NATO Supports Afghan President's Call For Taliban Peace Talks

NATO has expressed support for an offer by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to the Taliban to hold peace talks, describing it as an “unprecedented” opportunity to end fighting in the insurgency-wracked country.

In a statement on April 27, NATO foreign ministers said the 29 allies "are united in their support for this proposal," and that they would respect a political settlement that ends violence.

Ghani has offered the Taliban unconditional peace talks accompanied by a cease-fire, recognition of them as a political party, and the release of some prisoners, among other incentives.

NATO is also open to talks between Kabul and the Taliban on the future role of the international community in the country.

The Taliban has insisted that international troops must leave.

With reporting by AP

