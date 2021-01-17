Navalny Boards Flight For Russia

Accessibility links

Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny has left Berlin for Moscow, despite the Russian authorities' stated intention to arrest him and potentially jail him for years. Navalny's flight with the Russian airline Pobeda on January 17 is scheduled to land at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. Journalists at Vnukovo have noted a large police presence, while the authorities have urged Russians not to come out to greet Navalny. The outspoken Kremlin critic has received months of medical treatment in Germany for a poisoning that he has blamed on the Russian authorities.

