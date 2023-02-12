Long-Serving NATO Chief Stoltenberg Plans To Leave Office In October

The founder of the private Russian mercenary group Wagner has said that the force has taken Krasna Hora, a village in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region that lies on the edge of Bakhmut, a key objective for Russian forces.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

"Today the settlement of Krasna Hora was taken by the assault troops of the Wagner private military company," Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message posted on Telegram on February 12.



A separate post showed what appeared to be Wagner fighters at the entrance to Krasna Hora. RFE/RL was unable to verify Prigozhin’s claim that Wagner had occupied the village, which had a prewar population of some 600 people.



Russian forces, boosted by Wagner, have made the strategic city of Bakhmut a key objective of their offensive in Ukraine’s east. Prigozhin on February 12 vowed that Wagner would take the city, which sits along several important highways and has been under assault for months.

Kyiv is expecting a new, broader offensive and is convinced that after months of setbacks Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to highlight battlefield success before the anniversary of his unprovoked invasion later this month.



Prigozhin said on February 10 that Russian forces must capture Bakhmut for the campaign to succeed but face fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces.



British intelligence, in an assessment of Ukrainian military statistics claiming Russian forces had suffered more than 820 casualties per day for the past two weeks, said those figures would indicate the highest Russian losses since the first week of its invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.



The assessment attributed the high number of Russian casualties to the lack of trained personnel, coordination, and resources, and cited the Russian effort to take Bakhmut as an example.



The Ukrainian military reported on February 12 that it had repulsed 11 attacks by Russian forces in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions over the previous 24 hours.

In the Luhansk region, fighting continues to be intense near the village of Bilohorivka, the last area of the region still held by Ukrainian forces.



Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram post on February 12 that the region had been the target of powerful attacks in recent days, with Russian forces focusing on Bilohorivka and Kreminna, near the western border with the Donetsk region.

The Russian forces suffered significant losses, according to Hayday, and were forced to retreat.

“They pulled back because they had to replenish their units,” Hayday said.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that a new Russian offensive is expected this month. Officials have said that it could target the Kharkiv region in Ukraine’s northeast as well as the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region.



Russia’s military said on February 11 that it had carried out a “massive strike” with missiles and drones on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and that it had blocked rail and land routes used to deliver Western weaponry to Ukrainian forces.

The strikes led to power cuts in many cities and towns, although Ukrainian officials expressed optimism that Kyiv and regions in the south and west of the country would be able to avoid power losses.

On February 12, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that electricity production had been restored but that some areas still remained without power.

With reporting by Reuters