NATO Chief Speaks With Turkish President About Finland, Sweden Joining Alliance
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he has met with Finland’s prime minister and spoken to Turkey’s president as he seeks to overcome Ankara’s opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.
Stoltenberg, who visited Washington this week, tweeted late on June 3 that he met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin while he was there and discussed “the need to address Turkey’s concerns and move forward” with the Finnish and Swedish membership applications.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted Finland and Sweden to apply to join NATO. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is against the accession of the two Nordic countries because of what he called their support for "terrorist organizations," a reference to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Kurdish militia People's Defense Units (YPG) in Syria.
In a separate tweet, Stoltenberg said he had a “constructive phone call” with Erdogan. He called Turkey a “valued ally” and praised Turkish efforts to broker a deal to ensure the safe transportation of grain supplies from Ukraine amid global food shortages caused by the war.
Stoltenberg added that he and Erdogan would continue their dialogue.
Senior officials from Sweden, Finland, and Turkey will gather in Brussels next week to discuss Ankara’s opposition to the applications. Membership in the alliance must be unanimously approved by current members.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russian Air Activity Remains High Over Ukraine's Donbas, British Defense Ministry Says
Britain's Defense Ministry says Russian air activity remains high over Ukraine's Donbas region with Russian aircraft conducting strikes using both guided and unguided munitions.
The ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that Russia increased its use of tactical air to support its creeping advance, combining air strikes and massed artillery attacks to bring its firepower to bear as its operational focus has switched to the Donbas.
"The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties," the military intelligence tweeted on June 4.
Moscow has made seizing the whole eastern Donbas region a key objective of its unprovoked invasion after being pushed back from Kyiv.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Putin Claims Russia Will 'Guarantee' Peaceful Export Of Ukrainian Grain
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied accusations that his armed forces are blocking Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea and said his government would “guarantee" the peaceful passage to ships leaving its ports.
In an interview with Russian state television on June 3, Putin tried to put the blame on Ukraine for the trapped grain, saying Kyiv has mined the Black Sea and sunk vessels, preventing grain ships from leaving.
Ukraine did so after Russia launched a massive, unprovoked invasion by land and air on February 24, sparking fears that it could seek to use its navy to take the key Black Sea port of Odesa.
“I have already told all our colleagues many times: let them clear the mines and let the ships loaded with grain leave the ports. We guarantee their peaceful passage into international waters without any problems," Putin said.
The Russian president said his armed forces would not use the removal of mines “to launch any attacks [on Ukraine] from the sea.”
Glen Howard, a military analyst and president of the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation, said history shows Putin can’t be trusted to abide by his word.
The Kremlin repeatedly said Russia had no intention of invading Ukraine in the months leading up to its attack.
Howard said Ukraine now has anti-ship missile systems to defend its coast from invasion, including several delivered late last month by Denmark.
However, he said that grain ships leaving Ukrainian ports would have no escort and thus would be “trusting the Russians at their word.”
Putin’s comments came after he met with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is also the current head of the African Union, to discuss surging food prices.
Africa is heavily dependent on grain supplies from Russia and Ukraine, and any disruptions could lead to social unrest.
The surge in food prices on the heels of the conflict is already putting pressure on African governments and, in some countries, leading to protests.
Amid isolation from the West, Putin has been seeking to build his ties with African nations, many of whom have significant historical links with Moscow dating back to Soviet times.
"President Putin has expressed to us his willingness to facilitate the export of Ukrainian cereals," Sall wrote on Twitter after meeting Putin.
The war has blocked as many as 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain at local ports, Howard said.
Putin sought to downplay the significance of the issue, saying Ukrainian grain only represents about 2.5 percent of total world grain production.
However, Ukrainian grain makes up a significant percentage of global exports and thus has an outsized influence on world prices.
Putin also blamed the United States for rising food prices, saying the U.S. central bank stimulated inflation by printing too much money.
But wheat and corn prices have surged more than a quarter since Russia began massing its troops along Ukraine’s border in late October amid fears over grain exports while the United States has taken steps to curtail inflation by raising rates.
