Former Navalny Associate Freed After 30-Month Prison Term Over Post On 1939 Soviet-Nazi Pact

EU leaders are gathering in Brussels on December 15 for day two of a key summit where a breakthrough was reached to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova but a crucial 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) aid package for Kyiv was blocked by member Hungary.

EU officials and the bloc's other 26 member states pressured Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of the summit to lift his objections to historic steps to increase EU ties with Ukraine as Russia's brutal full-scale invasion nears the 22-month mark.

Both the talks question and the budget issue require unanimity for approval.

Speaking to Hungarian state radio early on December 15, Orban warned he could still "halt this process" and acknowledged he is willing to further stall the multiyear aid package to Ukraine to win budget concessions from Brussels.

"This is a bad decision," Orban said. "Hungary bears no responsibility for this. We can halt this process later on, and if needed we will pull the brakes, and the ultimate decision will be made by Hungarian parliament."

Billions of euros in EU funds earmarked for Hungary remain blocked over lingering rule-of-law, democracy, and other EU concerns at Orban's policies.

"I've always said that if someone wants to modify the [EU] budget -- and they want to -- then it's a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it must get what it is entitled to," Orban said. "Not half of it, or one-fourth."

A day earlier, members skirted Orban's opposition to the EU invite by getting him to leave the room, opening a path to the accession process even as Russian troops control around one-fifth of Ukraine's territory.

The 27-member bloc also approved a 12th bundle of sanctions against Russia over the invasion, European Council President Charles Michel said.

Michel called the decision to start negotiations with Ukraine "a clear signal of hope for their people and our continent."

Although membership talks will likely take years and will not start immediately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the agreement on X, formerly Twitter, as "a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens."

In an allusion to what has been described as popular or political fatigue among Ukraine's allies, Zelenskiy added that "history is made by those who don't get tired of fighting for freedom."

While the EU is not a military alliance, membership is widely seen as a potential buttress against Russian aggression and influence.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said it also was a black eye for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was a "strategic decision" that came on a day that will "remain engraved in the history of our Union."

Zelenskiy also congratulated Moldova and its president, Maia Sandu, who has said her country is “firmly on the path” to EU membership.

The EU leaders also granted EU candidate status to Georgia and said it would advance an EU bid by another hopeful -- Bosnia-Herzegovina -- once it reaches "the necessary degree of compliance" with the conditions of membership.

Michel thanked Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili for her "personal contribution" to solidarity between Tbilisi and the bloc, which has contributed to frictions between the Georgian head of state and its government led by the Georgian Dream party.

The Kremlin expressed its displeasure at the EU's decision to further embrace the aspiring members.

"This is absolutely a politicized decision," said Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "The EU's desire to show support to these countries in this way. But certainly such new members can actually destabilize the EU."

Orban said Hungary abstained from the decision after seeing that 26 other countries "insisted" on it. He decided to let his right to oppose lapse because all other EU members were arguing so strongly in favor, he said.

Officials said Orban was momentarily absent in a "pre-agreed and constructive manner" when the decision was made.

The Hungarian prime minister, who maintains warm relations with Putin, still believes the decision is "completely senseless, irrational and wrong," he said on Facebook.

Michel said "26 leaders agreed" on the aid but in a reference to Orban said "one leader couldn't agree." He noted that Sweden's leader still needed to consult lawmakers on the budget issue. He added that EU leaders would revisit the aid-to-Ukraine issue at a summit "early next year" but that details still needed to be worked out.

Other options could include separate national deals to provide aid to Ukraine.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who has been among the most consistently outspoken advocates of Ukraine support, said, "I can assure you, Ukraine will not be left without support, there are different ways to do this," adding, "I am pretty confident we will have a solution by January."

The December 14-15 summit follows a visit by Zelenskiy to Washington where he failed to convince Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Congress to unblock a critical military and economic package worth $60 billion for Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington that Ukraine needs help now. He also said he hopes Republicans in the House of Representatives who are holding up the military aid package for Ukraine heard Putin's message earlier on December 14 during his annual press conference and call-in event.

Putin showed no signs of relenting, saying his goals remain the same. The Russian president also said that support for Ukraine from the West "may end at some point and apparently it's coming to an end little by little."

The EU leaders were expected to move on to other topics on day two including Israel's war with Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, as well as thorny immigration issues.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP