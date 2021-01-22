Navalny Associate Sobol Fined For Calling On Public To Protest In Support Of Kremlin Critic

A court in Moscow has fined Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer at opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, for calling on the public to hold rallies to protest the Kremlin critic's detention.

The Simonov district court on January 22 found Sobol guilty of a "violation of the law on mass gatherings," namely of calling for unsanctioned rallies. It ordered her to pay a fine of 250,000 rubles ($3,400).

She was released after the hearing.

At a separate court hearing, another Navalny ally, activist Georgy Alburov, was sentenced by the Meshchansky district court to 10 days in jail on a similar charge.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 and later sent to pretrial detention after his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in August, for which he has accused the Kremlin.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

Based on reporting by Dozhd and Meduza

