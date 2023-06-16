News
NATO Meeting Fails To Approve First Defense Plans Since Cold War
NATO defense ministers failed to reach agreement over new plans on how to respond to a Russian attack, and one diplomat blamed Turkey for thwarting them. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the ministers reviewed the plans -- the first since the end of the Cold War and given impetus by Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and were moving closer to agreement. But one diplomat said Turkey blocked the decision over the wording of geographical locations, including with regard to Cyprus. It's still possible to find a solution before the NATO summit in Vilnius, the diplomat added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Provides $205 Million In Additional Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine
The United States will provide an additional $205 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on June 16. The aid "provides the people of Ukraine with critical support, including food, safe drinking water, protection services, education, livelihoods, legal assistance, accessible shelter, health care, and more," Blinken said in a statement. The money also helps family members maintain contact if they have been separated or displaced, he said. More than 6 million people have left Ukraine and more than 5 million have been internally displaced since Russia invaded in February 2022, Blinken said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
Austrian Court Restarts U.S. Extradition Proceedings For Ukrainian Businessman
An Austrian court said on June 16 that it had ruled in favor of Ukrainian businessman Dymitro Firtash in a yearslong legal saga over a U.S. bid to have him extradited to face corruption charges, sending the extradition case back to square one. Firtash faces a U.S. indictment accusing him of a conspiracy to pay bribes in India to mine titanium, which is used in jet engines. He denies any wrongdoing. He was arrested in Austria in 2014 and then freed on 125 million-euro ($136 million) bail, kicking off a still-unresolved legal saga. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Armenian PM Accuses Azerbaijan Of Ethnic Cleansing In Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has accused Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" with its continued blockade of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
In a speech to parliament in Yerevan on June 16, Pashinian said Baku's installation of an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor and its ongoing blockade of the only road linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh were "actions that once again substantiate our fear that Azerbaijan is conducting a policy of ethnic cleansing."
"Even the supply of essential food to Nagorno-Karabakh has been stopped. In other words, food does not enter Nagorno-Karabakh from the outside world, and citizens in need of urgent medical assistance are not allowed to pass through the Lachin Corridor," he added, saying a meeting of foreign ministers from the two countries will be held in Washington next week.
In response, Azerbaijan rejected the allegation and said it had created conditions for the safe and efficient transit of ethnic Armenian residents in Nagorno-Karabakh, through the Lachin checkpoint.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Decades of internationally mediated talks failed to result in a diplomatic solution and the simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The six-week war in which Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
In mid-December, Azerbaijani activists began obstructing the road known as the Lachin Corridor, which Pashinian said should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
Baku in April erected a checkpoint along the route, saying it was necessary to control the supply of arms being sent to the region and to end illegal mining operations. It said the road remained open to humanitarian aid, claims Yerevan disputes.
Both sides this week accused the other of "provocations."
Belarusian Singer Who Refused Lukashenka Scholarship In 2020 Faces Criminal Charges
Belarusian singer Patrytsia Svitsina, who in 2020 refused to accept a scholarship from authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, citing her "moral principles," is facing a charge of "actively participating in actions that blatantly disrupt social order."
The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on June 16 that Svitsina was placed in a detention center. If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.
On May 18, Svitsina was shown on pro-government Telegram channels "confessing" to taking part in mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that proclaimed Lukashenka the winner, blocking public transportation operations, and publishing on social media "negative information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
In 2020, Svitsina, who was then studying at the Ethnology and Folklore Department at Belarusian State University in Minsk, publicly rejected Lukashenka's scholarship amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent amid claims the election was rigged.
Vyasna also said on June 16 that the Minsk City Court sentenced a former employee of the capital's Kastrychnik district administration, Svyatlana Bychkouskya, in late May, to 5 1/2 years in prison on charges of inciting hatred, illegal usage of computer data, illegal usage of personal data, and abuse of office.
The charges are linked to the online personal data of law enforcement officers who were involved in the brutal dispersal of the unprecedented rallies that lasted for several months against the official results of the 2020 election.
Thousands have been arrested and most of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Kremlin-Critic Lawyer Stripped Of License Over Anti-War Stance
The Chamber of Attorneys in Moscow has stripped well-known Russian lawyer and outspoken Kremlin critic Ilya Novikov of his license to practice law for "behavior that disrupts trust." The decision was made because of an interview Novikov gave last month to the Popular Politics YouTube Channel, where he sharply criticized President Vladimir Putin for the ongoing war against Ukraine. In November, the Justice Ministry added Novikov, who currently resides in Ukraine, to the "foreign agents" list, and shortly after that the Interior Ministry added him to its wanted list on unspecified charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU's Borrell Invites Kosovo, Serbia To Brussels For Crisis Meeting
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Brussels next week for talks on defusing rising tensions between the two neighbors following the arrest by Serbia of three Kosovar police officers.
Kosovar police said on June 14 that the three officers went missing during a patrol aimed at preventing the illegal use of roads for smuggling.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade says the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
The latest incident comes after weeks of tensions following clashes between ethnic Serbs and NATO-led KFOR peacekeepers in northern Kosovo that left 30 peacekeepers injured last month.
A spokesman for Borrell said on June 16 that Vucic and Kurti have been invited to Brussels. He said more details were to be made public "at a later stage."
On June 15, Borrell said the bloc's negotiators were "again in crisis management mode."
On June 16, RFE/RL correspondents reported that a judge in the southern Serbian town of Kraljevo ruled that the three police officers should remain in custody after they were interrogated by Serbian prosecutors. The duration of their detainment was not immediately clear.
The United States and Britain have called on Serbia to immediately release the three police officers.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on June 15 that Kosovo and Serbia must both take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions, including the unconditional release of the three Kosovo police officers by Serbia.
On June 16, Britain's Foreign Office made a similar appeal.
"We call for the immediate release of the three Kosovo policemen," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
"We urge Kosovo and Serbia to exercise maximum restraint, avoid unilateral measures and take immediate action to reduce tensions."
Meanwhile, at the Merdare border crossing about 60 trucks were waiting on the Serbian side to enter Kosovo, RFE/RL correspondents reported on June 16, after the Kosovar government announced the previous day that it was tightening border controls with Serbia "for security reasons."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Abducted Turkish-Kyrgyz Educator Handed Lengthy Prison Term In Turkey On Terrorism Charge
BISHKEK -- A Turkish-Kyrgyz educator who was abducted by Turkish agents in Kyrgyzstan in 2021 has been sentenced to 21 years in prison on a charge of "establishing an armed terrorist group," Turkish media reports said on June 16, adding that Orhan Inandi had been "brought to Turkey via an "operation" carried out by the National Intelligence Organization.
Inandi, who headed the Turkish-language Sapat school system in Kyrgyzstan, was abducted by Turkish agents in Bishkek in June 2021.
Turkish officials have called Inandi a top Central Asian leader of the Gulen movement, which is led by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former close friend of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan before falling out of favor and becoming a rival.
Turkey considers the movement, known as Hizmet in Turkish, to be a terrorist organization, though it is mainly involved in educational activities and promoting civil society. Its schools in Kyrgyzstan are considered prestigious and have been attended by thousands of people, many of them now serving in government.
Turkey blames Gulen supporters for an attempted coup in 2016 that killed some 250 people. Turkey arrested tens of thousands of people while purging the civil service and military of people suspected of being loyal to Gulen. It has also had many so-called Gulenists living abroad extradited to face charges in Turkey.
Inandi, 55, had lived in Kyrgyzstan since 1995 and holds dual Turkish-Kyrgyz citizenship. He claimed he was tortured while in custody in Turkey.
Hundreds of people demonstrated in Kyrgyzstan after his disappearance and abduction in 2021. Many accused Kyrgyz officials of complicity in the kidnapping.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said such charges were absurd and that Bishkek would demand the quick return of Inandi to his family in Kyrgyzstan. He blamed local authorities for allowing the abduction to take place.
The UN Committee Against Torture said in November that the Kyrgyz state was responsible for Inandi's kidnapping.
With reporting by Anadolu
Another Crimean Tatar Activist Gets A Lengthy Prison Term in Russia On Terrorism Charges
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced another Crimean Tatar activist to 20 years in prison -- more than the sentence prosecutors sought -- on terrorism charges.
The Southern Military District Court sentenced Ansar Osmanov on June 16, with the first five years of his term to be spent in a prison cell and the remainder in a penal colony.
Prosecutors asked the court to sentence Osmanov to 18 years in prison but in an unusual move, the judge handed the defendant a longer prison term. No explanation for the longer sentence was given.
Osmanov rejected the charges and called his sentence a continuation of the repression Crimean Tatars faced during Soviet times.
Osmanov was arrested along with three other Crimean Tatar activists by Russia-installed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea in February last year after their homes were searched. They were all accused of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization but is legal in Ukraine.
The Moscow-based Memorial human rights group has recognized all four detained men as political prisoners.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars on various charges that rights organizations have called trumped up.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Underground Opposition Movement Claims It Burned Car Of Official In Russia's Mordovia
The Free Nations League, an exiled group comprising people from the dozens of non-Russian ethnic groups inside Russia, said late on June 15 that the Od Vij (New Force) subunit of the formerly unknown Erzya Resistance movement torched a car belonging to Sergei Lyapunov, the head of the town of Zubova Polyana in Russia's Republic of Mordovia. Activists from the Erzya Resistance confirmed the information, saying that Lyapunov had bought his Nissan for "money that he stole from people." They warned that further attacks could follow. Erzya people, along with Moksha people, make up the Uralic-speaking Mordvinian ethnic group. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Governor Of Russia's Kursk Region Says Drone May Have Caused Fire At Factory
Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, said on June 16 that it appears a drone hit a local factory producing pillows and blankets causing a fire at the facility. "Special services are checking if it was an attack by an enemy drone," Starovoit wrote on Telegram. Media reports said a drone hit a communications poll and fell onto factory territory. In recent months, officials in several regions bordering Ukraine said their territories have been attacked by Ukrainian drones amid Russia's invasion of its western neighbor. Kyiv has not commented on the reports and statements. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Leaders Of Notorious Organized Criminal Group Given Life Sentences In Russia
A court in Russia's Komi Republic has sentenced leaders of a notorious criminal group -- Yury Pichugin and Khadis Azizov -- to life in prison on multiple charges, including murders, extortion, and abductions they had organized since 1992 in the country's northwestern region. The Investigative Committee said on June 16 that 14 other defendants were handed prison terms of between seven and 25 years. The Pichugin-led organized crime group is considered to have been one of the biggest in the country, the Investigative Committee said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s North.Realities, click here.
NATO May Remove Some Hurdles On Ukraine's Path To Membership - Germany
NATO allies may be ready to remove some hurdles from Ukraine's path to the military alliance, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on June 16, a few weeks before a NATO summit that aims to bridge differences over Kyiv's accession. "There are increasing signs that everyone will be able to agree on this," Pistorius told reporters in Brussels when asked about reports that the U.S. is open to permitting Kyiv to forgo a formal candidacy process required of some other nations in the past. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Explosions Heard In Kyiv As African Delegation Visits Ukraine
Explosions were heard in central Kyiv on June 16 as an African delegation visited Ukraine on a peace mission, witnesses and Kyiv's mayor reported.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the central Podil district and warned that more missiles were headed toward the capital.
A Reuters correspondent in Kyiv saw the smoke trail of two missiles in the air. It was not clear if those missiles were fired by Russia or by Ukrainian air defenses.
The African leaders are visiting Ukraine in a self-professed bid to broker peace between Kyiv and Moscow, despite three presidents dropping out and Ukraine's counteroffensive overshadowing the mission.
Four presidents and three representatives are due to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv before heading to Saint Petersburg on June 17 to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
"It is at times of escalated conflict that a search for peace must be equally accelerated," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.
- By Current Time
Trial Of 22 Members Of Ukraine's Azov Regiment Begins In Russia
The trial of 22 Ukrainian members of the Azov Battalion, who are accused of terrorist activities against Russia, began on June 15 in a military court in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Eight women who worked as cooks at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol during Russia's siege of the facility in 2022 are among the accused. Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter that the trial amounted to "an official war crime." The Azov Regiment fought Russian troops for months in the southern city of Mariupol before around 2,500 finally surrendered in May last year. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kyiv Under Air Attack As African Peace Delegation Visits Ukraine
The Ukrainian capital was targeted by fresh Russian air strikes on June 16 as a high-level African delegation arrived in Kyiv on a peace mission after a deadly overnight wave of drone and cruise missile attacks on several regions of the country.
