Following Pope's Comments, NATO Head Says Ukraine Needs Weapons, Not White Flags
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg dismissed a call by Pope Francis for Ukraine to "raise the white flag and negotiate with Russia," saying the best way to end the conflict is to arm Kyiv.
"If we want a negotiated, peaceful, lasting solution, the way to get there is to provide military support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said on March 11 in response to a Reuters question about the Catholic leader's comments.
In a televised interview broadcast on March 10, the 87-year-old Francis said Ukraine should have the "courage” to negotiate with Russia to save the lives of its own citizens. Tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides of the conflict have been killed since the February 2022 full-scale invasion.
"When you see that you are defeated, that things are not working out, to have the courage to negotiate," the pope said.
Ukraine recovered much of the territory Russia initially seized following the attack in 2022. However, Ukraine's much-anticipated 2023 counteroffensive failed to make much progress, raising concerns the war had reached a stalemate.
Experts say that a negotiated settlement now would only benefit Russia, cementing its gains to date in Ukraine and allowing it to reconstitute its forces for a future attack. Such experts say that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not given up hope of conquering all of Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who has proposed sending an additional $60 billion in aid to Ukraine to help it fend off Russia, has warned that Putin will not stop at Ukraine should he be victorious.
Biden's aid package has been held up in Congress for five months, starving the Ukrainian forces of munitions and weapons to counter Russian attacks.
Stoltenberg, who is a proponent of aid to Ukraine, said the outcome of negotiations would depend on what was happening on the battlefield. Russia at the moment has the initiative, as Ukraine waits for a decision on U.S. aid.
"It's not the time to talk about surrender by the Ukrainians. That will be a tragedy for the Ukrainians. It will also be dangerous for all of us," Stoltenberg said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
First Cargo Containers Delivered From China Via Kazakhstan Reach Azerbaijan
The leaders of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on March 11 greeted the first containers delivered from China to Azerbaijan's eastern Abseron district via a new train route crossing the vast territory of Kazakhstan.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Kazakh counterpart, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, monitored the arrival of the containers via a video-link in Baku.
The 61 containers filled with goods covered the 7,000-kilometer trek from China's Xi'an Province in 11 days. After leaving Xi'an by train, the containers arrived at a terminal on the Kazakh shore of the Caspian Sea, from where they were loaded onto a vessel that crossed the land-locked body of water to Azerbaijan.
The containers were then taken by rail to Abseron. Authorities expect that 10 such container trains will reach Azerbaijan from China via Kazakhstan each month.
Toqaev arrived in Baku on March 11 for a two-day official visit that includes participation in the first session of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh interstate council.
Aliyev and Toqaev signed several bilateral documents, including a memorandum on supporting small and medium-sized businesses in the two countries, an agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan's investment holding and Kazakhstan's state wealth fund, and other documents.
Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company, SOCAR, and Kazakhstan's state-owned energy giant, KazMunaiGas, signed an agreement on increasing volumes of Kazakh oil transported to Western markets via Azerbaijan.
Kazakhtan oil output is expected to pick up in the coming years amid expansion at the giant Tengiz oil field.
The two former Soviet republics are members of the Organization of Turkic States, of which Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan are also members, while Hungary, Turkmenistan, and Northern Cyprus have observer status in the grouping.
With reporting by Turan, Tengrinews, and Apa.az
Two Women Arrested In Tehran For Dancing Dressed As Fictional Folk Character
Two Iranian women were detained after a video surfaced on social media showing them dancing in Tehran's Tajrish Square while dressed as a fictional character in Iranian folklore known as "Haji Firuz."
Haji Firuz is traditionally associated with the celebrations leading up to Norouz, the Persian New Year, marking the onset of spring on March 20.
Their performance was deemed by the authorities to be an act of "social defiance," leading to their arrest by order of the Tehran prosecutor for "committing acts of norm-breaking," according to reports by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency.
Tensions have been rising in Iran over public conduct by Iranians and the enforcement of dress codes, especially with women.
In a separate incident in Qom, a city known for its religious significance, a confrontation at a medical center escalated into a national controversy.
The furor was touched off when a video emerged on social media that showed a clergyman filming a woman who was not wearing the mandatory hijab as she held a child in the clinic.
