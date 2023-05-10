News
Ukraine War Will Increasingly Pit Quantity Against Quality, Top NATO Official Predicts
The war in Ukraine will increasingly pit large numbers of poorly trained Russian troops with outdated equipment against a smaller Ukrainian force with better Western weapons and training, NATO's top military official said on May 10. Admiral Rob Bauer said the Russians will have larger numbers of “conscripts, and mobilize people -- not well-trained -- older materiel,” while the Ukrainians will have “quality” Western weapon systems and Western training. “That's the big difference in the coming months, I would say," Bauer told reporters after a meeting of NATO military chiefs in Brussels. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Judo Spectators Ejected For Wearing Russian Military Emblem
The International Judo Federation (IJF) said on May 10 that it had ejected a group of spectators from the World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, for refusing to remove a Russian military symbol from their clothing. Three spectators were seen wearing the Ribbon of St. George, which many Ukrainians consider a symbol of Russian aggression and which has been banned in several European countries. The IJF told AFP that the spectators refused to remove the emblem and were thrown out. The IJF has allowed Russian and Belarusian judokas to take part in the championships as neutral competitors.
UN Expert Calls For Urgent Medical Care For Russia's Imprisoned Navalny
The UN's special rapporteur on torture has called on Russia to provide jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny with "urgent and comprehensive" medical care following reports that his health is deteriorating.
"I am distressed by the deteriorating state of Mr. Navalny’s health and the apparent lack of satisfactory diagnosis and medical treatment,” Alice Edwards said in a statement on May 10.
Edwards said the alleged placement of Navalny in solitary confinement 11 times over a seven-month period “appears disproportionate and if confirmed” and would amount to a form of torture.
Navalny's supporters last month said he was suffering from significant stomach pain, which they said could be a sign of a slow-acting poison.
Edwards said Navalny’s ill health includes “chronic spinal disease and problems related to neurological damage.” She demanded he be provided with adequate care, including comprehensive medical checkups, treatment, and monitoring of his health situation in a civilian hospital.
Russia's penitentiary service has previously denied allegations that its employees have mistreated Navalny and has said he has always been granted medical treatment when needed.
Navalny returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in 2020.
The special rapporteur also raised the cases of three political supporters of Navalny who are also in Russian detention -- Liliya Chanysheva, Vadim Ostanin, and Daniel Kholodny.
Edwards said the cases against these individuals should be “promptly, thoroughly, and impartially investigated” and if the findings indicate they have been arbitrarily locked up, they should be released immediately.
Russian Poet Gets Four Years In Prison For Reciting Verses Against Ukraine War
A Moscow court has sentenced a poet to four years in prison for publicly reciting verses condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Tver district court sentenced Nikolai Daineko on May 10 after finding him guilty of "inciting hatred and calling for anti-state activities." Daineko, who agreed to cooperate with investigators, was arrested along with two other poets, Artyom Kamardin and Yegor Shtovba, in September after they presented their anti-war verses in public. Kamardin’s girlfriend has accused police of subjecting the poet to sexual violence during his apprehension. Kamardin and Shtovba will be tried separately. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Tehran Prosecutor Summons Newspaper Editor Over Reports Of Increased Sales Of Body Parts
Tehran's prosecutor has filed charges against the Jahan Sanat newspaper after it published a report on the increasing trade of body parts in Iran due to the deteriorating economic conditions hitting households across the country.
The Judiciary Media Center on May 9 cited the reason for the charges as the newspaper's failure to provide evidence and documentation regarding the "fabricated news" of increased body part sales.
The managing editor of Jahan Sanat said he was summoned on May 7 to provide the necessary documentation for the reporting and to explain the claims published in the report to judicial authorities. The Islamic republic's judicial system announced afterward that the case against the newspaper is currently under review.
The Jahan Sanat report, published on May 5, detailed a sharp increase in the buying and selling of body parts in Iran, attributing it to citizens falling into the abyss of poverty. RFE/RL has not independently verified the report in the newspaper.
It mentioned a street near Valiasr Square in Tehran, which runs opposite the Justice Palace, that it said has become a "human kidney market" in recent years as people wishing to buy or sell kidneys consult ads posted on the street's walls.
According to the Health Ministry's statistics, there were 420 cases of kidney transplants from living donors in Iran in 2020.