Air raid sirens blared as the delegation, which was due to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, visited Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, the site of a massacre of civilians that Ukraine says was perpetrated by fleeing Russian soldiers in March last year.
Officials from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, the Comoros, and Egypt said they would continue the visit despite the attacks.
Moscow has stepped up its air attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces.
Ukraine's air defense said it shot down 12 missiles -- six hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles and six Kalibr cruise missiles -- above the capital.
"Massive combined air attack on Kyiv. The enemy used ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs at the same time.... No information about casualties or destruction has been received at the moment," Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.
Two children and an elderly woman were injured as a result of the attack in the Kyiv region, local police chief Andriy Nebytov said, adding that more than 30 houses were damaged.
The African delegation, led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived in Kyiv on June 16 on a peace mission that will also take it to St. Petersburg for talks with President Vladimir Putin.
The African continent has been seriously affected by rising grain prices and the economic impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on global trade.
Ahead of the delegation's trip to Russia, the Kremlin said on June 16 that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "open" to discussions.
"President Putin was and is open to any contacts to discuss possible scenarios for solving the Ukrainian problem," Interfax quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the air strikes on Kyiv on June 16 were a "message" to the delegation that Russia was not serious about any peace talks.
"Putin 'builds confidence' by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital. Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace," Kuleba said on Twitter.
Overnight, Russia attacked several Ukrainian regions with missiles and drones, the Ukrainian military reported.
Two people were killed and two others were wounded in the past day in the Kherson region due to Russian shelling, the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.
Across the Donetsk region, 10 civilians were wounded due to Russian shelling, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.
In the Zaporizhzhya region, a 55-year-old man was wounded in the town of Orikhiv, said regional Governor Yuriy Malashka.
Russian shelling also caused damage to civilian infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, local officials reported.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 drones, two of them in the southern Mykolayiv region, the military said. Russia launched five cruise missiles and numerous salvoes from rocket launchers on military and civilian targets, it added.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report that Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian positions in Donetsk, concentrating their efforts in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where more than 30 combat clashes took place over the past day.
The General Staff's report made no concrete mention of the progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive in various part of eastern and southeastern Ukraine, saying only that in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, Russian forces were on the defensive.
But a military spokesman said separately on June 16 that the Ukrainian offensive was under way in the directions of Bakhmut, Mariupol, and Russian-occupied Berdyansk, in the Zaporizhzhya region, where heavy fighting is ongoing.
Ukrainian forces also had some success in the Vuhledar area of Donetsk, spokesman Andriy Kovalev said.
"Just today, literally, we received information about the successful offensive and the repulse of the enemy in the Vuhledar area. Ukrainian units are conducting successful offensive operations in the area east of the settlement of Stupochki in the Donetsk region, where they pushed the Russian occupiers out of their positions," Kovalev said.
Kovalev's statements could not be independently confirmed.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar told Ukrainian state television late on June 15 that both "offensive and defensive operations are currently under way in various directions," without giving details.
Malyar said that Russia was pulling up reserves from other directions in order to beef up its positions in the east.
Russia "is trying with all its might to stop the advance of our troops," she said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S., Iran In Talks To Cool Tensions With A Mutual 'Understanding'
The United States is holding talks with Iran to sketch out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear program, ensure the release of some detained U.S. citizens, and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad, Iranian and Western officials said. These steps would be cast as an "understanding" rather than an agreement requiring review by the U.S. Congress, where many oppose giving Iran benefits because of its military aid to Russia, its domestic repression, and its support for proxies that have attacked U.S. interests in the region. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Cuban, Iranian Presidents Meet In Havana And Pledge To Seek Opportunities For Cooperation
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the last stop of Raisi's tour of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba aimed at shoring up support among Latin American allies, which like Iran are saddled with U.S. sanctions. Raisi told reporters in Havana that Cuba and Iran would seek opportunities to work together in electricity generation, biotechnology, mining, and other areas. Raisi said relations between the two grow stronger every day, while Diaz-Canel told Raisi that Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua have had to “heroically confront…interference by Yankee imperialism.” To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Again Presses UN Security Council On Nord Stream Blast Inquiry
Russia again told the UN Security Council that it wants an international investigation into explosions last September on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. After raising the issue behind closed doors on June 15, Russian Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told reporters that Moscow will seek an international investigation and punishment for those responsible. Russia has said the West was behind the blasts. Western governments have denied involvement as has Ukraine. Russia failed in March to get the UN Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry. Only Russia, China, and Brazil voted in favor of the proposal.
