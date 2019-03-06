NATO's Stoltenberg To Visit Georgia Later This Month

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says he will visit Georgia later this month to meet with the Caucasus republic's leadership and attend a joint military exercise.



Stoltenberg was speaking to journalists on March 6 in Brussels after talks with Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic.



"I will visit Georgia later on this month and that's part of the regular strong partnership, political dialogue I have, we have, with Georgia. I will meet with the political leadership in Georgia and I also visit and see the joint NATO-Georgia exercise," Stoltenberg said.



The NATO-Georgia Exercise 2019 will take place between March 18 and March 29 at the Krtsanisi National Training Center, near the capital, Tbilisi.

Troops from 23 NATO members and partner countries will participate in the exercise.



"This is an exercise which we have [held] regularly and it illustrates that NATO and Georgia -- we are close partners," Stoltenberg said. The first NATO-Georgia exercise was held in 2016.



Stoltenberg also thanked Georgia for its contribution to NATO missions in Afghanistan and other places.



"Georgia provides a lot of support to NATO, participating in different NATO missions and operations, not least in Afghanistan but also in different NATO exercises," Stoltenberg said.