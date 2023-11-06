News
Blinken Says Convinced Of Sweden's NATO Membership Progress After Ankara Visit
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on November 6 said he was convinced that there would be progress on Sweden's NATO membership bid after talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan submitted the bill ratifying Sweden's membership of the NATO military alliance to parliament on November 6 after delaying the step for months. The bill must be approved by parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee before a vote by the full general assembly. "I'm convinced that we'll see forward movement on that," Blinken told reporters at the airport before leaving Ankara.
More News
Russian Troops Shoot Georgian Dead Near Boundary With Breakaway Region
The Georgian State Security Service (SUS) said on November 6 that Russian troops shot to death a Georgian man near the administrative boundary with Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia while trying to detain him. According to the SUS, Russian forces detained another Georgian man near the village of Kirbali. Such incidents regularly take place in the area. Russia has kept thousands of its troops in South Ossetia and Georgia's other breakaway region, Abkhazia, after Moscow recognized the two regions as independent states following a five-day war with Georgia in August 2008. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Ukraine Expects 'Positive' EU Report On Membership Bid This Week
A senior Ukrainian official on November 6 said Kyiv expected the EU to provide a "positive" appraisal of its progress toward membership in a report this week and that it had carried out all the necessary reforms. Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna spoke to Reuters as the EU Commission prepares to publish a report on November 8 that Kyiv hopes will recommend bloc members decide in December to open formal accession talks. "I would say that the assessment would definitely be positive because we have been in permanent contact with the European Commission, discussing the steps and negotiating the steps we managed to implement," Stefanishyna said.
Polish Truckers Block Three Ukraine Border Crossings In Protest Over Foreign Competition
Polish truckers blocked three border crossings with Ukraine over what they call unfair foreign competition after the European Union loosened rules pertaining to international transport for Ukrainian carriers. Polish truckers contend it's creating long lines at the border and costing them business. They are demanding the reimposition of limits on the number of Ukrainian-licensed trucks entering Poland. Protest organizers said they will allow humanitarian and military cargo, buses, and private vehicles to pass through the border. To read the original story RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Slovak PM: No Obstacles To Private Weapons Exports To Ukraine
Slovakia's new prime minister, Robert Fico, who has pledged to halt the country's military aid for neighboring Ukraine, on November 6 said he had no intention of preventing private defense companies' exports. NATO member Slovakia is home to makers of artillery ammunition as well as heavy military vehicles such as howitzers, some of which have been shipped to Ukraine. Fico ran a campaign ahead of a September 30 election, which his party won, criticizing Western support for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, and U.S. foreign policy.
Kadyrov Says Group Of Former Wagner Mercenaries Training With His Forces
The authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Telegram on November 6 that former Wagner Group mercenaries were training in Chechnya with his forces. He did not say how many ex-Wagner fighters were involved in the drills. Wagner played a key role in several of the toughest battles in Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In August, Wagner's founder and leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a mysterious plane crash. In June, Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russia's top military officials in what was one of the biggest threats to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his 23 years in power.
Imprisoned Belarusian Nobel Laureate Byalyatski Placed In Solitary Confinement
Imprisoned Belarusian rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski has been placed in punitive solitary confinement for alleged wrongdoings while in custody, the activist's wife, Natallya Pinchuk, said at the World Forum for Democracy in Strasbourg on November 6. The 61-year-old human rights advocate from Belarus, one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, is serving a 10-year sentence that he was handed in March on charges of financing actions violating public order and smuggling. Byalyatski and his supporters have denied the charges, calling them politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Iranian Teacher's Case Sent To Court As Officials Ramp Up Pressure On Educators
Iranian authorities have referred the case of Masud Zeynalzadeh, who was arrested at the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Garavand, to Tehran's Revolutionary Court in an escalation of their campaign against members of the teachers' union.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said on November 5 that Zeynalzadeh's file had been expedited to the Islamic Revolutionary Court.
Zeynalzadeh has been in custody since October 29 following his participation in funeral services for Garavand, who died last month just weeks after an alleged altercation with the morality police enforcing the hijab requirement.
The Tehran Prosecutor's Office swiftly formulated charges against Zeynalzadeh, issuing an indictment within a week of his arrest.
In a related development, Ahmad Alizadeh, a lecturer at Tehran University-College of Fine Arts, was sent to Ilam's penitentiary on November 5 to serve a sentence of six years and one day. Alizadeh's was arrested during the nationwide "Women, life, freedom" demonstrations in Abadan in October 2022. He had been temporarily released on bail.
Ilham's Revolutionary Court had previously found Alizadeh guilty of forming a group to undermine national security and sentenced him to imprisonment, along with additional penalties including forced retirement and a prohibition on Internet use.
At the same time, Mohammad Habibi, a prominent figure and spokesman for the Tehran Teachers' Association, faces new legal challenges after he was summoned once again to the Islamic Revolutionary Court.
A wave of repression has seen numerous teachers arrested, summoned for questioning, and imprisoned for their involvement in union activities and protests over the past year.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly added life to the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Hungarian Museum Director Fired For Allowing Minors Into Exhibition With LGBT Content
Hungarian Minister for Culture and Innovation Janos Csak has sacked the head of the National Museum for allowing under-18s into a World Press photo exhibition on its premises that displayed LGBT content. Csak said in a statement that Laszlo Simon failed to observe the museum's legal obligations -- an apparent reference to legislation introduced by populist premier Viktor Orban's right-wing government that prohibits "popularizing" homosexuality among minors. Simon has rejected the accusation, arguing that the museum could not violate privacy laws by requiring ID checks of visitors, but it had posted a warning on the institution's website warning under-18s not to visit the exhibition. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, click here.
St. Petersburg Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Suspected Abduction Of Chechen Woman
Prosecutors in the Russian city of St. Petersburg have launched a probe into the suspected abduction of a woman from the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, the North Caucasus SOS (SK SOS) human rights group said on November 6.
According to the rights watchdog, Seda Suleimanova's boyfriend, Sergei Kudryavtsev, was summoned by investigators in St. Petersburg on November 2, where he gave information regarding his girlfriend's situation.
The probe was launched after Kudryavtsev turned to Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova asking for her help. Moskalkova then asked the Prosecutor-General's Office to get involved in the case, after which the investigation was started.
In August, Kudryavtsev told SK SOS that four men, two of whom introduced themselves as police officers and two others were from Chechnya, visited his apartment in St. Petersburg where he stayed with Suleimanova and took them to a police station, where Suleimanova was informed that she is suspected of stealing jewelry, a charge she rejected.
Kudryavtsev said police officers took Suleimanova to the airport to take her to Chechnya, where she may face an "honor killing."
Chechen officials later confirmed that Suleimanova is in Chechnya, adding that she is "safe," while rights defenders are concerned over her situation.
In October last year, Suleimanova turned to the SK SOS for help leaving Chechnya, saying that her relatives may kill her for being "insufficiently religious."
Human right defenders say relatives in the North Caucasus often file complaints accusing women of crimes, usually theft, to legalize their detention and return to their relatives. Once back, the women face violent abuse.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including "honor killings," if they are forced to return.
Usually, local authorities take the side of the accused abusers.
Imprisoned Bashkir Activist Transferred To Notorious 'Special Regime' Prison In Siberia
The imprisoned opposition activist from Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, Airat Dilmukhametov, has been transferred to a notorious "special regime" prison, the harshest type of penitentiary in the country, his relatives told RFE/RL on November 5 after weeks of having no contact with him.
The Minusinsk prison, in the town of the same name in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk Krai, was built in 1810 and many historic Russian figures were incarcerated within its walls. In Soviet times, more than 4,000 people were executed there. In his literary investigation, The Gulag Archipelago, Soviet dissident writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn described the facility as "the most terrifying detention center of the Stalin era."
Dilmukhametov was arrested in 2019 and in August 2020 sentenced to nine years in prison on extremism charges.
In August this year, a court ruled that he must be transferred to a "special regime" prison for "systemic violations of the penitentiary’s internal order."
Dilmukhametov was convicted of issuing public calls to violate Russia's territorial integrity.
The charge stemmed from a video statement he made in 2018 urging the creation of a "real" federation in Russia with more autonomous rights given to ethnic republics and regions.
Dilmukhametov was also found guilty of making public calls for extremism and supporting terrorism.
Those charges are linked to his criticism of regional authorities for incarcerating several Bashkirs on charges of belonging to a banned Islamic group and his public statements about a conflict between local residents and workers from Chechnya in the village of Temas.