The visibly shaken mother pleaded with the cleric for him to delete the unauthorized recording, but he insisted on continuing, saying she had to adhere to the hijab rule. The confrontation continues until the woman appears to begin having a nervous breakdown while the cleric is seen fleeing the scene with his camera.
This encounter prompted significant reaction on social media, with initial reports from pro-government channels claiming that the woman, along with clinic staff, faced arrest by the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. They also claimed the medical center was temporarily closed.
However, government and judicial authorities rejected the claims and said that no arrests had been made in connection with the incident.
The Qom prosecutor has since ordered an investigation to identify those responsible for disseminating the footage to the media.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Since September 2022, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
At least nine protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Former Kazakh Minister Pleads Not Guilty Of Beating Wife To Death
A former Kazakh minister who was arrested in November on charges of killing and torturing his wife pleaded not guilty to all charges as the preliminary hearings into the high-profile case kicked off on March 11.
In opening remarks to the court, the prosecutor accused Economy Minister Quandyq Bishimbaev of viciously beating his wife, Saltanat Nukenova, for hours inside a restaurant that belonged to a relative. The 31-year-old Nukenova later died from the assault.
Bishimbaev faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His defense team asked the court to change the charge to "unintentional manslaughter."
The case has attracted nationwide attention amid growing outrage over domestic violence in Kazakhstan, where one in six women say that have faced some form of physical violence by their male partner. About 80 journalists were allowed to monitor the hearing via a video link.
Domestic violence has historically gone unpunished in the Central Asian country, where it is not considered a standalone criminal offense. The Kazakh parliament has been dragging its feet for years on a bill that would criminalize domestic violence. Women account for about one-quarter of Kazakh lawmakers.
Bishimbaev was arrested in November and initially charged with murdering his wife in the Astana restaurant. That charge envisioned a punishment of between eight and 15 years in prison.
Amid the public outcry over the brutual death of Nukenova, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev publicly called on the Interior Ministry to take the case under its "special control."
The 43-year-old Bishimbaev served as economy minister from May to late December 2016. Before that, he occupied different managerial posts in government agencies.
In 2018, Bishimbaev and 22 others faced a high-profile corruption trial that ended with Bishimbaev's conviction on charges of bribery and embezzlement while leading a state-controlled holding company.
A court in Astana sentenced him to 10 years in prison, but Bishimbaev, who comes from an influential family, was granted an early release through a mass amnesty decree issued by the government. He had served only 18 months of his term.
The Interior Ministry said earlier that more than 100,000 cases of domestic violence are officially registered each year, though the number of unregistered cases, analysts say, is likely much larger.
International rights watchdogs have urged Kazakh officials to curb domestic violence for years.
According to the United Nations experts, about 400 women die in Kazakhstan as a result of domestic violence every year.
Kyrgyz Villages Rally To Demand Release Of Border-Deal Protesters
Hundreds of residents in three villages in Kyrgyzstan's Naryn, Talas, and Jalal-Abad regions rallied over the weekend to demand the immediate release of 11 jailed Kyrgyz politicians, journalists, and activists who are on trial along with 16 others who are under house arrest for their 2022 protest against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border-delimitation deal. The activists were arrested in October 2022 after they protested against the controversial deal, which saw Kyrgyzstan hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir to Uzbekistan. Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Borrell Urges EU To Beef Up Defense Industry For Potential Threats, Keep Aiding Ukraine
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged the bloc to strengthen its defense industry and replenish its stockpiles in order to be ready to face "potential threats" while continuing to provide military aid to Ukraine.
Ukraine, which relies heavily on Western and especially U.S. supplies of military equipment, has been forced to ration its ammunition stocks in the face of an increasingly intense assault by Russia.
"After two years of high-intensity war, available supplies have been depleted and the conflict has shifted from a war of supplies to a war of production," Borrell wrote in an article on March 11 on the European Defense Industrial Strategy that was presented to the European Commission on March 5.
As a critical $60 billion military aid package remains blocked in the U.S. House of Representatives due to Republican opposition, Ukraine has become more dependent on supplies from European allies.
Borrell said the EU needs to urgently overcome the current fragmentation of its defense industry and become "defense ready" through more joint procurement and more common defense projects.
While consolidating its own defense capabilities and increase production, the EU "could use the windfall profits of Russian frozen assets to purchase arms for Ukraine and/or help strengthen its defense industry," Borrell wrote.
