentence.
A number of well-known actors and directors are said to be seeking a meeting with some high-ranking judicial officials regarding the case.
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), said the international community, including film industry members and institutions, should loudly condemn the Islamic republic’s use of death sentences and arbitrary imprisonment as tools of political repression.
Mohammadi is among at least 11 men who have been sentenced to death in Iran without due process, according to CHRI. Another 25 face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Two men, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, have already been executed in connection with the protests.
Since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's hijab law, more than 400 people have been killed in a subsequent police crackdown, according to rights groups.
Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Denies Report That Doctor's Death Sentence Was Revoked
Iran's judiciary has denied a report that a decision has been made to annul the death sentence of Iranian doctor Hamid Qarahasanlou, who was sentenced to death along with four other defendants for allegedly having a role in the murder of a security officer.
The Tehran-based Etemad Newspaper reported on December 21 that the death sentence was "canceled" after "a prominent political figure" requested the move from "high officials of the country." It did not name the political figure but said that, in a conversation with Etemad, he confirmed writing a letter making the request and receiving a positive response in the matter.
In political literature inside the Islamic republic, Ali Khamenei is indirectly mentioned as "high officials."
However, the press office of the Iranian judiciary later said such a letter is irrelevant to the proceedings and that the final verdict of the court "has not yet been issued."
It had been previously reported that Qarahasanlou's death sentence was officially handed to him in the hospital while he was undergoing surgery.
Authorities say 16 protesters, including Qarahasanlou, are responsible for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary unit during a demonstration amid nationwide unrest over the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September.
All deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for participating in the protests.
Four others are still at risk of execution in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
Doctors from all over the world have supported Qarahasanlou, who is a radiologist, saying he is a good and committed doctor and his death sentence should be annulled.
Qarahasanlu's brother said in an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda that officers had severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences for protesters in Iran after what they have termed hastily convened sham trials.
Since the death of Amini while she was being detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Last month, 227 lawmakers from the 290-seat parliament led by hard-liners urged the judiciary to approve death sentences for some protesters arrested amid the recent wave of demonstrations.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