Dilmukhametov has maintained his innocence.
Russian rights groups have recognized Dilmukhametov as a prisoner of conscience and said he has been under pressure while in custody, frequently being kept in punitive solitary confinement on ungrounded accusations.
Imprisoned Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Launches Hunger Strike Over Lack Of Medical Care
Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has launched a hunger strike to protest against a lack of medical attention after prison officials twice blocked her access to urgently needed hospital care because she will not wear a head scarf.
A statement issued by her family on Instagram on November 6 said that, according to the diagnosis of a "trusted" doctor of the prison, Mohammadi "has been in need of emergency transfer to the heart and lung center for urgent medical care, it’s been a week now that they are refusing to give her the medical aid she needs.
"Narges went on a hunger strike today in protesting two things: The Islamic Republic's policy of delaying and neglecting medical care for sick inmates, resulting in the loss of the health and lives of individuals. The policy of "death" or "mandatory hijab" for Iranian women," it said.
"The Islamic Republic is responsible for anything that happens to our beloved Narges," it added.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
For years she has voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.
Her husband, Taghi Rahmani, said last week that the Nobel award has ratcheted up pressure by officials on Mohammadi, with some citing her statements as grounds for indictment.
Rahmani also noted Mohammadi's steadfast refusal to revert to wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scard, a stance reinforced since the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests.
"She does not want to return to the previous era," he said, noting that it has been more than 20 months since she was allowed to speak to her children while Rahmani, who lives in France and has been labeled by authorities as a "fugitive accused," is prohibited from speaking with his wife.
On November 1, Mohammadi's family reported a sit-in by her and fellow inmates at Evin prison to protest against the denial of her transfer to a cardiac hospital, underscoring the ongoing struggle for basic rights within the Iranian penal system.
Russian Olympic Committee Files Appeal Against Its Suspension By IOC
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has appealed the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend its membership, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced in a statement on November 6. The IOC suspended the ROC on October 12 over its decision to incorporate sports organizations from Ukraine's partially occupied regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya. The IOC said the move constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter since it violates the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee. Under the suspension, the ROC is no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee and cannot receive any funding from the Olympic Movement.
Third Russian Activist Released From Prison After Serving Term In 'Network' Case
A third Russian activist has been released from prison after serving six years in the high-profile Set (Network) case, which rights defenders and opposition activities have called "fabricated."
Arman Sagynbaev, who was arrested in 2017 along with several other activists, was released from a penal colony on November 5.
Russian investigators said the Network group planned to organize a series of explosions in Russia during the presidential election and the World Cup soccer tournament in 2018 "to destabilize the situation" in the country and to organize an armed mutiny.
Rights activists have said the charges are false. Some of those arrested have claimed they were tortured while in custody. The Investigative Committee has rejected the claims.
In June 2020, a court in St. Petersburg sentenced two suspects in the case, Yuly Boyarshinov and Viktor Filinkov, to 5 1/2 years and 7 years in prison respectively. Boyarshinov’s sentence was later cut by three months.
In February 2020, a court in another Russian city, Penza, sentenced Sagynbaev and six other activists of the group to prison terms of between six years and 18 years after convicting them of terrorism.
The group members were arrested in 2017-2018 for allegedly creating a terrorist group with cells in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Penza, and Omsk, as well as in neighboring Belarus.
Belarusian authorities told RFE/RL at the time that they weren’t aware of a Network cell existing in Belarus.
Amnesty International has called the terror charges "a figment of the Russian security services' imagination...fabricated in an attempt to silence these activists."
Two men sentenced in the case, Boyarshinov and Igor Shishkin were released in April 2023 and August 2021, respectively, after serving their terms. Shishkin fled Russia after his release.
Kazakh Tycoon Related To Former President Released From Prison
ASTANA -- Kazakh tycoon Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter is the widow of a grandson of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, has been released from custody after his prison term was replaced with a parole-like sentence.
Kazakhstan's state penitentiary committee confirmed media reports to RFE/RL, saying that Boranbaev was released from prison on November 6.
In September, a court in Astana sentenced Boranbaev to six years in prison after a retrial procedure.
Six months earlier, Boranbaev and his two co-defendants had been sentenced to eight years in prison each on embezzlement charges, which the trio rejected at the time.
In June, a court in Astana canceled the sentences, citing the absence of key documents that the charges against the three men were based on.