To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bulgarian President Signs Decree Firing Controversial Prosecutor-General
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev fired Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev on June 15, halfway through his seven-year term amid growing domestic and Western frustration with his failure to tackle endemic corruption.
Radev signed a decree dismissing Geshev three days after Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) voted 16-4 to oust him following months of political intrigue, which included an alleged bomb attack against the prosecutor-general.
Geshev, 52, was appointed for a seven-year term in 2019 with sweeping powers to oversee the work of all prosecutors. But his appointment sparked protests by people who accused him of protecting corrupt politicians, oligarchs, and mafia kingpins, who were never brought to justice.
The United States and Britain in February sanctioned several Bulgarian individuals for corruption in what some experts interpreted as growing frustration in Washington and London over Geshev’s failure to crack down on powerful people involved in graft.
Geshev initially enjoyed the backing of the SJC, which is responsible for all judiciary appointments, but the council's support evaporated after Geshev on May 15 at a press conference referred to lawmakers as "political garbage" that should be "swept away" by parliament in response to parties demanding his resignation.
The majority of the council believed that the comments undermined the prestige of the judiciary and Geshev therefore could no longer hold the post of prosecutor-general.
The SJC’s vote came on the heels of a new coalition government in Bulgaria that had made the removal of Geshev a priority.
The alleged roadside bomb attack on May 1 proved to be a turning point in efforts to oust Geshev. After he claimed he had been targeted, critics said the attack was staged in an attempt to boost his image as an anti-corruption crusader.
Details emerged showing the explosion did not even damage his armored car, and Geshev admitted on May 7 that his family was not traveling with him after media reports said they were. Geshev was later rebuked by a deputy for not quickly addressing the misinformation circulating in the media.
After the explosion he left for Turkey and the United States, while his deputy, Borislav Sarafov, began publicly attacking him for interfering in the political process. Geshev then lost the favor of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party, which called for his resignation.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Whistle-Blower Journalist Says She Was Fired For Disclosing Harassment By Officer
An Iranian female journalist has reported that she has been fired following her disclosure that she was threatened and harassed by a Special Unit officer after being released from prison, where she was serving a two-year sentence for an interview she published with the father of Mahsa Amini, whose death while in police custody for a dress-code violation sparked months of nationwide protests.
Nazila Marofian wrote on Twitter that she was "dismissed from the editorial office" following the publication of her account of the incident where she wrote that a Special Unit officer had harassed her, making comments such as "What's with the hair and look? Of course, because you're a prostitute, you dress like this."
"After prison, two things happened to me. Continuous threats by my interrogator and being expelled and not allowed to work in editorial offices. All this because I am just a protesting critic," Marofian wrote in a series of tweets on June 15. Marofian was granted temporary release in January.
She added that such treatment is intended to drive people to "suicide" or to "flee" the country. Despite this, she emphasized, "As long as I'm alive, I will write and stay in my country."
Marofian was arrested by security forces on November 29, 2022, following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini whose death in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country.
In the interview, Amini revealed that the deputy of the Legal Medicine Organization -- an official body of the Judiciary that provides expert witness reports for courts -- told him explicitly that when writing about the cause of his daughter's death "I’ll write whatever I want, whatever is in the interest of the country."
The LMO report subsequently tried to shift the blame for the tragedy to Amini's health. But supporters say witnesses saw her being beaten when taken into custody while her family says she had no history of any medical issues and was in good health at the time of her detention.
In February 2023, Marofian was sentenced without a proper court hearing or defense by the Revolutionary Court for publishing the interview.
The subject of harassment and assaults by police officers on women in Iran, which are regularly raised but rarely investigated, have been documented during the protests over Amini's death. In addition to the existence of videos showing such incidents, human rights activists and several political prisoners have testified about witnessing or experiencing attacks by police.
