Russia-NATO Council To Meet For Second Time This Year

The joint Russia-NATO Council will meet in Brussels on October 26, the second time the body has convened this year.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's office said on October 20 that the meeting will focus on the conflicts in Ukraine and Afghanistan, as well as on ways of reducing the risk of clashes and accidents during military exercises and border surveillance.

Relations between NATO and Moscow have been seriously strained in the wake of Russia's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and because of Moscow's ongoing political, economic, and military support for separatists in parts of eastern Ukraine.

Moscow denies interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs, but Stoltenberg said in July that Russia has "thousands" of troops in Ukraine.

There has been a series of potentially dangerous close encounters between Russian and NATO warplanes and navy ships in recent months.

The NATO-Russia Council last met in Brussels in March.

Based on reporting by AP