Russia also cut back on gas exports to Europe leading up to the war to gain leverage in talks with the West over Ukraine, driving prices to record highs. Natural gas is a key component in fertilizers used by farmers.
Putin suggested Ukraine could export grain via the Baltic Sea by shipping its products by rail through Belarus. The West would have to lift sanctions against Belarus to do so.
Howard dismissed Putin’s suggestion as impractical, saying there was not nearly enough rail capacity to move Ukraine’s grain.
Rail is also more expensive and shipping from the Baltic ports to Africa would extend the sea route by thousands of miles.
Howard said time was running out to export the grain, adding it will begin to rot by July.
Ukraine Says Intelligence Services In Communication With Captured Azovstal Soldiers
Ukraine says the country’s intelligence services are in communication with fighters captured at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and that Kyiv is doing all it can to ensure their release.
Uncertainty has surrounded the fate of hundreds of soldiers taken prisoner by Russian forces after they abandoned the steel-mill complex in the port city on the Sea of Azov last month.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"It is through [the intelligence services] that we are learning about the conditions of the detention, nutrition, and the possibility of their release," Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said on Ukrainian television late on June 3.
The minister said Ukrainian authorities were “doing everything possible” to secure their release.
Russia has said that some 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers have been taken into custody at the plant.
Ukrainian officials and relatives of the soldiers have urged Moscow to treat the men as prisoners of war. Kyiv wants them returned in a prisoner swap.
Some senior Russian lawmakers have demanded that some of the soldiers be put on trial. The Kremlin has said the fighters who surrendered will be treated according to international standards.
Russia said on May 20 that its forces had complete control of the massive factory following weeks of intense fighting in the city.
Ukraine has described the withdrawal from Azovstal as an authorized “evacuation,” rather than a surrender.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Dozens Injured As Armenian Opposition Protesters Clash With Police
YEREVAN -- Dozens have been injured after Armenian opposition protestors clashed again with police as they continue to reject the government's handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Azerbaijan.
This time the clashes occurred near villas housing top government officials in central Yerevan late on June 3, when police officers used stun grenades to keep the protestors back from the residential buildings where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian lives.
The Health Ministry said that, as of 10:30 p.m. local time, a total of 50 people, including 34 police officers had sought medical attention. One of the wounded was in critical condition, the ministry said, but didn’t provide further details.
Eleven protestors were detained on charges of using violence against police officers and resisting arrest, according to police figures released early on June 4. Police said a criminal probe has been launched.
The June 3 demonstration was one of the most violent since Armenian opposition groups began holding anti-government rallies in the capital in late April on a nearly daily basis to denounce the government’s handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Azerbaijan and to demand Pashinian’s resignation.
Pashinian has faced heavy criticism since he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed in April to begin drafting a peace treaty to resolve the conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border. Pashinian met again with Aliyev last week for a fresh round of talks on the future treaty.
Armenia lost control over parts of the Azerbaijani breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Moscow-brokered cease-fire monitored by Russian troops.
The June 3 rally began after the pro-Pashinian majority in the Armenian parliament scuttled a special session initiated by two opposition groups to debate and vote on a resolution banning any status for Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan.
The ruling Civil Contract faction did not show up for the session, preventing a quorum. They called the vote a “false political agenda” that could hamper Armenia in negotiations with Azerbaijan.
The protestors blocked all entrances and exits from the government building for two hours, demanding a meeting with Pashinian before marching toward the residential villas two kilometers away.
Sri Lanka Detains Russian-Operated Plane Over Sanctions-Related Dispute
Sri Lanka has banned a Russian-operated plane from leaving the South Asian island pending a hearing later this month as Western sanctions continue to disrupt Russia’s travel industry.
The Airbus A330-343 operated by Russian state-owned airline Aeroflot was denied permission to fly to Moscow as scheduled on June 2 amid a legal dispute with a leasing company. The flight had more than 200 passengers onboard.
Celestial Aviation Trading Limited, one of the largest plane-leasing firms, is seeking to confiscate the jet after Russia failed to return its property.
The European Union in February imposed a wide-array of economic sanctions on Russia, including banning the leasing of EU airplanes, after it invaded Ukraine.