On August 22, Boranbaev's lawyer, Daniyar Qanafin, stated at a new hearing of the case in Astana that his client had changed his plea and accepted that he embezzled 14.6 billion tenges (more than $32 million), which he had returned to the State Treasury.
Qanafin also announced that his client was ready to make a deal with investigators and prosecutors.
Boranbaev's daughter, Alima Boranbaeva, and Nazarbaev's grandson, Aisultan Nazarbaev, married in 2013. In September 2020, Aisultan Nazarbaev, who reportedly suffered from drug addiction and had run-ins with the law in the United Kingdom, died in London at the age of 29.
Boranbaev, 56, was arrested following unprecedented anti-government protests in early January last year, after which the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
Kazakh media reports said over the weekend, that Nazarbaev's once-powerful younger brother Bolat Nazarbaev, 70, was rushed to hospital with symptoms consistent with having a heart attack.
Kremlin Evades Direct Answer To Report That Putin Has Decided To Run In 2024 Vote
The Kremlin has neither confirmed nor denied a report on November 6 that President Vladimir Putin has decided to run in the March 2024 presidential election, saying only he has "not made any statement" on the issue.
Reacting to a report by Reuters that quoted multiple sources as saying Putin had decided to run, a move that would keep him in power until least 2030, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the start of the election campaign had yet to officially begin.
The 71-year-old Putin, who many expect will try to stay in power for life, though rumors of ill-health -- all of which have been denied by the Kremlin -- have raised questions in some quarters as to what his future plans hold.
"The decision has been made -- he will run," one of the sources who has knowledge of planning told Reuters, while another source said that a choreographed hint is due to come within a few weeks, confirming a Kommersant newspaper report last month.
The Russian parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, is expected to announce the exact date of the presidential election in December, after which political parties will start nominating their candidates for the March election.
Putin was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999 and has already served as president or prime minister for longer than any other Russian ruler since Josef Stalin, outlasting even Leonid Brezhnev, who held power for 18 years.
Putin is eligible to run for a new term in 2024 due to amendments to the Russian Constitution that he orchestrated in 2020.
Before the amendments were introduced, the constitution allowed for a president to serve for two consecutive six-year terms only, meaning that Putin was to step down in 2024 after the end of his second sequential presidential term.
The idea of introducing the amendments was initiated in a very Soviet-style way by lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova, the world's first woman to fly into outer space in 1963.
Under the new constitution, Putin is eligible to stay in power until 2036 if he wins another term in office in 2024 and is then reelected six years later.
While there is little doubt Putin will win the tightly controlled vote if he runs, recent setbacks could nonetheless make the election more problematic for the Kremlin.
After launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine February 2022, Putin has been criticized both by those who support the war and those who are against it.
Russian nationalists who support the war, have criticized Putin for his handling of the Ukraine invasion, demanding harsher attacks against Ukrainian armed forces, while opposition activists have demanded a halt to the invasion, which analysts say has cost Russia the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers as Ukraine -- with the backing of much of the West -- puts up far stiffer resistance than expected.
With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax
In Rare Foreign Trip, Russian President Putin To Visit Kazakhstan This Week
The Kazakh presidential press service said on November 6 that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Astana on November 9. According to the press service, Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, will discuss bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership issues. The two leaders will also participate via a video-link in the 19th Kazakh-Russian forum on interregional cooperation, which will be held in the northern Kazakh city of Qostanai. Putin's visit will come less than a week after leaders of the Organization of the Turkic States convened in Astana.
Pro-Western Candidate Wins Sofia Mayoral Race
SOFIA -- Vassil Terziev, the candidate of the reformist pro-Western coalition We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria has won a crucial runoff mayoral race in the capital, Sofia, almost-complete results showed early on November 6.
After 99.78 percent of the vote was counted, Terziev received 48.17 percent of the vote while Vanya Grigorova, the candidate of a pro-Russia coalition led by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and the left-wing Levitsa party, obtained 46.92 percent of the vote.
Neither Terziev nor Grigorova managed to get past the 50 percent threshold in last week's first round.
The candidate of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's center-right GERB party failed to reach the second round, thus ending the center-right party’s 18-year hold on Sofia’s mayoral office.
Borisov had called on GERB supporters to vote for Terziev.
Terziev is due to hold a news conference on November 6 after final results will be announced.
GERB and We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria -- also known as PP-DB -- are both participating in a coalition backing the government of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov.
PP-DB is a new anti-corruption coalition that failed to win the latest national elections on April 2.
GERB, which had been ruling Bulgaria since 2009, won the national elections, but it failed to pick up enough support to form a government alone, leading to the coalition with the opposition PP-DB.
Terziev is an IT entrepreneur, while Grigorova is a trade-union activist nominated by leftist and pro-Russia parties.
On November 6, PP-DB candidate Blagomir Kotsev defeated his GERB opponent Ivan Portnih to secure the mayorship of the Black Sea Port of Varna, Bulgaria's third-largest city.
On June 6, Bulgaria's parliament approved a coalition government led by Denkov, giving the EU and NATO member a new government after five elections within two years.
The government received the backing of the parliament's two biggest political groups -- the center-right GERB and PP-DB.
According to the agreement, Denkov, from the PP-DB, will be premier for the first nine months and then the position will be taken over by Maria Gabriel from GERB, who until then will be deputy prime minister and foreign minister.
Bulgaria had been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. In February, Radev dissolved parliament and announced the April 2 vote.
Mayor Of Moldovan Capital Reelected In Blow To President's Pro-Western Party
CHISINAU -- Incumbent Ion Ceban has been reelected as mayor of Moldova's capital, Chisinau, preliminary results showed on November 6, in a potential setback for pro-Western President Maia Sandu's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) as the government presses ahead with reforms to advance the country's candidacy to join the European Union and leave Moscow's orbit.
Ceban, a former member of the Moscow-friendly Socialist Party of ex-President Igor Dodon, won 50.62 percent of the vote, while his PAS opponent, Lilian Carp, garnered 28.23 percent, election authorities announced after all votes from the capital's 305 polling stations were counted.
Ceban earlier this year registered a new party, the National Alternative Movement (MAN), which he said is pursuing a Western-style social-democratic ideology.
Ceban's MAN will also control the capital's city council, results showed.
More than 1.14 million people -- or about 41 percent of registered voters -- cast ballots in Moldova's municipal elections, surpassing the required 25 percent in most areas, in a vote marked by accusations of Russian meddling in the former Soviet republic.
More than 41 percent of voters had cast ballots in the capital, Chisinau, the Central Election Commission said.
Moldova is a landlocked country of 3.4 million sandwiched between EU and NATO member Romania and Ukraine and is one of Europe's poorest countries. It was awarded EU candidate status together with Ukraine in June last year.
Dozens of parties, including the pro-Russian Revival party linked to fugitive businessman Ilan Shor, who has been accused by Chisinau and the West of attempting to destabilize Moldova, took part in the race to elect some 12,000 officials.
The PAS said it came first in 19 out of Moldova's 32 counties in the first round and gained a total of 240 mayorships, but in many of them it will have to engage in negotiations with other parties for the control of local councils.
In Moldova's second-largest city, Balti, a runoff vote is to be held on November 19 between first-placed Aleksandr Petkov, and independent Arina Corsicova, who are separated by 1 percentage point after the November 5 vote.
Petkov is a member of Our Party, a political grouping established by controversial businessman Renato Usatii, who is being investigated for corruption. He denies the charges, which he says are politically motivated.
Sandu on November 1 accused Moscow of funneling money to pro-Russian parties, including the Revival party, to "buy" voters. Sandu claimed that Russia has channeled nearly $5 million in two months in financing for -- what she called -- "criminal groups."
Just two days before the elections, Moldova's Commission for Exceptional Situations (CSE) barred the pro-Russian Chance party's candidates from taking part in the vote for allegedly using illegal money from Russia in the campaign.
The decision was made "for reasons of state security" and a "hybrid war" being waged by Russia against Moldova, Prime Minister Dorin Recean told reporters on November 3.
Moldova also suspended the broadcast license of several Russian television stations and blocked access to the websites of major Russian news media last month, claiming that Moscow is using them to try to influence the elections. They include the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda and website Lenta.ru, as well TASS and Interfax.
Sandu said authorities made the decision to protect the “state and democracy from the Russian Federation's attempts to interfere in the electoral process."
According to Recean, the decision by CSE was proposed by the county’s intelligence services.