Last November, CNN published an investigative report about the sexual assault and rape of some detainees from the protests while they were being held in prisons across Iran.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that at least 527 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Legislation Reintroduced In U.S. Congress Aims To Use Frozen Russian Assets To Assist Ukraine
Legislation that would provide additional assistance to Ukraine by tapping into Russian assets frozen in the United States has been reintroduced in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
The Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act was introduced on June 15 in both chambers. It would give the U.S. president the authority to confiscate Russian assets frozen in the United States and transfer them to help Ukraine.
Senator Jim Risch (Republican-Idaho), ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a sponsor of the bill, which was originally introduced last year in the Senate but failed to gain support from Democrats. The bill now has the backing of Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (Democrat-Rhode Island), who is co-sponsoring the bill in the Senate.
“Over a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, more than $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets remain frozen globally,” said Risch. “Given Russia’s brutality and continued war crimes against the Ukrainian people, it is only right that Russian government funds in the United States be seized and repurposed to help Ukraine rebuild its country."
Whitehouse said in the news release that it will cost hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild Ukraine’s economy after the war.
"It only makes sense that Putin’s Russian regime should foot that bill,” he said.
The bill also has bipartisan support in the House, where its sponsors are Representative Michael McCaul (Republican-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Representative Marcy Kaptur (Democrat-Ohio), co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.
The bill is "critical to ensuring justice for Ukraine," McCaul said, adding that the legislation also signals to other adversaries that if they want to continue to trading their goods on international markets, namely in dollars, euros, and yen, they cannot launch an unprovoked aggression.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the congressmen for reintroducing the bill.
When Russia's leaders and all Russians whose collaboration with the Kremlin created the conditions for Russian aggression lose their money, "a very important goal will be achieved. They will feel what a loss is," Zelenskiy said in his evening address on June 15.
Frozen Russian assets should be used for the benefit of the people who suffered from Russia's aggression and for the benefit of the Ukrainian state and people, he added.
With reporting by Reuters
Construction Crane Collapses In Siberia, Killing Operator
A construction crane collapsed in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on June 15, killing the machine's operator. The 57-year-old woman died before the ambulance arrived. The construction company that owned the crane said it was the crane's last day of work before being demounted. Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the situation, saying that the committee's chief, Aleksandr Bastrykin, has taken the investigation under his personal control. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks Lengthy Prison Term For Mother Of Chechen Opposition Bloggers
GROZNY, Russia -- The prosecutor in a high-profile trial in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya has asked a court in Grozny to sentence Zarema Musayeva, the jailed mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists, to 5 1/2 years in prison for fraud and assaulting a law enforcement officer, charges that critics call politically motivated.
Musayeva is the mother of Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev, all of whom have fled the country citing harassment from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov.
Chechen police and security officers seized Musayeva in January last year in her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, and forcibly returned her to Grozny.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and other Russians have urged the government to punish those who issued the threats.
Abubakar Yangulbayev has accused Kadyrov's law enforcement and security officers of "lawlessness on a daily basis in Chechnya" and said the case against his mother is Kadyrov's retaliation for his activities.
Ibragim and Abubakar have said they faced years of pressure from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Many of their relatives have been similarly harassed in Chechnya and even deprived of their homes since Kadyrov and his people vowed to kill them and their family.
The activists' father, retired federal judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and a sister fled Russia in January following the threats.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Last week Abubakar Yangulbayev said his mother’s diabetes has progressed, her eyesight has worsened, and she has started having pains in her back, since being detained
'Vital' For Switzerland To Allow Reexport Of Weapons To Ukraine, Says Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Switzerland to allow the reexport of war materiel to Ukraine, saying the move would be vital in combating the Russian invasion. "I know there is a discussion in Switzerland about the exportation of war material to protect and defend Ukraine. That would be vital," Zelenskiy said. "We need weapons so we can restore peace in Ukraine." Switzerland has a long-standing policy of barring any country that buys Swiss arms from reexporting them to the parties in a conflict. The country also imposed a specific Swiss embargo on munitions going to either Russia or Ukraine in November. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Says It Retakes Territory In South, East As U.S. Backs Counteroffensive
