NASA Says Russian Craft Makes Way For Shuttle Carrying FEDOR

A Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft with three astronauts inside has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS)’s Poisk module, NASA said in an August 26 blog.



The maneuver, crewed by Aleksandr Skvortsov of Roscosmos, Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency, and Andrew Morgan of NASA, finished the relocation move shortly before midnight on August 25.



It freed the port for an unpiloted Soyuz MS-14 that currently “is on a safe trajectory above and behind the space station to execute a second docking attempt” to the Zvezda port on August 26, NASA wrote.



The Soyuz MS-14 is carrying an experimental robot and supplies but failed to dock with the ISS on August 24.

It was unable to lock onto guidance signals, prompting Russian flight controllers to abort the mission.

The Russian FEDOR robot that is aboard the MS-14 reportedly should assist ISS crew members with minor tasks.

The abbreviated name for the Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research anthropomorphic mechanism, Russia hopes that future models will be developed to carry out extravehicular activities.



The unpiloted spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on August 21 on a test flight of FEDOR and the shuttle's revamped Soyuz booster rocket.



It is supposed to deliver around a ton of cargo to the three MS-13 crew members.