The growing poverty and an economic crisis in Iran have forced low-income groups to seek unconventional ways to make money. There have been numerous reports in Iranian media about the sale of kidneys, blood plasma, and body parts. Recently, reports emerged about young girls and women selling their hair to beauty salons for extra income.
Iranian domestic media have published reports about the deepening economic crisis in recent months. However, the Islamic republic has consistently tried to prevent domestic Iranian media from publishing such stories.
Iran's ranking in terms of freedom of expression remains low, with Reporters Without Borders placing the country 177th out of 180 countries in its latest annual report on press freedom around the world.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Executes At Least Seven More People Despite Mounting Criticism
Iran executed at least seven more people in the early hours of May 10 despite mounting criticism from governments and rights activists over Tehran's frequent usage of the death penalty.
According to the judiciary's Mizan news agency, three people executed at a prison near the capital on May 10 were identified as members of the "largest cocaine distribution cartel in Iran.”
Human rights websites have identified the individuals as Hossein Panjak, Abdulhossein Emami Moghaddam, and Babak Aghaei. The Iran Human Rights Organization and the rights group Hengaw also reported that they were sentenced to death in connection with drug-related crimes.
In a separate case, four people were executed at the Rajai Shahr Prison in Karaj on May 10 on charges of "violent rape."
The executions occurred hours after families and relatives of prisoners who are scheduled to be executed gathered late on May 9 to protest against the death penalty. Social media reports indicate that the rally was met with gunfire and tear gas by security forces.
The recent spike in executions has drawn international attention and condemnation. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime. The recent increase in executions, especially those related to charges of "insulting the Prophet," has sparked widespread anger among Iranian citizens.
In the past week, Iran has admitted to executing two men -- Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare -- who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities," as well as Habib Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody, accused of terrorism.
According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization, Tehran has executed one person every six hours in the past two weeks.
Iranian opposition activist Hamed Esmaeilion reacted to the rise in death sentences "of innocent people caught under the oppressor's blades" in Iran by calling for people to "return to the streets."
Iran Human Rights, which maintains a running log of executions in the country, said 205 people have been executed in Iran so far this year, most of them on drug charges. Half of the more than 40 people killed in the past two weeks belonged to the Baluch ethnic minority, according to the rights group.
In March, Amnesty International accused Iran of executing members of ethnic minorities as a "tool of repression."
Maulvi Abdul Hamid, the influential Sunni Baluch leader of Iran, last week condemned the wave of executions, saying that the Islamic republic had made capital punishment an "art."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran In Highest-Level Talks Since Syrian War
The foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria, Russia, and Iran met on May 10 in Moscow, marking the highest-level talks so far on rebuilding ties between Ankara and Damascus after years of animosity during Syria's civil war. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need for "cooperation in the fight against terrorism and working together to establish the basis for the return of Syrians." Turkey has backed the opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the war and sent troops into the country. It is also hosting millions of refugees from its neighbor. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kremlin Calls Polish Decision To Rename Kaliningrad A 'Hostile Act'
The Kremlin said on May 10 that Poland's decision to rename the Russian city of Kaliningrad in its official documents was a "hostile act," as bilateral ties continue to fray over the war in Ukraine. Kaliningrad was annexed by the Soviet Union and renamed to honor Soviet politician Mikhail Kalinin. Warsaw referenced Kalinin's connection to the 1940 Katyn massacre, in which Soviet forces executed thousands of Polish military officers, and said the city should be referred to as Krolewiec, its name when it was ruled by the Kingdom of Poland in the 15th and 16th centuries. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Survey Shows Americans See Russia As An Enemy, With Positive Views Of Ukraine, NATO
The majority of adult Americans have favorable views of Ukraine and the NATO military alliance while also seeing Russia as an enemy rather than a partner or competitor, a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center shows.
The survey, released on May 10, showed nearly two-thirds of respondents expressed a positive view of Ukraine as it battles to repel invading Russian troops, with a similar number holding the same view of NATO, which has been a key ally of Kyiv, supplying massive amounts of military aid since fighting broke out in February 2022 with the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion.
"Views of international engagement also correlate with attitudes of Ukraine. Those who believe it is best for the future of the U.S. to be active in world affairs are much more likely to have a positive view of Ukraine than those who say it is best for the U.S. to pay less attention to problems overseas and concentrate on issues at home," the survey said.
With Moscow's move against Ukraine more than 14 months old, Americans remain very negative toward Russia, with 91 percent having an "unfavorable view" of the country.
Those views are reflected in opinions of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, Pew said, with a majority saying they have confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to "do the right thing," while 90 percent had little to no confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The survey noted that there is a continued shift in how Americans view their place in the world, with 55 percent believing that the United States should focus less on overseas issues and instead concentrate on domestic issues. In the same survey a year earlier, that number stood at 51 percent.
There are also partisan divides on the issues surveyed, with Democrats and Democratic independents more likely than their Republican counterparts to have positive views of Ukraine and NATO.
Pew said the survey of 3,576 U.S. adults was conducted from March 20-26.
Prosecutors Seek Suspended Sentence For Russian Woman Charged With 'Desecrating' Grave Of Putin's Parents
Prosecutors have asked a court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, to convict and hand a suspended three-year prison term to a 60-year-old woman charged with the hatred-based desecration of the grave of the parents of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Irina Tsybanyova was arrested in October after she left a note at the grave of Putin's parents saying he “behaves awfully” and asking them to “undertake proper measures!” Tsybanyova does not deny that she placed the note at the grave but pleaded not guilty, insisting that her actions did not desecrate the grave. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s North.Realities, click here.
Attempted Murder Trial Starts For Moscow Activist Who Threw Molotov Cocktails At National Guard Bus
A 45-year-old Moscow activist, Vitaly Koltsov, went on trial on May 10 on a charge of attempting to murder 12 officers of Russia's National Guard. The charge stems from Koltsov's throwing of two Molotov cocktails at a bus that was parked near the Teatralnaya Square in Moscow after it brought National Guard troops to the site to prevent anti-government rallies a year ago. If found guilty, Koltsov may face life in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan To Meet In Brussels
The European Council says the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to meet in Brussels on May 14 as they continue talks to work out a peace agreement amid renewed tensions over a road checkpoint installed by Baku at the start of the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. The talks, which will include European Council President Charles Michel, come after four days of discussions between the leaders in Washington earlier this month. The nations have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh -- in 1990 and 2020 -- and regularly clash over the territory. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Popular Rock Musician Leaves Russia After Publicly Supporting Girl Who Drew Anti-War Picture
The leader of Russia's popular Naiv rock group, Aleksandr Ivanov, has left Russia for an unspecified country after he supported a 13-year-old girl, Masha Moskalyova, whose anti-war picture helped lead to her father's prosecution, media reports said on May 9. Ivanov wore a T-shirt with Moskalyova's name on it during his group's concert in Moscow in mid-April. The teenager’s drawing last year drew attention to her father's online posts about the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. He was handed a two-year prison term in March on a charge of "discrediting Russia's armed forces." To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Warns Of 'Catastrophic Lack' Of Workers Amid Russian Evacuation Plans
Enerhoatom, the operator of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, has warned that Russia plans to forcibly "evacuate" about 3,100 employees of Europe's largest nuclear station, which already faces a "catastrophic lack of qualified personnel."
According to a statement from Enerhoatom on May 10, at first 2,700 employees who signed contracts with Russian energy officials are to be moved from the city of Enerhodar, located near the plant, which has been occupied by Moscow's troops since they seized control of it soon after Russia launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Enerhoatom said Russia has shown an "inability" to secure operations at the plant and that the evacuation of such a large number of employees will affect the facility's security, even in its current shutdown mode.
"This [evacuation] will exacerbate the already extremely urgent issue of having a sufficient number of personnel to ensure the safety of operation of the [plant]," it said, adding the company is working on establishing a group of experts who would work at the nuclear power plant after the Zaporizhzhya region’s "de-occupation."
Ukraine's armed forces General Staff said on May 10 that Russian troops had started the evacuation of family members of the plant employees.
Last weekend, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said he was "extremely concerned" as Ukrainian forces stepped up shelling to dislodge Russian forces near the capital of the Zaporizhzhya region, the city of Zaporizhzhya, which was captured early on in the 14-month-old invasion.
"The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous," Grossi said in a statement. "I'm extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant."
Russia’s nuclear power plant operator, Rosenergoatom, said on May 9 that there have been no changes in the plant's operation and that the situation was "stably tense."
Since Russian forces captured the nuclear plant, Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of targeting the plant.
The reactors at the Soviet-designed plant have been shut down, but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if power supplies to the plant's cooling systems are cut off.
The plant has been forced to operate on backup generators several times since the Russian invasion.
Poland Summons Russian Ambassador Over Fighter Jet Incident
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador over an incident involving a Russian fighter jet and Polish border guard aircraft over the Black Sea on May 5, the Polish Foreign Ministry said. The near-miss incident put NATO's air-policing units in a higher state of readiness and worsened already hostile relations between Russia and Poland, which has been a strong supporter of Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion. The incident occurred when a Polish border guard aircraft, on patrol for the EU's border agency Frontex, narrowly avoided a collision with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea, Romania and Poland say. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Youngest Brother Of Self-Exiled Chechen Opposition Bloggers Added To Russia's Wanted List
Baisangur Yangulbayev, the youngest brother of self-exiled Chechen opposition bloggers Ibragim and Abubakar Yangulbayev, has been added to Russia's federal wanted list.
Baisangur Yangulbayev's name appeared on the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted persons on May 9.
It remains unclear why Baisangur Yangulbayev was added to the list. In November, Russian authorities added him to a list of extremists and terrorists without explanation.
Baisangur and his brother Ibragim left Russia in 2021. Abubakar fled Russia in December.
Their father, retired federal Judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and their sister Aliya, fled Russia in early 2022 fearing for their safety.
The three men's mother, Zarema Musayeva, whom Chechen police detained in January last year in her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, is currently on trial in Grozny on charges of fraud and assault of a law enforcement officer. Critics insist the charges are politically motivated.
Bloggers Ibragim and Abubakar Yangulbayev have been known for their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma from Chechnya have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and other Russians have urged the government to punish those who issued the threats.
Ibragim and Abubakar Yangulbayev say they faced years of pressure from Chechen authorities over their criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Military Object Found In Polish Forest Was Reportedly Russian Missile
The military object found in a Polish forest in April was a Russian CH-55 missile, Polish private media outlets RMF FM and Polsat News reported on May 10, citing unnamed sources. Polish authorities said in April that a "military object" had been found in a forest close to the village of Zamosc near the northern city of Bydgoszcz, without going into further details about its origin. The area where the object was found is hundreds of kilometerss from Poland's borders with Ukraine, Belarus, and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Lifts Ban On Direct Flights To Georgia, Cancels Visas
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban on direct flights between Russia and Georgia after Tbilisi's de facto withdrawal of direct support for Ukraine. Russia suspended flights to Georgia in June 2019 due to protests in Tbilisi amid a dispute over a Russian lawmaker giving a speech in Russian in the Georgian parliament. Putin also signed a decree on May 10 canceling visas for Georgians entering Russia for up to 90 days. Relations between the two countries have been complicated after Georgia lost control of its breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in a war with Russia in 2008. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AP
Serbia, Montenegro Punished For Soccer Fans' Behavior
UEFA has ordered Serbia to host a 2024 European Championship qualifier in an empty stadium because of discriminatory chants by fans at a game against neighboring Montenegro. Fans traded ethnic slurs at Serbia's 2-0 win in Podgorica in March, and European soccer's governing body also imposed sanctions on the Montenegrin federation for discriminatory behavior. Serbia will serve the stadium ban when it hosts Hungary in September, activating a probationary sanction for previous racist conduct by fans at a Nations League game last year, UEFA said. Montenegro was fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) and must close a section of its stadium when hosting Bulgaria in September. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Two Karakalpak Activists Sentenced To Lengthy Prison Terms In Absentia Over Protests
Two self-exiled activists from Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms over last year's mass protests in the local capital, Nukus.
The press secretary of the Supreme Court, Aziz Obidov, said on May 10 that Amanbai Sagidullaev and Nietbai Orazbaev were sentenced to 18 years and 12 years, respectively, on charges of attempting to disrupt the constitutional order, organizing mass unrest, distributing materials posing a threat to public security, and inflicting bodily harm.
Sagidullaev was also found guilty of an attempted attack on President Shavkat Mirziyoev.
The 55-year-old Sagidullaev, who is the leader of the Karakalpakstan movement Alga (Forward), is currently in Norway, where he received political asylum.
Orazbaev, 53, is believed to currently be in Kazakhstan.
In late January, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan in early July 2022.
The jailed group included Dauletmurat Tajimuratov, a lawyer for the El Khyzmetinde (At The People's Service) newspaper, where he was previously the chief editor. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
In March, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in Nukus were convicted and twenty-eight of them were sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years, while 11 defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The violence forced Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
Kazakhstan Introduces Strict Customs Control On Electronic Imports To Russia
In an attempt to prevent the evasion of sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Kazakhstan has introduced stricter customs controls on electronics sold to Russian companies that come through the Central Asian country. Experts say the move will push Russian companies to import more electronics from China, Kyrgyzstan, and the United Arab Emirates. That change will boost prices of imported electronics for Russian firms by up to 12 percent, they say. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Bulgaria's GERB Nominates EU Commissioner As PM Candidate
The leader of Bulgaria's center-right GERB party, coming off a narrow victory in snap parliamentary elections, has nominated Maria Gabriel, currently a European Union commissioner, for the post of prime minister as the country looks to end two years of political instability.
Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced the nomination in parliament on May 10, saying Gabriel's portfolio at the EU -- innovation, research, culture, education, and youth -- mirrored the issues that the main parties in the legislature are focused on.
Borisov has said that there would be "no dividing lines" as his party attempts to forge a government following an April election, the country's fifth inconclusive parliamentary poll in two years.
GERB won 26.5 percent of the vote, while the second-place finisher, the pro-European We Continue the Change -- Democratic Bulgaria coalition, took 24.5 percent.
Gabriel, a 43-year-old fluent French speaker, became an EU commissioner in 2017 after being a member of the European Parliament for eight years.
Ahead of the announcement, Borisov had said his candidate was someone "who can lead the economy, industry, modernization in the direction we expect," and would also be "absolutely for the right moment."
Bulgaria has been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. In February, Radev dissolved parliament and announced the April 2 vote.
In June, the pro-Western government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov fell after a no-confidence vote in parliament after only six months in power.
Petkov and his fragile coalition took over in December 2021 following eight months of political impasse and two interim administrations after the mass protests ended the decade-long rule of former Prime Minister Borisov.
The political crisis has prompted Bulgaria to postpone adopting the euro by one year to 2025.
The Balkan country of nearly 8 million is also struggling with rampant inflation that is hampering an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Pakistan PM Khan Remanded In Custody Amid Deadly Protests
A special court remanded former Prime Minister Imran Khan in custody for eight days after he was indicted in a graft case following his arrest by Pakistan's anti-corruption agency the previous day -- a move that sparked deadly protests in several regions of Pakistan and prompted the government to deploy the military in parts of the country.
Khan has been at odds with Pakistan's powerful military establishment ever since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year.
He has rejected the multiple corruption cases opened against him by authorities as being politically motivated.
Khan on May 10 was indicted by a court on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts while he was prime minister between 2018 and 2022, in a case known as Tosha Khana.
Khan was disqualified in October by the elections commission from holding public office for five years after a court established his guilt in the Tosha Khana case. He rejected the charges.
Khan was arrested May 9 in the Islamabad High Court building where he was appearing in a separate corruption case by agents from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in what his party said was a "kidnapping."
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on May 9 that Khan was arrested for his implication in a corruption scandal known as the Al-Qadir Trust Case, which centers on the granting of land through a trust owned by Khan and his wife.
His arrest came a day after Khan accused a senior army general on May 7 of being involved in an attempt on his life last year.
WATCH: Spontaneous protests in Lahore, Peshawar, and other places aimed to block traffic. In front of a military compound in the city of Mardan protesters chanted "death to the Pakistani Army," accusing the military of corruption. In some cases police responded with tear gas and water cannons.
Authorities said on May 10 that violence triggered by Khan's arrest left at least four people dead so far -- one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three in Peshawar -- while nearly 1,000 of his supporters were arrested in Khan's home province of Punjab after they went on a rampage. Violent protests were reported in Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta.
The turmoil led authorities to impose an emergency order in three out of Pakistan's four provinces, banning all gatherings by Kahn's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, and sending troops in Punjab and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Mobile broadband has been suspended across Pakistan following the protests.
Khan, who still enjoys huge popularity as the main opposition leader, was wounded in a gun attack in November while leading a political march toward Islamabad. One Khan supporter was killed and several wounded in the shooting.
A former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan, who is 70, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April and has been leading the opposition since then.
Khan claimed he was toppled in a plot by Sharif and the United States. Both deny involvement in his ouster.
Following Khan's arrest, the rupee on May 10 dropped 1.3 percent to a fresh record low of 288.5 against the U.S. dollar.
Pakistan has been in the grip of a spiraling economic crisis that has sent people's purchasing power into free fall.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
French Parliament Urges EU To List Russia's Wagner As 'Terrorist Group'
The French parliament adopted on May 9 a resolution calling on the European Union to formally label the Russian mercenary force Wagner a "terrorist group." The resolution, which is nonbinding and symbolic, passed with unanimous support across the political spectrum. Its author, ruling party deputy Benjamin Haddad, has said he hopes it will encourage the 27 members of the EU to put Wagner on its official list of terrorist organizations. "Wherever they work, Wagner members spread instability and violence," he told parliament on Tuesday. "They kill and torture. They massacre and pillage. They intimidate and manipulate with almost total impunity."
Ukrainian Forces Hold In Bakhmut As EU Considers New Sanctions On Russia
Ukrainian defenders continued to hold out against a fresh wave of Russian assaults in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut despite Russian claims of advances, the military said on May 10, as the European Union discusses a fresh batch of sanctions against Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russian forces carried out 46 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Moscow has been focusing its main efforts, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 10 in its daily update.
In addition to continuous shelling, Russian forces also used aircraft to attack Ukrainian positions in Avdiyivka, the military said.
Russia has made claims of advances around the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut, which Moscow reportedly wanted to capture outright in time for May 9 Victory Day celebrations, but a Ukrainian military unit on May 10 said the situation on the ground was the opposite, with Russian forces abandoning their positions in the city in weekend fighting.
The press service of the unit quoted Andriy Biletskiy, a commander of a tactical group within the unit, as saying that two companies of a Russian brigade were “completely destroyed” in the operation.
"Brigade reconnaissance was broken, a significant number of armored vehicles were captured, and many prisoners were captured,” Biletskiy said on Telegram, adding that forces of the Wagner private mercenary group suffered “heavy losses.”
The operation resulted in the liberation of more than 7 square kilometers of territory, Biletskiy said. The retreat of the 72nd Separate Motor-Rifle Brigade is what Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin referred to on May 9 when he said Russian forces had fled around Bakhmut, he said. He also said he had lost around 500 soldiers in the battle.
The claim could not be independently verified, and Moscow has not commented on the report.
Prigozhin has gone back and forth with claims on the situation in Bakhmut in recent days, especially regarding support he was getting from Moscow.
He claimed on May 9 that his forces were inching forward in Bakhmut but then accused the Russian Defense Ministry of failing to supply his fighters with enough ammunition and admitting that several kilometers of front line territory was lost.
On May 10, he reiterated his complaints, saying his troops are still not receiving sufficient ammunition from the Russian Defense Ministry.
In an audio statement on Telegram, Prigozhin said his units have been getting just 10 percent of the ammunition they need, accusing the Defense Ministry of holding long meetings on the delivery of ammunition to Wagner that bring no results.
The Defense Ministry has not commented on Prigozhin's latest statement, but the Kremlin said hours earlier that it had not seen Prigozhin's appeal for more ammunition a day earlier.
Early on May 10, the governor of the Russian region of Kursk, which borders Ukraine said that an "enemy drone" had been shot down.
Roman Starovoit claimed the drone had been shot down near Kursk, and the debris fell in the village of Tolmachovo, causing some material damage.
His claim could not be independently verified.
In Brussels, EU envoys are holding a first debate on May 10 on a proposed new batch of sanctions -- the 11th -- over Russia's war in Ukraine. The package would also take aim at Chinese and Iranian firms that support Russia, and allow export curbs on third countries that violate existing trade restrictions.
Talks are expected to be heated, according to diplomatic sources quoted by Reuters, and a rapid deal is not expected.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the new sanctions would focus on cracking down on the circumvention of curbs on trade already in place.
"If we see that goods are going from the European Union to third countries and then end up in Russia, we could propose to the member states to sanction those goods' export. This tool will be a last resort and it will be used cautiously," she said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
