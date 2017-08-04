NATO Soldier Killed, Others Wounded By Taliban Suicide Bomber Near Kabul

A NATO soldier was killed and six other personnel were wounded in Afghanistan on August 3 after a Taliban suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Kabul province, the NATO Resolute Support mission said.

The wounded were being treated at a U.S. military hospital at Bagram Airfield and were in stable condition, it said. Local hospitals reported that as many as a dozen civilians were also wounded in the nighttime attack.

The NATO soliders were on a joint patrol with Afghan forces in Qarabagh district. The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack on social media and in messages to journalists.

Officials said the soldier killed was not American, but provided no further details.

A suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan on August 2 killed two American troops as they were traveling in a convoy near the airport in the southern city of Kandahar, in a strike claimed by the Taliban insurgency.

The attack illustrated the dangers faced by U.S. forces in Afghanistan as President Donald Trump considers whether to send thousands more troops to try to end the standoff with the Taliban.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters

