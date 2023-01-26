News
Turkey Says It's 'Meaningless' To Restore NATO Dialogue With Sweden, Finland
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on January 26 it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after anti-Turkish protests this month in Stockholm. Cavusoglu also told a news conference in Ankara that there was no offer to evaluate Sweden's and Finland's NATO membership separately. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country wanted to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey after Ankara indefinitely postponed trilateral talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
More News
Russia Labels Latvia-Based Meduza News Website 'Undesirable Organization'
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office has designated the Latvia-based Meduza news outlet as "an undesirable organization," amid the government's ongoing crackdown on independent media. The office explained its January 26 decision by saying the Russian-language media outlet's "activities pose a threat to the basis of the Russian Federation's constitutional order and security." Meduza was added to Russia's list of "foreign agents" in 2021. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Former Kyrgyz Deputy PM Razakov Arrested On Fraud Charges
Former Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Jenish Razakov has been arrested on fraud charges. Law enforcement officials told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity on January 26 that Razakov was currently being held in pretrial detention. No other details were provided. There was no official statement about the arrest of Razakov, who served as the Central Asian country's deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2016. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Former Theater Director In Siberia Whose Son Condemned War In Ukraine Sent To House Arrest
The former director of the Red Torch Theater in Novosibirsk, Aleksandr Kulyabin, whose son publicly condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, was sent on January 26 to pretrial house arrest on embezzlement charges. Kulyabin was detained two days earlier after his home was searched. His son, Timofei Kulyabin, worked as the chief producer at the theater in the Siberian city. He decided not to return to Russia from the Czech Republic, where he was on a business trip weeks after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
French Foreign Minister Arrives In Odesa To Assess Ukraine's Needs
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrived on January 26 in the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa as part of France's efforts to boost its relationship with Ukraine and discuss its upcoming needs. Colonna was in Odesa shortly after missile strikes hit crucial power-infrastructure facilities in the surrounding region, causing blackouts in the city. She was due to visit one of the damaged sites. The visit aims to send a message to Moscow amid Western fears that Russia may still want to launch an attack on the city to deprive Ukraine of its key maritime outlet for grain products. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Tatarstan's Leader To Officially Lose Title Of President Sooner Than Expected
KAZAN, Russia -- Lawmakers in Russia's autonomous republic of Tatarstan have approved in one day all three readings of a series of constitutional amendments, including a change that almost immediately abolishes the title of the republic's president, sooner than previously planned.
When lawmakers in December gave initial approval of the move following a directive from Moscow, they said that under transitional arrangements, Tatarstan's leader, Rustam Minnikhanov, would be allowed to complete his term, which runs until 2025 as president.
However, according to the changes approved officially on January 26, the title of president will be abolished when Minnikhanov signs the amendments.
Under the new provision, the name of the regional leader will be glava (head) in Russian and rais in Tatar, which still translates to president or chairman. The leaders of several Arab countries are officially called rais.
The change was prompted by legislation proposed by Russian federal lawmakers and signed into force by President Vladimir Putin last year that provides for replacing the title of president of autonomous republics with the more generic title of head.
Minnikhanov was the last regional leader in Russia to use the title of president since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
All of the Russian Federation's other ethnic republics have already changed the titles of their leaders from president to head, while regional parliaments have lost their independence in adopting laws and regulations.
In October 2021, Tatarstan's parliament first voted to reject the Russian lawmakers' bill on the grounds that it would violate the autonomous republic's constitution.
But in December 2022, Minnikhanov told lawmakers that he favored the change, arguing that opposing it would undermine the unity of the Russian Federation at a time when Moscow is involved in a war with Ukraine.
Three Kazakh Officers Arrested On Torture Charge From 2022 Mass Protests
A court in Astana has sent two officers from Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Colonel Erkin Amanov and Major Khamit Abdighali, as well as Qairat Sartai of the Border Guard Service, to pretrial detention for two months on a charge of torturing people arrested during and after nationwide mass anti-government protests in January 2022. Kazakh authorities have said that the unrest left at least 238 people dead, of whom at least six were tortured to death while in police custody. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Court Orders Kyrgyz Ministry To Produce Documents On Blocking Local RFE/RL Websites
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek has ordered the Kyrgyz Ministry Of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies to produce documents relating to its decision to block the local-language websites of RFE/RL.