"So far, we have considered using these profits to support the reconstruction of Ukraine. However, currently, the main issue in Ukraine is not so much reconstruction, but rather avoiding further destruction," he wrote.
Borrell's comments came as CNN, quoting an unnamed senior European intelligence official, reported on March 11 that Russia was churning out three times more artillery ammunition that the United States and the EU put together.
“What we are in now is a production war,” the senior NATO official told CNN.
Russia is currently producing 250,000 artillery shells monthly, or about 3 million annually, the source told CNN, adding that the United States and Europe together have the capacity to send Ukraine some 1.2 million shells per year.
While beefing up its own production capabilities, Russia has also been reportedly importing massive quantities of artillery ammunition from North Korea and Iran.
In late January, Borrell acknowledged that the EU would fall far short of its previously set target of sending 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by March, saying that about half was delivered by that deadline and that the rest would be sent by the end of the year.
In an interview with RFE/RL last month on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Borrell said, “We have to do more, I know. It is never enough when you fight on war. It is never enough."
Imprisoned Kara-Murza Says Putin's Rule Based 'Exclusively On Fear And Apathy'
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza said in an exchange of letters with blogger Anna Yarovaya that Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule is based "exclusively on fear and apathy," and will collapse in the "foreseeable future."
The 42-year-old is serving a 25-year prison term on charges of high treason and discrediting the Russian military involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which he, his supporters, and human right groups reject as politically motivated.
Kara-Murza wrote in the letters, published on the Yarovaya pishet Telegram channel over the weekend, that he was shocked by the news on February 16 about the death of another leading opposition politician, Aleksei Navalny, in an Arctic prison and had no doubt Putin was "personally responsible."
"From the first second [after hearing the news] I knew for sure that Vladimir Putin was personally responsible for the death of Aleksei Navalny and that a political murder was carried out on his orders, no matter if it was the result of intentionally created torturous conditions or repeated poisoning," Kara-Murza wrote, adding that he was not aware of how other inmates reacted to the news, as he is being held alone in a punitive part of the prison in the Siberian city of Omsk and has no contact with other inmates.
According to Kara-Murza, a credible politician cannot live outside the country, so opposition politicians such as himself and imprisoned Kremlin critics such as Ilya Yashin, Andrei Pivovarov, and Navalny, have no choice but to stay in Russia or return to Russia to challenge the authorities.
"For a public politician, it's a question of ethics and political responsibility.... If you call on people to stand against the authoritarian regime, you cannot do it from a safe distance -- you have to share the risks with your compatriots," Kara-Murza wrote.
In one letter, he also wrote that as a historian he believes that history has its own developmental laws and logic that nobody can "cancel."
"Let's look at the map of Europe -- just 35 years ago, half of the countries there were authoritarian. Today there are only two countries in Europe that are not free -- Russia and Belarus. And there is no doubt that these two bastions are also temporary," Kara-Murza stressed.
"I absolutely have no doubt that in the very foreseeable future, Russia will become a democracy, or as Aleksei Navalny liked to say, 'a normal European country.'"
"Putin's regime is based exclusively on fear and apathy. The authorities want Russian society to be divided, depressed, demoralized," Kara-Murza wrote.
"But you remember what Aleksei Navalny said.... The changes will not come to Russia from outside.... Only when Russian society itself stops tolerating what is going on, when it realizes its strength, its identity, and its responsibility for the future, the changes in Russia will become inevitable. When that happens depends solely on us," Kara-Murza wrote.
Kara-Murza, who holds Russian and British passports, was initially arrested in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad and charged with disobeying a police officer.
He was later charged with discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from Russia's 2022 full-scale aggression against Ukraine and a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism of the subject. He was later additionally charged with treason over remarks he made in speeches outside Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
In April last year, Kara-Murza was found guilty of all charges and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Kara-Murza fell deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled from Russia to the United States by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the incidents but investigative reporters from Bellingcat, The Insider, and Der Spiegel say they have identified four Federal Security Service (FSB) -- Roman Mezentsev, Aleksandr Samofal, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, and Valery Sukharev -- who followed Kara-Murza secretly during his trips before both times when he fell ill.
Former Leader Of Independent Labor Union In Belarus On Trial
The former chairwoman of an independent labor union at the Naftan oil refinery in Belarus went on trial in the northeastern city of Vitsebsk on March 11 on a charge of inciting hatred. Volha Brytsikava was arrested in August. Before that, she was sentenced to jail terms multiple times for openly speaking out against the government of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In all, Brytsikava has spent 105 days behind bars. Human rights groups in Belarus recognized her as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russian Conviction Of Former Mediazona Publisher Verzilov Canceled
The Moscow City Court on March 11 canceled the verdict and sentence of Pyotr Verzilov, the former publisher of the independent media website Mediazona, citing procedural violations, and sent the case back for retrial. A lower court in Moscow sentenced Verzilov in absentia to 8 1/2 years in prison in November on a charge of distributing via the Internet fake news about Russia's armed forces involved in the invasion of Ukraine. In October 2023, Verzilov, who holds Russian and Canadian citizenship, announced that he had joined the Ukrainian armed forces and he later left Mediazona. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Ambassador Calls On Tajik Authorities To 'Support Journalists' Rights'
The U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan, Manuel Micaller, called on Tajik authorities on March 11 -- the Day Of Press in the Central Asian nation -- "to support the rights of journalists and to respect their freedom of expression," stressing that "an independent press is a key element of building democracy." In recent years, several Tajik journalists, rights activists, and opposition politicians have been handed lengthy prison terms on charges seen by rights groups as trumped up and politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Belarus Begins 'Comprehensive' Check Of Combat Preparedness
The armed forces of Belarus have begun a "comprehensive" checkup of combat readiness, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on March 11 on Telegram. Authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has been supportive of Russia's war in Ukraine and allowed its territory, military infrastructure, and airspace to be used for the February 2022 invasion and for launching attacks against Ukraine. "️The inspection is comprehensive," the statement said, adding that the series of exercises and training will include live fire and the movement of military equipment that could temporarily restrict civilian movement on public roads. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Hungary's Orban Says Trump's Plan To End Ukraine War Is To Cut Funding
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, back in the country after a private meeting in the United States with Donald Trump, said the former president has "quite detailed plans" about how to end Russia's war against Ukraine and won't give Kyiv any further funding to hasten an end to the conflict.
Speaking in an interview with state-run M1 television late on March 10, Orban, whose government has refused to send weapons to Kyiv while maintaining ties with Moscow, said after his meeting with Trump that "it is obvious that Ukraine on its own cannot stand on its feet."
The Hungarian prime minister's trip came as a $60 billion aid package is being held up by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, who are insisting border security measures be enacted if they are to support money being sent to Kyiv. The U.S. Senate has already approved the package, much of which is for Ukraine to buy U.S. weapons and military equipment.
U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat who is the party's presumptive candidate for the presidential election in November, has backed the aid package, but Trump, who has a more isolationist streak, has criticized the bill.
"He will not give a penny into the Ukraine-Russia war and therefore the war will end," Orban said in the interview of Trump, who is on the verge of becoming the Republic Party's candidate for the election.
"If the Americans do not give money and weapons, and also the Europeans, then this war will be over. And if the Americans do not give money, the Europeans are unable to finance this war on their own, and then the war will end," he added.
Orban has stood out in the European Union for breaking with most of the bloc's leaders by maintaining ties with autocratic leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Orban traveled to the United States last week, where he spoke at the conservative Heritage Foundation and later met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, while forgoing any meetings with the White House during the trip.
Trump's campaign said in a statement on the March 8 meeting that the two men discussed "a wide range of issues affecting Hungary and the United States, including the paramount importance of strong and secure borders to protect the sovereignty of each nation."
The statement made no further comment on the discussions, nor did it mention Ukraine.
Orban said peace in Ukraine must be achieved first through a truce and then a complete peace agreement, which Trump "has the means" to do. He gave no further details.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 11 that the Kremlin was aware of Orban's statement, but it had no comment.
"We have seen it, but we have nothing to say, since no details are offered and it is unclear what kind of [what] plan this might be," Peskov said.
Report: Ukraine May Get F-16s By July, But Only 6 Out Of 45
Ukraine may only receive six out of some 45 U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets promised by its Western allies by July, according to The New York Times. The main cause for the delay, the newspaper reported, is the delay in the training of Ukrainian pilots at Fetesti Air Base in Romania. Although the training is on a faster track compared to normal standards, it still is slower than Ukraine and its allies had hoped, as the pilots had to master English-language skills and Western military practices to effectively use the F-16, it writes.
Belarusian Court Liquidates Banned BelaPAN News Agency
A court in Minsk has ordered the liquidation of the banned independent news agency BelaPAN, which was declared an extremist organization in 2021 amid an intensified crackdown on media and civil society in Belarus following the 2020 disputed presidential election that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Economic Court of Minsk on March 11 ruled to liquidate BelaPAN following a request by the prosecutor's office of the Pervomaisky district of Minsk, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
Four BelaPAN journalists were sentenced to long prison terms in October 2022 after being accused of of treason, extremism, and organizing riots -- charges that they have rejected as politically motivated.
The case against them was launched in 2021 after police searched BelaPAN's headquarters.
BelaPAN's former deputy director, Andrey Alyaksandrau, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of high treason, the organization of illegal rallies, and tax evasion.
Alyaksadrau's wife, journalist Iryna Zlobina, was found guilty of high treason and organizing illegal rallies and sentenced to nine years in prison.
BelaPAN's former director, Dzmitry Navazhylau, and chief editor Iryna Leushyna were sentenced to six and four years in prison, respectively, on tax evasion changes.
In late 2020, several BelaPAN journalists fled Belarus following another wave of searches by police of the homes of independent journalists.
Lukashenka, who has been in power since 1994, has tightened his grip on the country since the August 2020 election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- more than 35,000 people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.
Many countries have imposed sanctions against Lukashenka's regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Lukashenka, who is 69, has said he will run again for a new term in 2025.
Ukraine Downs 15 Out Of 25 Russian Drones; Damage Reported In Kharkiv
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 out of the 25 drones that Russia launched at Ukraine's territory on March 11, the military said, adding that Russian shelling caused victims among civilians as well as material damage. Civil infrastructure was hit in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram, adding that nearby residential buildings were also damaged, but that there were no casualties. The Odesa and Sumy regions were also targeted by drones, the military said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here and here.
Ukraine Hails Oscar Winner '20 Days In Mariupol'; Navalny Remembered
Ukrainians hailed Mstyslav Chernov's 20 Days In Mariupol, a harrowing first-person account of the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that won the Academy Award for best documentary, saying they hope it "keeps other Mariupols" from happening.
Chernov, producer and editor Michelle Mizner, and producer Raney Aronson-Rath were presented with Oscar statues on March 10 after their film, a joint production by The Associated Press and the U.S. public broadcaster PBS, won Ukraine its first-ever Academy Award.
The film, which had already won a Pulitzer Prize, depicts the carnage of the first days of Russia's assault on the southern port city of Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. The city was reduced to rubble, with thousands of civilians dead and tens of thousands more who fled during and after a siege that ended in May 2022.
"Russia brutally attacked Mariupol over two years ago. The film 20 Days In Mariupol depicts the truth about Russian terrorism," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, adding the award "makes it possible to speak loudly about Russia's war against Ukraine."
The award comes as Ukrainian forces battle to repel Russian troops as the war grinds on more than two years later. Ukrainian troops made only slight gains during a much-anticipated counteroffensive last year, and with military aid and support slowing, Russia has made some incremental gains in recent weeks.
WATCH: RFE/RL spoke with Ukrainians in Kyiv to see how they felt about the country's first Oscar win.
Meanwhile, a $60 billion aid package in the United States, Ukraine's largest military backer, has been held up by political wrangling in Congress, where Republican lawmakers are inhibiting approval because they say they want deep changes to domestic border policy in exchange for their support.
Hours after Chernov and his co-workers took the stage to receive their Oscars, the city of Kharkiv, Chernov's hometown that lies about 350 kilometers to the north of Mariupol, along with the port city of Odesa and the nothern city of Sumy were targeted by barrages of Russian drones and shelling.
"Probably I will be the first director on this stage to say: I wish I'd never made this film," Chernov said as he accepted his Oscar at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
"I wish to be able to exchange this [for] Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities. I wish to give all the recognition (of winning an Oscar for) Russia not killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians. I wish for them to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who [were] protecting their land, all the civilians who are now in their jails but I cannot change history, I cannot change the past," he said.
"But we all together, you… some of the most talented people in the world can make sure the history record is set straight and the truth will prevail and that the people of Mariupol and those who have given their lives will never be forgotten because cinema forms memories, and memories form history," he added.
The chief of Zelenskiy's office, Andriy Yermak, described the documentary's Oscar win as "important," saying it showed "the world the truth about Russia's crimes."
"Our film has broken the enemy’s propaganda. Justice always prevails. Many thanks to the whole team that worked on the film for reminding the whole world that the war goes on and the evil is still alive. And while it is still alive, other Mariupols may occur," Yermak wrote on Telegram.
Andriy Alferov, a Ukrainian director and cinema expert, told Current Time that the Oscar "will definitely attract a large audience" to the documentary, thus reminding the world of the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine.
"The film will explicitly explain to the audience what is happening in Ukraine much better than any news agencies or statements by politicians, who usually are restricted by the boundaries of political correctness. In that matter, the film is not restricted by any political correctness. The camera fixes only on what is in front of it: The really shocking footage it captures. This will reveal the anatomy of the current war that is going on in Ukraine," Alferov said.
Later during the awards ceremony, the film industry paid a brief tribute to late Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny, the subject of last year's Oscar-winning documentary, titled Navalny.
The staunch Kremlin critic died in one of Russia's harshest prisons in the Arctic last month.
With reporting by Current Time
- By Current Time
Kremlin Declines To Comment On Report That Russia Has New Navy Chief
Russia has appointed Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev as acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, replacing Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Fontanka news outlet and the Izvestia newspaper reported on March 10, citing unidentified sources. Yevmenov has been in the post since 2019. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on March 11 declined to comment on the report. Ukraine has damaged or destroyed numerous Russian vessels in the Black Sea since the start of Russia’s February 2022 invasion, embarrassing the Kremlin and the military. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Operations Resume At St. Petersburg's Airport After Drone Shot Down In Nearby Region
Russian authorities said a Ukrainian drone was shot down on March 10 in the Leningrad region near the village of Fornosovo after operations were suspended at the nearby Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city. The airport resumed operations after about a two-hour pause. Three planes were forced to land at backup airfields during that time, the Federal Air Transport Agency said. Aleksandr Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region -- which is adjacent to St. Petersburg -- said airspace was sealed off due to the drone. Kyiv does not generally comment on possible strikes inside Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
2 Killed As Motorcycle Loaded With Explosives Detonates In Peshawar
A motorcycle packed with explosives detonated in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on the morning of March 10, killing two people and severely injuring another, police said. The motorcycle carried between 4 and 5 kilograms of explosives when it detonated, said Kashif Abbasi, senior superintendent of police operations in Peshawar. The explosives detonated prematurely, Abbasi added. He did not say what was the intended target. Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which is a former stronghold of the militant Tehrik-e Taliban group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban. The city has seen several deadly attacks in recent years.
Imprisoned Iranian Cleric Says Under Pressure To Confess To Crimes He Didn't Commit
In a rare phone call from Qom prison, Mohammad Taghi Akbarnejad, an Iranian cleric and seminary professor known for his outspoken criticism of Supreme Leader Ali Ayatollah Khamenei's policies, said he has been pressured to make false confessions and faces constant attempts by the authorities to discredit him.
Akbarnejad, who has been a vocal opponent of the Islamic republic's leadership, was arrested on February 17 by agents of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' intelligence service.
During the call, Akbarnejad revealed he spent 14 days in solitary confinement at security detention centers where officers pressured him to confess.
"They pressured me to make false confessions for release without trial. They wanted me to appear on camera and express regret for my words and actions," he said, adding that he was being pressured to confess to crimes he did not commit.
When he refused, he said officials began fabricating cases against him and then pressuring needy families to file complaints against him claiming he misled them as a representative of the leadership.
Akbarnejad's criticism has not been limited to the current leadership. He has also targeted the foundational rhetoric and strategies of the Islamic republic, including those of its founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
In a widely shared social media video, he accused Khomeini of misunderstanding the world and leading the country astray, notably referring to the eight-year Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s as an example of misguided leadership.
The cleric has also critiqued the establishment's shift in rhetoric pre-and post-revolution, suggesting their current claims would not gain significant public support if put to a referendum.
Akbarnejad's situation appears to be part of a pattern of repression against clerics critical of Iran's supreme leadership.
In a related case, the Special Clerical Court of Shiraz recently sentenced Shahabeddin Haeri Shirazi to three years in prison, highlighting tensions within the clerical community and the authorities' efforts to suppress dissent.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in Iran, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Rights Groups Say Hundreds Of Iranian Women Detained Last Year, Dozens Still Held
The human rights organization Hengaw said Iranian security agencies detained over 300 women for political or ideological reasons last year, with more than 100 still facing imprisonment for various charges.
According to a report released on March 8 by Hengaw, which closely tracks human rights violations in Iran, at least 325 women were apprehended by security forces across Iran in 2023. The detainees include a diverse group including at least 18 students, 17 journalists and media activists, 10 artists and actors, and seven teachers.
The same day, which was International Women's Day, the human rights monitor HRANA revealed the identities of 113 women who currently are imprisoned for their beliefs.
The charges laid against the women primarily encompass accusations of propaganda against the system, assembly and collusion, "corruption on Earth," and espionage. The allegations have led to severe penalties, including life prison sentences and multiple years of incarceration.
Hengaw's findings also highlighted the judicial proceedings against female activists in Iran during 2023.
It said at least 147 women activists were subjected to trials in Iran's judiciary system. The sentences handed down included imprisonment, lashing, and in one instance capital punishment.
In total, 139 female activists were condemned to a total of 553 years and 10 months of punitive imprisonment. Additionally, 10 individuals, apart from their prison sentences, were collectively sentenced to 557 lashes, underlining the harsh penalties faced by female activists in Iran.
Since September 2022, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others. At least nine protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
St. Petersburg Resident Sent To Pretrial Detention For Writing 'Putin Killed Navalny'
A district court in St. Petersburg has sent Yevgeny Smirnov, a local resident accused of painting the words "Putin killed Navalny," to serve a month in pretrial detention on hooliganism charges. Investigators determined that Smirnov painted the message accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of responsibility for the death of opposition politician and activist Aleksei Navalny on February 16. Navalny died on February 16 at a remote Arctic prison of what the Russian authorities claim was natural causes. Navalny's supporters and Western leaders have said Putin was ultimately responsible for his main political adversary's death. Following the painting incident, Smirnov's house was searched and his computer and bank cards were confiscated, his mother told OVD-Info. Smirnov's defense team has called for him to be released. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine, Allies Hit Back At Pope's Remarks On Peace Talks, Need For 'White Flag'
Ukraine and its regional allies on March 10 assailed reported comments by Pope Francis in which the pontiff suggested opening negotiations with Moscow and used the term "white flag," while the Vatican later appeared to back off some of the remarks, saying Francis was not speaking about "capitulation."
Francis was quoted on March 9 in a partially released interview suggesting Ukraine, facing possible defeat, should have the "courage" to sit down with Russia for peace negotiations, saying there is no shame in waving the "white flag."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hit out in a Telegram post and in his nightly video address, saying -- without mentioning the pope -- that "the church should be among the people. And not 2,500 kilometers away, somewhere, to mediate virtually between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you."
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted more directly on social media, saying, “When it comes to the 'white flag,' we know this Vatican strategy from the first half of the 20th century."
Many historians have been critical of the Vatican during World War II, saying Pope Pius XII remained silent as the Holocaust raged. The Vatican has long argued that, at the time, it couldn't verify diplomatic reports of Nazi atrocities and therefore could not denounce them.
Kuleba, in his social media post, wrote: "I urge the avoidance of repeating the mistakes of the past and to support Ukraine and its people in their just struggle for their lives.
"The strongest is the one who, in the battle between good and evil, stands on the side of good rather than attempting to put them on the same footing and call it 'negotiations,'" Kuleba said.
"Our flag is a yellow-and-blue one. This is the flag by which we live, die, and prevail. We shall never raise any other flags," added Kuleba, who also thanked Francis for his "constant prayers for peace" and said he hoped the pontiff will visit Ukraine, home of some 1 million Catholics.
Zelenskiy has remained firm in not speaking directly to Russia unless terms of his "peace formula" are reached.
Ukraine's terms call for the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine, restoring the country's 1991 post-Soviet borders, and holding Russia accountable for its actions. The Kremlin has rejected such conditions.
Following criticism of the pope’s reported comments, the head of the Vatican press service, Matteo Bruni, explained that with his words regarding Ukraine, Francis intended to "call for a cease-fire and restore the courage of negotiations," but did not mean capitulation.
"The pope uses the image of the white flag proposed by the interviewer to imply an end to hostilities, a truce that is achieved through the courage to begin negotiations," Bruni said.
"Elsewhere in the interview…referring to any situation of war, the pope clearly stated: 'Negotiations are never capitulations,'" Bruni added.
The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Major Archbishop Svyatoslav Shevchuk, said Ukraine was "wounded but unconquered."
"Believe me, no one would think of giving up. Even where hostilities are taking place today; listen to our people in Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy! Because we know that if Ukraine, God forbid, was at least partially conquered, the line of death would spread," Shevchuk said at St. George's Church in New York.
Andriy Yurash, Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, told RAI News that "you don't negotiate with terrorists, with those who are recognized as criminals," referring to the Russian leadership and President Vladimir Putin. "No one tried to put Hitler at ease."
Ukraine's regional allies also expressed anger about the pope's remarks.
"How about, for balance, encouraging Putin to have the courage to withdraw his army from Ukraine? Peace would immediately ensue without the need for negotiations," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on social media.
Lithuanian President Edgars Rinkevichs wrote on social media: "My Sunday morning conclusion: You can't capitulate to evil, you have to fight it and defeat it, so that evil raises the white flag and surrenders."
Alexandra Valkenburg, ambassador and head of the EU Delegation to the Holy See, wrote "Russia...can end this war immediately by respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. EU supports Ukraine and its peace plan."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Kyiv Reports Deadly Russian Strikes As Ukrainian Drone Reportedly Sets Fire To Oil Depot In Russia
The governor of Russia's southwestern Kursk region has said that one person had been killed as a result of Ukrainian shelling and a fire broke out at a local oil depot due to a Ukrainian drone strike.
"As a result of a direct hit from a shell, a residential building caught fire and a local woman died," Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on Telegram on March 10. "Her husband had extensive burns and is now receiving qualified medical care."
Starovoit later wrote that a "Ukrainian drone fell and caught fire on the grounds of the oil depot" and that fire and emergency services were at the scene."
The SHOT Telegram channel reported that the drone had damaged a 3,000-ton capacity tank at the oil terminal but suggested the tank was empty when it was struck.
Last week, Starovoit claimed a gasoline-storage depot had been set alight by a Ukrainian drone. And in February it was reported that a large fire at an oil depot near Kursk was caused by a Ukrainian drone.
The governor of the Belgorod region announced shortly after reports of the oil-depot fire in the neighboring Kursk region emerged on March 10 that his region had come under attack by two Ukrainian drones.
Vyacheslav Gladkov said the strikes had set fire to a vehicle but no injuries were reported. In a separate Telegram post on March 10, Gladkov said Ukrainian forces had heavily targeted the Belgorod region -- including with mortar rounds and drone strikes -- over the previous 24 hours.
The Russian Defense Ministry said two drones had been shot down over the Belgorod region but did not report any drone attack in the Kursk region.
The Ukrainian military did not comment on the claims of drone attacks against Russian territory.
Russian attacks, meanwhile, were reported across Ukrainian territory.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, said on March 10 that three people were killed and a dozen wounded due to Russian shelling that struck a residential building in the town of Myrnograd.
Ukraine's air force said on March 10 that its air-defense systems had destroyed 35 of 39 drones it said were launched against Ukraine overnight.
Most of the drones were destroyed over Ukraine's eastern and southern regions, the air force said.
Missile strikes in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions were also reported.
Kosovo OKs Referendums In 4 Serbian-Majority Municipalities On Whether To Oust Ethnic-Albanian Mayors
Kosovo’s Central Electoral Commission on March 9 approved referendums in four Serbian-majority municipalities to be held on April 21 on whether to oust their ethnic-Albanian mayors whose election last year raised tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. The commission's decision passed with an 8-2 vote and two abstentions. The commission also confirmed a petition held in January in which about one-fourth of around 45,000 eligible voters in four municipalities in northern Kosovo -- North Mitrovica, Zvecan, Zubin Potok, and Leposavic -- where most of Kosovo’s ethnic Serbian minority lives, were in favor of the new vote. At least 20 percent of eligible voters was needed.
