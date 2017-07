NATO Head: Russia 'Must Withdraw Its Thousands' From Ukraine

The head of the NATO military alliance called on Russia to "withdraw its thousands of soldiers from Ukraine." Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a visit to Kyiv on July 10, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated the Western alliance's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia has repeatedly denied military involvement in eastern Ukraine despite substantial evidence it has provided troops and military equipment to back pro-Russian separatists since 2014. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service)