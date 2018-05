NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wants Russia "to admit responsibility and also to fully cooperate" with the investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over eastern Ukraine in 2014. Speaking to RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak in Brussels on May 25, Stoltenberg said NATO members will also discuss challenges related to "increased military activities close to our borders" at a meeting next week.