The bloc’s sanctions demanded Russia return any aircraft leased from EU firms by the end of March.
Russia had more than 500 aircraft leased from the West out of a total park of about 1,300, according to news agency RBC, meaning fulfillment of the sanctions would have decimated the nation’s travel industry.
President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law in March allowing Russian airlines to seize the leased planes.
Russia’s aviation regulator warned its airlines from flying leased planes abroad amid concern they could be seized.
Leasing companies have confiscated 78 planes operated by Russian airlines since the sanctions were imposed, though nearly all occurred within the first few days.
Russia's Foreign Ministry has demanded Sri Lanka resolve the situation, warning it could hurt bilateral relations. Sri Lanka is a popular destination for Russian vacationers.
A Sri Lanka court will hold a hearing regarding the case on June 8, local media reported.
In the meantime, the Russian passengers have been put up at a hotel by Aeroflot pending resolution of the matter.
Russian Miners Say Sanctions Hurting Coal, Diamond Exports
Some Russian natural resource companies said exports are falling due to Western sanctions and they may need to cut workers, according to a report by the country's central bank.
The Kemerovo region in Western Siberia posted a 20 percent drop in coal exports in April while inventories rose 13 percent, the report said.
Kemerovo is Russia’s largest coal-producing region.
One coal company in Eastern Siberia estimated the probability that it would need to halt production and lay off workers as “high,” the report said.
The European Union in April agreed to completely phase out Russian coal imports by August 1 as part of a series of sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia had been the largest exporter of coal to the EU prior to the war.
Russian companies are now trying to redirect their coal sales to Asia but have not been able to fully offset the loss of the EU markets, according to the report.
However, the sharp surge in coal prices over the past year has helped Russian companies maintain profitability amid declining sales volumes.
Meanwhile, in the nation’s Far East region, a diamond-mining company said many traders are refusing to buy its output due to financial sanctions imposed on the country.
Banks in India, one of the largest markets for diamonds, did not process payments to the Russian miner, the report said.
An energy producer on the Far East island of Sakhalin failed to sell as much oil as originally planned in April and the first half of May after it could not find enough transportation companies willing to accept its output.
Russia’s economy may contract as much as 15 percent this year as Western sanctions reduce demand for the country’s commodity exports and block imports of critical technology necessary for manufacturing.
Commodity exports account for the lion's share of Russia's federal budget revenues.
Iranian Opposition Group Says Hacks Surveillance Cameras In Anti-Khomeini Protest
An Iranian opposition group says it has hacked more than 5,000 surveillance cameras in Tehran to coincide with the commemoration of the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
The Mujahedin-e Khalq (MKO) released a video clip showing the Tehran municipality website and others with a graphic overlay that criticized the “anti-human Khomeini.” It also included an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with a red “X” over his face, as well as images of MKO leaders Massoud Rajavi and his wife, Maryam Rajavi, while calling for an “uprising until overthrow.”
The Young Journalists Club, an affiliate of Iranian state television, acknowledged the hack, writing on Twitter that "part of the network of municipal surveillance cameras, as well as service infrastructure such as the Tehran Municipality site and also part of internal automation sites and other employee communication systems is disrupted."
The attack comes after some 50 systems of the Agriculture Ministry were targeted and hacked in early May.
In that case, the same group of hackers who supported the MKO called Uprising To Overthrow claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.
Hacker attacks on important and sensitive infrastructure in Iran have increased significantly in recent years.
Last October, an assault on Iran’s fuel distribution system paralyzed gas stations nationwide, leading to long lines of angry motorists unable to get subsidized fuel for days. A cyberattack on Iran’s railway system caused chaos and train delays. Another hack leaked footage of abuses at the notorious Evin prison.
The MKO is a former armed leftist group regarded by some as a cult that for years was considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Britain.
The MKO participated in the Islamic Revolution that toppled the Shah in 1979, but it was soon branded as a threat by the new clerical establishment.
The group launched an armed conflict against the Islamic regime in 1981, carrying out numerous attacks against Iranian targets from exile in neighboring Iraq.
Following the MKO’s failed invasion of Iran in 1988, thousands of prisoners affiliated with the group were executed in Iran.
About 2,500 members of the MKO were moved from Iraq to Albania in 2013. The group was removed from the U.S. list of terrorist organizations in 2012.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Kyrgyz Security Agency Says Health Minister Detained For Alleged Bribe Extortion
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev has been detained on an extortion charge as part of a series of corruption cases at the ministry, the Central Asian Prosecutor-General's Office said on June 3.
According to the Prosecutor-General's Office, Beishenaliev's deputy, Uluk-Bek Bekturganov, who was also detained on June 2, filed a lawsuit against his boss accusing him of attempting to extort a bribe of 1 million soms ($12,600) and allegedly threatening to fire him if he did not pay the money.
A day earlier, the Prosecutor-General's Office said seven probes had been launched against the minister and his subordinates for alleged bribe-taking and abuse of office.
Security officers also detained two other top officials at the Health Ministry, Gulbara Ishenapysova, and Sultan Satarbekov, on charges of misusing state funds when buying vaccines against COVID-19 last year.
Beishenaliev became the health minister after a new government was established following mass anti-government protests in October 2020 sparked by parliamentary elections that many in the Central Asian nation said were rigged.
Beishenaliev was at the center of a scandal last year after he promoted a toxic substance, a solution with extracts of aconite root, as a treatment for COVID-19. Several persons were hospitalized after using the solution.
Aconite roots contain aconitine, a cardiotoxin, and neurotoxin. Consuming aconite root can lead to sickness or even death.
Russian Internet Giant Says CEO Steps Down Following EU Sanctions
Russia’s largest Internet company said its chief executive officer is stepping down after he was sanctioned by the European Union.
Arkady Volozh, who cofounded Yandex, a portal sometimes called the the Google of Russia for its popular search function, will transfer his shares to the board of directors, the company said in a June 3 statement.
Volozh, who will also step down from the board of directors, co-founded Yandex in 1997, turning it into Russia’s leading search engine.
The European Union on June 3 sanctioned Volozh as part of its latest package of economic penalties against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The EU accused Volozh of “supporting, materially or financially, the Government of the Russian Federation” and said he is “responsible for supporting actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.”
Russia has gained significant influence over Yandex in recent years as President Vladimir Putin tightens his grip on freedom of information inside the country.
Yandex’s portal features a news aggregator that has become a key source of information for Russians.
The EU accused Yandex of altering the algorithm to make it harder for readers to find news critical of the Kremlin, including Russian war atrocities in Ukraine.
Under Volozh’s leadership, Yandex in 2019 agreed to a restructuring that gave a “golden share” to a newly formed Public Interest Foundation set up to “defend the Russian Federation interests.”
The EU said the agreement gives Russia a veto over a defined list of issues, such as the sale of material IP and the sale or transfer of Russian users’ personal data to foreign companies, both of which are deemed to affect Russia’s “national interest.”
Volozh called the EU’s decision “misguided.”
Yandex said it did not expect the sanctions against Volozh to impact its operations, financial positions, or relations with partners.
Neither Yandex nor its subsidiaries have been targeted by Western sanctions.
Yandex held an initial public offering of its shares in the 2000s, listing them on the U.S.-based NASDAQ exchange.
Trading in the shares has been suspended since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Activists Rail Against Iranian Government Over Crackdown After Deadly Building Collapse
Rights groups and activists have sharply criticized the Iranian government for its brutal crackdown on protesters who have taken to the streets in several cities following the deadly collapse of a residential building in the southern city of Abadan.
In a statement on June 3, more than 650 political prisoners, plaintiff families, cultural and artistic figures, labor and civil society activists, teachers, and journalists in Iran said people had the same right to take to the streets as government “supporters."
The statement comes as security forces and police clamp down on popular protests over corruption, which demonstrators say led to the collapse of a building in Abadan that killed at least 39 people. More than 30 others are feared to be still trapped under the rubble since the May 23 accident.
The collapse of the residential building has highlighted rising anger at Iran’s establishment.
Protesters initially directed their fury at local authorities. But the target of their protests quickly turned to the clerical regime, with demonstrators chanting “Death to Khamenei” and "Death to the dictator" -- also a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"Today, you will rarely find Iranians who do not mourn for their lost loved ones, because of the policies, goals, and ideological and irresponsible actions of the rulers and governments of the last few decades," the statement by the activists said.
"Just as the rule of the streets gives its leaders the opportunity to benefit from it in various ceremonies, this undeniable right to mourning, litigation, protests, and demands by all Iranians in the streets is reserved," the statement added.
Authorities have cut off access to the Internet and used tear gas to quell the rallies. Videos posted online appear to show a security officer firing a weapon as police moved to clear the streets of protesters.
The signatories of the statement demanded the immediate and unconditional release of detainees held during the recent protests, as well as all political prisoners. They warned that the "issuers and executors of repressive orders" should end their practices.
Anti-government protests have increased in Iran in recent years.
The economy has been crippled by U.S. sanctions and government mismanagement, with poverty and unemployment soaring. Before the protests over the building collapse, authorities had faced weeks of protests in at least seven provinces over the skyrocketing prices of basic food items.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Nur-Sultan Launches Probe Against Kazakh National Fighting For Ukraine In War With Russia
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's Committee of National Security (KNB) says it has launched a probe against a Kazakh citizen for allegedly illegally taking part in military operations in Ukraine.
The KNB did not identify the suspect in a statement dated June 2, nor did it say for which side the Kazakh man fought.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, only one Kazakh national, Zhasulan Duisembin, has openly admitted to joining Ukrainian armed forces and fighting against the Russian Army.
Duisembin told RFE/RL on June 3 that the probe announced by KNB is most likely against him as media in Russia have been extensively reporting about him in recent weeks.
"The [KNB] is scared to mention my name because they consider me a threat. More and more people [in Kazakhstan] are supporting me while I am opening their eyes, and therefore if they openly mention my name, it will be a shame for them," Duisembin said.
It was reported on social media in late May that Duisembin had been killed in eastern Ukraine. However, he later issued a video statement saying he had been wounded but received medical assistance and has since recovered.
A close ally of Russia, Kazakhstan has not openly condemned Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, though it has stated several times that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize pro-Russian separatist-controlled districts in Ukraine's east that Russia recognized as independent states shortly before launching the war.
'We Shall Win!' Defiant Zelenskiy Marks 100 Days Since Russia's Invasion
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has marked 100 days since Russia's unprovoked invasion by vowing victory even as Moscow tightens its grip on the Donbas with the aid of fierce bombardment that has turned much of the region to rubble.
The Kremlin said Russian troops “liberated” many areas in Ukraine from the Ukrainian military, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov claiming on June 3 that “this work will continue until all the goals of the special military operation are achieved.”
But Zelenskiy, in a brief but defiant video message, said Ukrainians have been successfully defending their country for 100 days against Russian aggression and will continue to do so.
"The armed forces of Ukraine are also here...the people of our nation are here. We're defending Ukraine for 100 days already. Victory shall be ours," Zelenskiy said.
The video highlighted Ukrainian unity, with Zelenskiy flanked by some of his closest allies as they stood in front of the Ukrainian presidential office. Zelenskiy and his team appeared in a similar video in the same location on February 25 -- a day after Russia launched its invasion.
Back then, Zelenskiy had just declined offers by the West to be evacuated from Kyiv, saying, "I need ammunition, not a ride."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have managed to stave off Russia's furious offensive in the key eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk, Zelenskiy said in a message late on June 2.
"We have some success in the battles in Syevyerodonetsk,” Zelenskiy said, adding, “But it's too early to tell.” He said that overall, the situation remains "very difficult."
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 3 that compared to Russia’s original plan, none of Moscow's strategic objectives have been reached.
"Russian forces failed to achieve their initial objectives to seize Kyiv and Ukrainian centers of government," the British intelligence bulletin said. "Staunch Ukrainian resistance and the failure to secure Hostomel airfield [near Kyiv] in the first 24 hours led to Russian offensive operations being repulsed."
House-to-house fighting continued in Syevyrodonetsk, which officials have said is controlled 80 percent by Russian forces, as Ukrainian forces struggle to hold off Russian troops while they await the arrival of the advanced weapons that Washington has pledged.
Ukrainian troops said on June 3 that they made significant progress during an offensive against Russian positions in the occupied southern region of Kherson. The Territorial Defense AZOV Dnipro unit said its forces liberated 8 kilometers of “occupied territory.”
British intelligence estimated in its bulletin that Russia now controls more than 90 percent of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine and is likely to complete control of the region in the next two weeks.
But the bulletin cautioned that Russia's recent tactical successes have come at significant cost in terms of resources and that trend will likely continue.
"In order for Russia to achieve any form of success will require continued huge investment of manpower and equipment, and is likely to take considerable further time," the British intelligence concluded.
In Washington, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the conflict has become “a war of attrition."
“Wars are by nature unpredictable and therefore we just have to be prepared for the long haul," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.
In Moscow, African Union head Macky Sall on June 3 urged President Vladimir Putin to take into account the suffering in African countries from food shortages caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin hosted Sall, who is the president of Senegal and currently chairs the African Union, at his Black Sea residence in Sochi, with global food shortages and grain supplies stuck in Ukrainian ports high on the agenda.
Sall asked Putin to "become aware that our countries, even if they are far from the theater (of action), are victims on an economic level" of the conflict.
Putin did not mention grain supplies but said Russia was "always on Africa's side" and was now keen to ramp up cooperation.
Putin has said Moscow is ready to look for ways to ship grain blocked in Ukrainian ports but has demanded the West lift sanctions.
Cereal prices in Africa, the world's poorest continent, have spiked because of the slump in exports from Ukraine.
Russian Media Say Businessman Shot Dead In Moscow Was Wanted In Armenia
Russian media reports that a 62-year-old businessman shot to death in central Moscow is the owner of a consulting firm and was wanted in Armenia for several years on a charge of planning a murder.
The Baza and 112 online magazines, as well as the RIA novosti news agency, identified the man as Oganes Kamarian.
Baza said video footage from security cameras at the time of the attack showed a man in a baseball hat approaching Kamarian from behind before shooting him in the head. After that, he takes a picture of the wounded man lying on the ground. A young woman can be seen in the video running away from the site after the attacker subsequently shoots his victim.
On June 3, Moscow police said a 24-year-old Armenian citizen, Airik Ervandian, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Kamarian.
Media reports said that Kamarian was wanted in Armenia for an alleged attempt to organize the murder of Rafik Madoyan in 2013. According to the reports, Madoyan was a close associate of late notorious crime boss Aslan Usoyan, better known as Ded Khasan (Grandfather Khasan).
Usoyan was killed by a sniper in Moscow in January 2013.
With reporting by Baza, RIA Novosti, and 112
In Meeting With UN Envoy, Israel Voices Concern Over Iran Nuclear Program
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has told the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog that the Jewish state is ready to use its "right to self-defense" to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons.
In a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on June 3 in Jerusalem, Bennett accused Tehran of deceiving the world about its atomic activities.
Bennett “expressed Israel’s deep concern regarding Iran’s continued progress toward achieving nuclear weapons while deceiving the international community by using false information and lies,” his office said in a statement.
The Israeli leader “emphasized the urgent need in mobilizing the international community to take action against Iran, using all means, in order to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons."
Bennett's warning comes amid stalled efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers aimed at preventing Iran from developing atomic weapons. The landmark deal lifted most sanctions in exchange for Iran's curbing its nuclear activities.
The deal collapsed after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement and reinstated biting sanctions on Iran.
Efforts by the administration of President Joe Biden to revive the deal began in Vienna in April last year but have since fizzled out.
Grossi's visit came after the global nuclear watchdog on May 30 said it still had questions that were "not clarified" despite long-running efforts to get Iran to explain the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites.
Bennett said Israel prefers diplomacy but "reserves the right to self-defense and to action against Iran in order to block its nuclear program should the international community not succeed in the relevant time frame."
Israel was a staunch opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal and welcomed the Trump administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the agreement.
Israel is widely believed to be the only atomic power in the Middle East but the country refuses to confirm or deny that it has nuclear weapons.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
On 100th Day Of Conflict, UN Says Ukraine War 'Must End Now'
The United Nations says Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a violation of the UN Charter and that the conflict, which is now in its 100th day, "has taken an unacceptable toll" on people.
"This war has and will have no winner. Rather, we have witnessed for 100 days what is lost: lives, homes, jobs and prospects," Amin Awad, the UN's assistant secretary-general and crisis coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement on June 3.
"This war has taken an unacceptable toll on people and engulfed virtually all aspects of civilian life," Awad added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on June 2 that Moscow was now in control of 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, and parts of eastern Ukraine that were seized by Russia-backed separatists the same year.
"In just over three months, nearly 14 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, the majority women and children," the statement said.
The UN said the organization was working to limit the war's "devastating impact on food security by seeking to unblock critical grain and commodity trade."
Food prices have surged because of a drop in grain exports from Ukraine -- one of the world's top producers.
"Our tireless efforts to respond to the war’s devastating impact will continue, robustly and stead-fast," the statement said.
"But above all we need peace. The war must end now."
Ukraine Grants Citizenship To Popular Russian TV Journalist, Outspoken Putin Critic Nevzorov
MOSCOW -- Ukraine has granted citizenship to one of Russia's most well-known TV journalists and Kremlin critics, Aleksandr Nevzorov, who was labeled as a foreign agent and whose arrest was ordered in absentia in Russia last month.
Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said in a post on Telegram on June 3 that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had signed a decree granting Ukrainian citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife Lidia "for transcendental services" for Ukraine.
Earlier in May, a court in Moscow ordered that Nevzorov, who is currently in an unspecified foreign country, be detained for two months should he return to Russia.
The Russian Interior Ministry has accused Nevzorov of "distributing false information about the Russian armed forces."
In March, the Russian Investigative Committee launched a probe against Nevzorov over statements he made on Instagram and YouTube that criticized the armed forces for a deadly assault on a nursing home in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Nevzorov, who continues to harshly criticize Putin and his government over the Moscow-launched war in Ukraine on his YouTube channel, has rejected all accusations saying he has a right to express his own opinion.
Gunfire Erupts Along Volatile Kyrgyz-Tajik Border
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's Border Guard Service says that gunfire has erupted along the volatile border with Tajikistan, a long-standing flashpoint for violence between the two Central Asian nations.
According to a statement from the service on June 3, Kyrgyz officers had to open fire after Tajik border guards shot at the Kyrgyz side, including using a mortar launcher, in response to being ordered to withdraw from Kyrgyz territory that they allegedly entered in the Bulak-Bashy district of the southern Batken region.
In a separate statement, the Kyrgyz Border Guard Service said there was an unspecified number of wounded on both sides.
The Kyrgyz Health Ministry said two Kyrgyz border guards were wounded, adding that one of them was in serious condition.
Tajik officials have yet to officially comment on the latest shooting incident along the contested segments of the border, where such incidents have become regular events in recent years.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
In April, a Tajik border guard died of wounds he sustained in a shoot-out, while two Kyrgyz border guards and four Kyrgyz civilians were wounded.
In April 2021, clashes involving military personnel along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Ukraine's Top Prosecutor Says Deportation Of Children To Russia May Be Genocide
Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova, who is overseeing multiple war crimes inquiries in her country, says an investigation is ongoing in the forcible deportation of children to Russia as she looks to build a genocide indictment against Moscow.
Venediktova told Reuters in an interview published on June 3 that Ukraine already has "more than 20 cases about the forcible transfer of people" to Russia since the invasion began on February 24.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
She added that focusing on the removal of children offered the best way to secure the evidence needed to meet the rigorous legal definition of genocide.
"From the first days of the war, we started this case about genocide," she said.
"That's why this forcible transfer of children is very important for us," she added.
Under the 1948 Genocide Convention, the forced mass deportation of people -- and in particular the forcible transfer of children -- during a conflict is designated as a war crime.
Venediktova did not say how many children she suspects had been forcibly transferred from Ukraine to Russia, but Ukraine's ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova, said in May that Russia had relocated more than 210,000 children during the conflict.
Reuters said the Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment on Venediktova's remarks.
Venediktova said the investigations to build a genocide case -- covering the forced deportation of children and other acts -- were targeting areas from northern Ukraine down to the southern coast, though access remains an issue.
"To this day we don't have access to territory. We don't have access to people who we can ask, who we can interview," she said.
"We are waiting [for] when this territory will be de-occupied."
Based on reporting by Reuters
Moscow Blocks Russian-Language Website of RFE/RL's Armenian Service
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked the Russian-language website of RFE/RL's Armenian Service, known locally as Radio Azatutyun.
A group that promotes uncensored online media in Russia, Roskomsvoboda, said on June 2 that the move to block the site was initiated by the Prosecutor-General's Office.
Roskomsvoboda said that it obtained access to the registry of "banned information" in Russia which listed 12 websites and links, including Azatutyun and the sites of the multilingual Finnish state radio and television company, Yle, which has been blocked in Russia since late May.
“The Kremlin’s blockage of yet another RFE/RL website is just the latest reminder of the extreme lengths those in power in Russia are willing to go to deprive the Russian people of the truth. RFE/RL will not be deterred from sharing the facts about this devastating war with our audiences, who continue to reach us on all available platforms,” RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a June 3 statement.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor blocked the websites of dozens of media outlets, including RFE/RL, as well as social network platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Roskomnadzor has warned media outlets across the country that Russia's attack on Ukraine cannot be called a war or an invasion, and should only be referred to as a "special military operation."
In the first few weeks of the war, several major international broadcasters suspended their operations inside Russia, including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and the German ARD and ZDF outlets.
The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
Fire Engulfs Business Center In Moscow, Reports Say People Trapped On Upper Floors
MOSCOW -- Firefighters have evacuated 120 people from a Moscow business center that is engulfed in flames, officials of the Emergency Ministry of the Russian capital said on June 3.
According to media reports and posts on social networks, an unknown number of people may be trapped on the upper levels of the 10-story Grand Setun Plaza business center in western Moscow.
The fire quickly spread from the ground level up to the fourth floor due to synthetic materials used to cover the building's facade and interior, officials said.
Some 200 firefighters are working at the site.
Emergency Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov is personally supervising the firefighters' efforts to extinguish the fire and assist the rescue of those who may still be inside the building.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.
With reporting by RIA Novosti, Interfax, and TASS
Russian State Media Says The Country's Pacific Fleet Has Started Weeklong Naval Drills
Russia’s Pacific Fleet has started a week of naval drills involving more than 40 warships and 20 aircraft, Russian news agencies quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.
The maneuvers, scheduled to take place on June 3-10, will involve ships searching for the "submarines of a mock enemy" and "working out the organization of air defense for tactical groups of ships [to] perform combat training exercises on surface and air targets," the ministry said in a statement, according to the TASS news agency.
The exercises come as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 100th day on June 3.
Based on reporting by the BBC, CNN, and TASS
War In Ukraine Has Become War Of Attrition Likely To End Through Negotiations, NATO Chief Says
The war in Ukraine has become “a war of attrition,” and Western nations must prepare for "the long haul," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on June 2 following talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.
“Wars are by nature unpredictable and therefore we just have to be prepared for the long haul," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Biden at the White House.
While reiterating that NATO does not want to enter direct confrontation with Russia, Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance has a "responsibility" to support Ukraine.
Stoltenberg said Ukrainians are "paying a high price for defending their own country,” but Russia is also “taking high casualties."
The war most likely will end at the negotiating table, he said, adding that what happens during talks "is very closely linked to the situation on the ground, on the battlefield."
Asked if Ukraine is being pressured by the West to accept losses of territory in order to negotiate peace, Stoltenberg said "it's not for us to decide” what Ukraine should accept or refuse.
The NATO chief would not comment on whether the alliance was discussing naval escorts to unblock grain exports, but said he welcomed efforts to find ways to get more grain out.
"The easiest way to get more grain out and to reduce the pressure on food prices is for [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to end the war," he said.
Based on reporting by AFP