Alexandru Musteata, director of the Intelligence and Security Service, said that in recent months Russia has been trying to influence the elections through illegal party financing, vote buying, candidate corruption, and a "well-placed" disinformation campaign through certain TV stations, websites, and social networks.
Moldova has accused Moscow of trying to overthrow its pro-Western government since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine Declares Major Air-Raid Alert Following Russian Strikes On Odesa
Ukraine declared a large-scale air-raid alert on November 6, instructing citizens to take shelter amid indications of a possible fresh wave of Russian strikes.
The alert in midafternoon came after Russia earlier in the day struck Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port, with missiles and drones, wounding at least eight people and causing extensive damage to a renowned art museum and residential buildings in the city's historic center, while drone debris set grain warehouses on fire.
Regional Governor Oleh Kiper put the final number of wounded people at eight after initially saying five residents had been injured in the attack.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Kiper wrote on Telegram that missiles targeted the city center and a disused industrial building.
Natalya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for the southern military command, said Russia attacked the southern regions with various types of missiles and attack drones early on November 6.
Humenyuk said the city of Odesa was attacked with Iskander-M and Onyx missiles as well as Iranian-made Shahed drones. Both Humenyuk and Kiper said 15 drones were shot down by air defenses.
The Odesa National Art Museum, located in the city's UNESCO world heritage area close to the port, was also damaged by a Russian missile on the day it was celebrating 124 years of existence.
"On November 6, the Odesa National Art Museum turned 124 years old. The Russians "congratulated" our architectural monument with a missile that hit nearby. The walls of the building are damaged, some windows and glass are broken," Kiper wrote on Telegram.
Separately, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that 20 apartment buildings were damaged in Odesa.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade announced that the final number of its soldiers killed last week in a Russian air strike was 19, but offered no further details.
Ukrainian officials have not yet released full details of the incident, but the Ukrayinska Pravda news portal said the soldiers were taking part in a ceremony in the Zaporizhzhya region on November 3 as part of Artillery Day activities when Russian shells hit the area.
The report quoted Viktor Mykyta, head of the Zakarpattya administration, as saying that November 6 was declared a day of mourning throughout the soldiers' home region.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on November 4 that an investigation had been launched into the attack, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "a tragedy that could have been avoided."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 53 close-quarter battles over the past 24 hours along the front line, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report early on November 6.
Fierce fighting was under way around the industrial city of Avdiyivka, in the eastern region of Donetsk, which Russian troops have been attempting to capture for the past several weeks in one of the most intense battles of the war.
Ukrainian troops repelled 10 assaults in the Avdiyivka area, the military said, despite the Russians using air support.
Fighting also picked up in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, where Russian forces have been attempting to recapture Robotyne, a village liberated by Ukrainian troops in August.
In a U.S. TV interview on November 5, Zelenskiy called on Washington to provide further aid to help his country battle against the Russian invasion.
"If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack NATO countries and you will send your sons and daughters [to fight]," Zelenskiy told NBC.
Zelenskiy also invited former President Donald Trump to travel to Ukraine to see the nature of the conflict for himself and that “I will need 24 minutes, no more” to explain to him that he can’t manage this war because of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump, the leading Republican candidate to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, has said he could end the war in “24 hours” and has expressed doubts about the need to continue aid to Ukraine.
Kurdish Man Executed In Iran After Serving Nearly 14 Years In Prison, Rights Group Says
Human rights media reported on November 5 that Sunni prisoner Qasem Abatebeh has been executed after serving nearly 14 years in a prison in the Iranian city of Karaj, west of Tehran. The Human Rights Activists News Agency said the Kurdish man was sentenced to death in June 2019, along with six other defendants, for "corruption in the Islamic Republic of Iran." Abatebeh had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer during his imprisonment and repeatedly went on hunger strikes as a sign of protest. The UN this month said Iran has been carrying out executions “at an alarming rate,” with at least 419 people executed in the first seven months of 2023. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iran's Khamenei Meets With Hamas Political Leader In Tehran
Iranian authorities on November 5 confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had met in recent days with the political chief of the Iran-backed Palestinian group Hamas in Tehran, confirming remarks made a day earlier by Hamas. The Iranian leader’s meeting with Ismail Haniya came as violence raged in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip amid retaliatory strikes by Israeli forces following Hamas extremists' attacks inside Israel. Khamenei’s office said Haniya provided reports of the latest developments in Gaza. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Russia To Continue Voluntary Cut Of Oil Exports Until Year's End
Russia will continue the additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 barrels per day from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December 2023 as previously announced, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said on November 5. "The additional voluntary cut is intended to strengthen the measures taken by OPEC+ countries to maintain the stability and balance of oil markets," Novak said. He said Russia will consider next month whether to deepen its voluntary export cuts or increase production. Saudi Arabia will continue with its voluntary output cut of 1 million bpd until the end of December, an official at the Energy Ministry said on November 5.
