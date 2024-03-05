'Sending A Message': NATO Holds Major Military Exercise In Poland, Near Russian Border
Some 20,000 NATO troops crossed the Vistula River in northern Poland as part of a military exercise called Dragon 24. The maneuvers are part of the alliance's Steadfast Defender operation, which involves around 90,000 troops from all 31 NATO countries plus Sweden. The exercise is NATO's largest since the Cold War and is meant to show solidarity among member states amid growing security concerns driven by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.