At a preliminary hearing on January 26 at Bishkek's Administrative Court, the judge ruled in favor of a motion by RFE/RL to see the documents in a lawsuit brought by the broadcaster over the move by Kyrgyz authorities to block Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October after the media outlet refused to take down a video about deadly clashes along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
At the end of the brief hearing, the judge adjourned the proceedings until February 17.
The video in question was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America. Officials of the Central Asian state have claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The authorities have said the decision to block Radio Azattyk's websites was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen at the time, and in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditation of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at parliament.
Three days before the hearing, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies informed RFE/RL that it had asked a court in Bishkek to halt all of RFE/RL's media operations in the country. The court said later in the day that it will address the request on February 8.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly has rejected the ministry's request and characterized the government's moves as "continued unlawful attacks against Radio Azattyk and our independent reporting."
"We will pursue all available legal means to preserve our operations in the country. We will continue to serve our loyal Kyrgyz audiences no matter what actions the Kyrgyz government takes," Fly said in a statement published on January 23.
Dozens of media organizations, domestic and international rights groups, Kyrgyz politicians, and lawmakers have urged the government to unblock Radio Azattyk's websites.
"Shutting down Azattyk Media would be a huge blow to media freedom in Kyrgyzstan and the lawsuit should be immediately withdrawn," Syinat Sultanalieva, Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement on January 26.
"The government needs to end its attempts to control and censor independent journalism in Kyrgyzstan and restore its commitment to international human rights obligations, particularly to media freedom."
Asian Olympic Council Says Russians, Belarusians Can Compete In Asian Games
Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to participate in this year's Asian Games despite Russia's war in Ukraine, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on January 26. "All athletes, regardless of their nationality or the passport they hold, should be able to compete in sports competitions," the OCA said in a statement. The International Olympic Committee had said on January 25 that the presence of Russians at next year's Paris Olympics should be "further explored" despite calls from Ukraine for them to be excluded.
Germany Arrests Man Suspected Of Colluding With Russian Intelligence
Germany says it has arrested a man suspected of passing on intelligence to Russia. The German Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement on January 26 that Arthur E. was arrested last weekend at the Munich airport as he arrived on a flight from the United States. The statement said he brought information obtained by an employee of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) to Russia. The BND employee, identified as Carsten L, was detained by German police last month. No details were released on the information that was allegedly passed on to Russia.
Serbian Tennis Star Djokovic's Father Seen Posing With Fans Carrying Russian Flags
Australian Open organizers have issued a reminder to players and their entourages about their policy on "inappropriate flags" after a video emerged showing Novak Djokovic's father posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags. Four fans with "inappropriate flags and symbols" were questioned by Victoria Police following the quarterfinal between Djokovic and Russia's Andrei Rublev. A video also posted on social media showed one supporter on the steps of Rod Laver Arena holding up a Russian flag with the image of President Vladimir Putin on it. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Missile Strikes On Ukraine Kill At Least One, Cause Power Cuts
Russia launched a fresh wave of missile strikes on infrastructure targets in Ukraine early on January 26, killing at least one person and prompting power cuts just hours after an overnight drone attack, as heavy fighting continues unabated in the east, where Moscow's forces have been piling increasing pressure on Ukrainian defenders.
The new missile attacks came after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking just hours after Germany and the United States pledged to provide Kyiv with advanced battle tanks, called on Kyiv's Western allies to deliver long-range missiles and military aircraft to beef up Ukraine's air defense.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed and two others were wounded in a strike on the capital and urged residents to stay in shelters.
"As a result of a rocket hitting a nonresidential building in the Holosiyiv district, we have information about one dead and two wounded. The wounded were hospitalized," he said.
Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said more than a dozen missiles were destroyed above the capital by air defenses.
"The enemy launched more than 15 cruise missiles in the direction of Kyiv. Thanks to the excellent work of air defense, all air targets were shot down," he said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The strikes forced the authorities to impose emergency power cuts in Kyiv and several other regions to relieve pressure on the electricity grid, an operator said.
"Due to the threat of a missile attack in Kyiv and the regions of Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk emergency blackouts have been introduced," said DTEK, Ukraine's largest private power producer.
Two energy facilities were hit by Russian missiles in the southern region of Odesa, local authorities said.
"There is already information about damage done to two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa. There are no injured. Air-defense forces are working over the Odesa region," the head of the region's military administration, Yuriy Kruk, wrote on social media.
The central region of Vinnitsya was also targeted by Russian missiles, said Serhiy Borzov, the head of the regional military administration, adding that there were no casualties.
Earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Military said its forces destroyed 24 drones, including 15 over Kyiv, that Russia launched in overnight attacks.
Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly video address on January 25 that it is now necessary to "go ahead with the supply of aircraft for Ukraine."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued to sustain incessant pressure from Russian attacks in the east, mainly in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region and Chervopopyivka in Luhansk, the General Staff said in its daily report on January 26.
"Despite suffering numerous losses, the enemy did not halt its offensive actions," the General Staff said, adding that Ukrainian defenders also repelled attacks in Lyman, Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.
Zelenskiy acknowledged in an interview with Sky News on January 26 that Ukrainian troops were under increased pressure in the east, where they had lost control of the town of Soledar in Donetsk, and in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
Zelenskiy said the Russians were attacking in waves, with total disregard for their losses, which he said were in the "thousands."
"It's just an extraordinary number. They don't care about it. I mean, they don't count their people.... But from what we have already seen and counted, there are thousands of people dead from their side, and they are just throwing them, and throwing them, and throwing them, and throwing them," Zelenskiy told Sky News.
Berlin and Washington agreed to provide modern tanks following months of intense debate among NATO allies in the hope of helping stem the expected push by Russia.
In his nightly address on January 25, Zelenskiy praised the allies' commitment to deliver advanced tanks and urged them to provide large numbers of tanks quickly.
"The key now is speed and volumes. Speed in training our forces, speed in supplying tanks to Ukraine. The numbers in tank support," he said. "We have to form such a 'tank fist', such a 'fist of freedom.'"
President Joe Biden on January 25 said the United States will send 31 of its highly advanced Abrams tanks in a move he said was not a threat to Russia.
Moscow has warned that it regards the Western supply of advanced battle tanks to Ukraine a dangerous provocation.
Speaking from the White House, Biden said the NATO tanks for Ukraine would help "improve their ability to maneuver in open terrain."
He praised Berlin's similar announcement as evidence that "Germany has really stepped up."
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said hours earlier that Germany will supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and will also allow third countries to reexport their own German-made Leopards.
Scholz said the decision, approved on January 25, was "the right principle" in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on January 26 that Leopard tanks will arrive in "late March, early April," and that training of Ukrainian troops on German Marder infantry fighting vehicles will start in the next few days.
"For the Ukrainian soldiers who will be trained on the Leopard it will be a little later," Pistorius said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Arguments Wrap Up In War Crimes Appeal Of Milosevic-Era Intelligence Officers
Two days of oral arguments concluded on January 25 in the appeals by two former Serbian intelligence officers against their convictions two years ago for murder, crimes against humanity, and other offenses in western Bosnia during the 1992-95 war.
Jovan Stanisic and Franko Simatovic were each sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2021 in a retrial that followed acquittals in 2013.
They were convicted of crimes that included murder, deportation, forcible transfer, and persecution in what prosecutors called brutal "ethnic cleansing" at Bosanski Samac in 1992.
Prosecutors are seeking longer sentences for both men.
They have asked that Stanisic and Simatovic be convicted of crimes of which they were previously acquitted in addition to additional actions in Croatia.
They also say both men oversaw the establishment of training centers throughout Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia that the brutal crimes of Bosanski Samac reflected a pattern used form months at other locations.
Stanisic was head of the Serbian Interior Ministry's State Security Service in 1992-98.
Simatovic commanded an elite special forces unit within the Yugoslav State Security Service in 1991-98.
Their current appeal is being heard by the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (UNIRMCT), which announced the conclusion of the arguments on January 25.
Their prosecutions were some of the last before the UNIRMCT -- the successor to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) -- to assert the responsibility of the regime of the late Yugoslav and Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.
A verdict is not expected until June.
Stanisic's defense lawyers argue that he became "a key peacemaker" who contributed to ending conflicts in the former Yugoslavia.
Stanisic and Simatovic were detained in 2003 and their initial trial lasted from June 2009 until January 2013.
Their case represents the last of the so-called core cases before the ICTY or its successor institution.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Presses Call For Missiles, Aircraft After Western Tank Pledges
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has quickly pivoted to pressing his requests for long-range missiles and military aircraft, hours after Germany and the United States pledged to provide Kyiv with dozens of advanced battle tanks.
Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly video address on January 25 that it is now necessary to "go ahead with the supply of aircraft for Ukraine."
The tank question weighed heavily on NATO for months before Britain, then Berlin and Washington, agreed to provide the training and equipment in hopes of helping stem an expected push by Russia in its nearly year-old full-scale invasion.
"It is very important that there is progress in other aspects of our defense cooperation as well," Zelenskiy said, adding that he'd spoken earlier in the day with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
"We must also open the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine. It is important -- we must also expand our cooperation in artillery, we must enter into the supply of aircraft for Ukraine. And this is a dream. And this is the task."
Zelenskiy also hailed the fresh decisions by the United States and Germany to supply battle tanks to his country.
"The way we are all working together to strengthen freedom, to defend Ukraine and Europe, is a historic achievement," he said.
He added that it was important to train Ukrainian tank crews quickly and to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible.
Moscow has warned that it regards the Western supply of tanks to its much smaller post-Soviet foe a dangerous provocation.
After U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced their decisions to supply the tanks, Biden and Scholz held a joint call with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Several sides said the leaders agreed on the need for ongoing military support for Ukraine and close transatlantic coordination.
EU Derides Sentencing Of Jailed RFE/RL Journalist's Wife As 'Shameful'
The European Union has condemned as "shameful and politically motivated" the sentencing in Belarus of Darya Losik, the wife of jailed RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik, to two years in prison on a charge of facilitating extremist activity.
In a statement on January 25, the EU's diplomatic service, the EEAS, said a Brest court's verdict last week was the latest unfair action "supporting [authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka's] regime repression against the people of Belarus."
"Darya Losik was sentenced to two years in prison for defending her husband in interviews against fabricated accusations and for appealing to Lukashenka on her husband's innocence," it said.
In her case, Judge Mikalay Hryharovich of the Brest regional court pronounced the verdict and handed down the sentence on January 19, one day after the trial started. The sentence was exactly what the prosecutor had requested.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The Prosecutor-General's Office has said the charge against Darya Losik stems from an interview she gave to the Poland-based Belsat television channel that has been officially labeled as an extremist group by Minsk. During the interview she "positioned herself as the wife of a 'political prisoner,'" the office said.
Darya Losik was detained in October after police searched her home. The 4-year-old daughter of Darya and Ihar Losik, Paulina, is currently with Darya's parents.
The EEAS noted that with the verdict, Paulina Losik "is now left without parents."
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Darya Losik, while RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded her immediate release and condemned her detainment by Belarusian authorities.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December last year on charges that remain unclear. The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted that the case against them is politically motivated.
Belarus has been targeted by Western sanctions since a flawed presidential election in 2020 that was followed by unprecedented street protests and a massive crackdown under strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka that forced nearly the entire leadership of the political opposition into jail or to flee abroad.
"Almost every day there are new examples in Belarus of arbitrary and cruel sentences in political trials held behind closed doors," the EEAS's statement said. "The repression by the regime of Lukashenka has reached an unprecedented level, with more than 1,440 political prisoners, now affecting also the most vulnerable -- children."
Belarusian Lawmakers Pull Out Of Cultural, Education Deals With France, Poland
Belarus's lower legislative chamber on January 25 voted to terminate a 2010 intergovernmental agreement with France on cooperation in the areas of culture, education, science and technology, and mass media, state media reported. Another report said it had also voted to withdraw from a 2016 agreement with neighboring Poland on cooperation in education. France, Poland, and other Western states have imposed sanctions since Belarus's widely criticized 2020 presidential election and the subsequent crackdown on civil society. They further isolated Belarus after Minsk let Russian troops stage Moscow's invasion of Ukraine from Belarusian territory. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Charge Dropped Against Afghan Soldier Seeking Asylum In U.S.
Federal prosecutors have dropped an immigration charge against an Afghan soldier seeking asylum in the United States who was arrested months ago trying to cross the Mexico border after he fled Taliban rule. Abdul Wasi Safi remains in custody at a federal detention center in Eden, Texas, but the end of his criminal case means he will likely be released while his asylum claim is reviewed, an immigration attorney said on January 25. Wasi Safi fled Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces in August 2021, fearing reprisals from the Taliban. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kyiv Says Forces Outnumbered, Battling 'Intensifying' Russian Attacks Near Bakhmut
A Ukrainian deputy defense minister said on January 25 that Russian forces are "intensifying" their attacks near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine and warned that Moscow had a "superior number of soldiers and weapons" in what has become a hot spot in the 11-month-old invasion.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram that "the enemy is intensifying pressure in the Bakhmut and Vuhledar sectors" in a broader region that Ukrainians frequently refer to as the Donbas
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The enemy is throwing a significant number of personnel, weapons, and military equipment into the battle, trying to break through our defenses, [and] is suffering significant losses but is not giving up its plans," Maylar said. "The intensity of the fighting is increasing."
Russian-backed separatists have controlled large swaths of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that compose the Donbas since 2014, when Russian troops also invaded Crimea ahead of its annexation.
They are two of the four regions, along with Kherson and Zaporizhzhya, that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in September in a move dismissed by Kyiv and the international community.
The report from Kyiv of an intensification came hours after Ukrainian officials acknowledged losing the Donetsk-region salt-mining town of Soledar to Russian forces and with many military experts forecasting a Russian spring offensive.
It also came hours after NATO members Germany and the United States pledged to supply dozens of advanced Abrams and Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, although the training and delivery could take many months.
Britain already pledged to supply its Challenger 2 tanks, and other European states with Leopards have suggested they will donate more tanks to Kyiv's cause.
Parliamentary Panel Seeks To Allow Reexports Of Swiss Weaponry To Ukraine
A parliamentary panel in Switzerland has recommended waiving a law that bars countries from reexporting Swiss armored vehicles, weapons, and other war materiel to Ukraine for its defense against Russia, insisting that the move would not violate the country's much-vaunted neutrality. Adherence to the concept of neutrality is enshrined in the Swiss Constitution. The National Council committee's January 24 vote amounts to only a small first step, and it remains far from certain whether the government would authorize such a waiver. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Odesa Placed On UNESCO's List Of Endangered Heritage Sites
The United Nations’ cultural agency decided on January 25 to add the historic center of Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa to its list of endangered World Heritage locations, recognizing “the outstanding universal value of the site and the duty of all humanity to protect it.” The decision was made at an extraordinary session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in Paris. Russian forces have launched multiple artillery attacks and air strikes on Odesa since invading Ukraine 11 months ago. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Sanctions Europeans In Tit-For-Tat Move; Protests Continue
Iran has announced tit-for-tat sanctions against more than 30 European individuals and entities in response to a similar move by the European Union over Tehran's deadly crackdown on protesters who continue to take to the streets in anger over the death of a young woman while in police custody for an alleged dress-code violation.
Those hit by the Iranian sanctions on January 25 include Britain's attorney general and army chief of staff, along with several European parliamentarians and European military officials.
Three staff members from the French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo were also on the list. Last month, the controversial weekly published dozens of cartoons mocking Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest religious and political authority in Iran.
Two days earlier, EU ministers agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the "brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters."
Despite the harsh reaction by authorities, Iranians continue to protest with videos published on social media showing them taking to windows and rooftops to show their anger at the government. Many chanted slogans against the country's leaders amid an outcry that erupted in mid-September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was being held by police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The unrest, which has spread across the country, is proving to be one of the biggest threats to Iran's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Protesters in Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood showed how deep their hatred of the government's intrusion on their freedoms is bychanting the slogan “death to the dictator,” a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Similar chants could be heard in Narmak, a neighborhood in the east of the capital.
Meanwhile, the Telegram channel of the country's students' union councils published pictures of a rally held at Tehran University's Fine Arts Campus, where students protested rulings against them from the disciplinary committee because of their demonstrations.
In recent months, the Tehran University of Arts has been a center of creative performances in support of protests in Iran. Among them, a performance of symbolic tombstones in the university campus in memory of the protesters killed by the security forces, which has gone viral on social media.
The government's brutal crackdown on the demonstrators has seen thousands arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Four public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
IOC Seeks Pathway To Let Russians Compete At Paris Olympics
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) made it clear on January 25 that it wants Russians to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes in defiance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call to exclude them entirely. Citing a “unifying mission” during a time of war, the IOC said no athlete should face discrimination based only on the passport they held. It said: “A pathway for athletes’ participation in competition under strict conditions should therefore be further explored." To read the original story by AP, click here.
New Bosnian Governing Council Under Croat Kristo Approved By Lawmakers
Bosnia-Herzegovina's overall parliament has approved a new Council of Ministers led by an ethnic Croat to spearhead the beleaguered Balkan state's freshly reinvigorated EU bid despite ongoing threats to unity.
Twenty-three of the 42 lawmakers from the House of Representatives in attendance backed confirmation of the council with 61-year-old ethnic Croat Borjana Kristo at its head.
Kristo is the first woman to head the council in its nearly three-decade history.
Elections were held on October 2 for posts throughout the ethnically administered country including new four-year terms on the council, the ethnically divided state's main governing body on a national level.
The new Council of Ministers includes members of the Croatian Democratic Union of Bosnia-Herzegovina (HDZBiH), the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) led by secessionist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, and a coalition of several political parties led by the Bosnian Social Democratic Party (SDP).
Kristo is a deputy leader of the Bosnian HDZBiH.
The leader of the center-right People and Justice party, Elmedin Konakovic, will serve as Bosnia's foreign minister.
Other appointments include State Minister of Finance and Treasury Zoran Tegeltija and the head of the department of foreign trade and economic relations Stasa Kosarac, both from Dodik's SNSD party,
An HDZBiH member, Davor Bunoza, will be justice minister.
Kristo was appointed to head the council by Bosnia's tripartite presidency and confirmed late last month.
The new council does not include members of one of Bosnia's leading Bosniak parties, the Party of Democratic Action, for the first time in decades.
The confirmations come almost a month after a coalition agreement was signed and a cabinet agreed on December 15.
Bosnia is still governed and administered under the 1996 Dayton agreements that ended a bitter three-year war.
It is divided up into a majority Bosniak and Croat federation and a majority Serb entity called Republika Srpska, which has been dominated by the secessionist Dodik for years.
Bosnia was granted candidate status by the European Union in December.
- By AFP
UN Pushes Taliban For More Clarity On Women Aid Workers
The United Nations aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on January 25 that he had urged the Taliban authorities to offer more clarity on humanitarian sectors that could be reopened for Afghan women workers, warning that a "famine was looming" as the country faces a harsh winter. Afghanistan is confronting one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, aid agencies say, with more than half of its 38 million population facing hunger and nearly 4 million children suffering from malnutrition. The crisis was compounded when Taliban leadership banned Afghan women from working with NGOs, forcing several aid agencies to suspend their vital work.
Romanian Prosecutors Search Devices In Andrew Tate Case
Romanian prosecutors carried out forensic searches of mobile phones and laptops on January 25 as they looked for further evidence in the case against social media personality Andrew Tate, who has been detained on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. Tate, 36, a dual British-U.S. citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women. The two brothers appeared in handcuffs as they were escorted by law enforcement officials to the offices of Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russian Soldiers Ask: 'We Have Nothing To Fight With. Why Should We Go Up Against Tanks With Only Machine Guns?'2
Russia Gets Its Oil Into The EU Through Bulgaria. Perhaps Not For Long.3
Kyrgyz Workers With Russian Citizenship Prevented From Leaving Russia, Urged To Fight In Ukraine4
Kyiv Says Forces Outnumbered, Battling 'Intensifying' Russian Attacks Near Bakhmut5
Ukrainian Troops In Battle For Soledar Faced Waves Of Russian Infantry6
Leader Of Group Of Mothers And Wives Of Russian Soldiers Detained En Route To Moscow7
Ukrainian Military Says Russia Advancing In Three Directions As Air Strikes Increase8
Light In The Darkness: Ukrainian Teen Dancers Bring Country's Plight To A Mass Audience9
Russian State Duma Head Joins Officials Warning Of Nuclear Retaliation In Ukraine10
Ukraine's SBU Responsible For Killing Of Banker Who Was Conduit For Russian Intelligence, Says Intel Chief
Subscribe