Ukrainian Man Who Joined Military After Family Killed In Russian Attack Dies At The Front
KYIV -- A top Ukrainian official reported on November 5 that Yuriy Hlodan, the Odesa man who joined the country’s military after his family was killed by a Russian missile in April 2022, has died at the front lines in the war against Russia.
Interior Minister adviser Anton Gerashchenko did not provide details in his social media posting, but he expressed his “deepest condolences” for the “unbelievable tragedy” as he reported Hlodan’s death.
Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper described Hlodan's death as a "terrible loss" and said that "he died protecting you and me."
Hlodan worked as a pastry chef in an Odesa bakery before the tragedy led to his move to join the military.
On April 23, 2022, a Russian missile fired from the Caspian Sea hit the 16-story building in Odesa where Valeria Hlodan and her family lived.
The fourth and fifth floors of the building collapsed, and the house caught fire, killing eight people and injuring 20 others.
The rocket claimed the lives of three generations of the family living on the fourth floor: Valeria; her 3-month-old daughter, Kira; and Valeria's mother, Lyudmyla Yavkina.
Yuriy and Valeria Hlodan had been married for nine years.
Shortly before the attack, Yuriy Hlodan had gone to the store to buy groceries. He rushed home and demanded that rescuers let him into the burning apartment. He found the bodies of his wife and her mother. Later, rescuers carried out the body of his daughter.
After the deaths of his family, Hlodan joined Ukraine’s military in the battle against the Russian invasion.
"Time is short. The enemy does not wait,” he said at the time.
"I am motivated by the fact that there is no other way. I, together with my brothers-in-arms, stand in defense of the motherland, its freedom, and independence. For every child and family."
With reporting by Current Time
Pro-West Grouping Looks Set To Win Sofia Mayoral Race, While GERB Strong Elsewhere
SOFIA -- Initial exit polls in Bulgaria show that reformist pro-Western coalition We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria is leading in the crucial mayoral race in the capital, Sofia, although former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's center-right GERB party appears to be performing solidly elsewhere in local runoff elections.
In the capital, Vassil Terziev -- We Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria‘s candidate -- leads Socialist Vanya Grigorova after neither achieved 50 percent in last week’s first round.
Official results are expected later in the night.
The GERB candidate failed to reach the second round, thus ending the center-right party’s 18-year hold on Sofia’s mayoral office.
GERB leader Borisov had called on voters to elect Terziev over Grigorova.
GERB and We Continue the Change/ Democratic Bulgaria -- also known as PP-DB -- are both participating in a coalition backing the government of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov.
PP-DB is a new anti-corruption coalition that failed to win the latest national elections on April 2.
GERB, which had been ruling Bulgaria since 2009, won the national election, but it failed to pick up enough support to form a government alone, leading to the coalition with the opposition PP-DB.
Alpha Research’s exit poll at 8 p.m. showed that PP-DB’s Terziev had 49.7 percent, while Grigorova had 43.8 percent. Gallup International showed 50.8 percent for Terziev and 45.2 percent for Grigorova.
Terziev is an IT entrepreneur, while Grigorova is a trade-union activist nominated by leftist and pro-Russia parties.
Terziev had a 10-percentage point lead over Grigorova in the October 31 first round.
On June 6, Bulgaria's parliament approved a coalition government led by Denkov, giving the Balkan member of EU and NATO a new government after five elections within two years.
The government received the backing of the parliament's two biggest political groups -- center-right GERB and PP-DB.
According to the agreement, Denkov, from the PP-DB, will be prime minister for the first nine months and then the position will be taken over by Maria Gabriel from GERB, who until then will be deputy prime minister and foreign minister.
Bulgaria had been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. In February, Radev dissolved parliament and announced the April 2 vote.
