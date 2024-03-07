News
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Honors Navalny At 'Letter Live' Event
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch took to a stage in London on March 6 to read a letter from Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who died last month while being held in an Arctic prison on a conviction he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
During the event, part of the Letter Live project that highlights the power of literary correspondence, Cumberbatch read the letter Navalny penned to mark the third anniversary of his return to Russia in 2021 following a convalesence in Germany to recover from a poisoning he blamed on President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin denies involvement. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
HRW Urges Bulgaria To Abandon Plans To Deport Saudi Activist
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the Bulgarian authorities to "immediately suspend" moves to deport human rights activist Abdulrahman al-Khalidi back to his native Saudi Arabia. HRW said in a statement on March 7 that if sent back, Khalidi faces "serious risk of arbitrary detention, torture, and an unfair trial." An advocate for Saudi prisoners' rights, Khalidi left the kingdom in 2013 and claimed asylum in Bulgaria in 2021, but Bulgarian authorities on February 7 ordered him deported. “Deporting Khalidi may violate Bulgaria’s international obligations," including the Convention Against Torture, HRW said.
Sandu Says Russia Wants To Destabilize Moldova, Derail Its EU Integration
Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who is due to sign a key defense pact with France on March 7, says Moscow plans to undermine Moldova's stability and throw the southeastern European nation off its path toward European integration ahead of a presidential election and a referendum on membership in the European Union.
Sandu's statement came on the heels of a report by Moldova's Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) that issued a stark warning about Russia's plans to derail Moldova's efforts to shake off Moscow's decades-long influence and move closer to the West.
"What Moscow wants, we all understand. Moscow wants to destabilize the situation in Moldova, Moscow want to intimidate Moldova's citizens, especially since this year we may have a referendum on Moldova joining the EU -- at least that is my proposal and I hope Moldova's parliament will back it," Sandu told the Digi24 TV station on March 6, shortly before leaving for Paris.
The pro-Western Sandu, under whom Moldova made an abrupt U-turn from Russia to Europe, is up for reelection later this year after handing an upset defeat to Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in 2020.
Sandu has previously indicated that she would prefer that the presidential election and the EU membership referendum be held together. Moldova received an invitation to open accession negotiations with the 27-member bloc in 2022.
She said that militarily, Moldova is being shielded from a potential Russian attack by its eastern neighbor, Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia's aggression for the past two years.
"Moscow has no way of reaching Moldova, first of all because Ukraine is our shield, and Ukraine is resisting [Russia's aggression] and will keep resisting. And secondly because Moldova has powerful friends and has chosen to be on the side of the free world," Sandu said.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Sandu are due to sign a bilateral agreement on defense and economic cooperation in Paris, the Elysee Palace said on March 6 in a statement.
"A defense cooperation agreement and a road map for economic cooperation will be signed during the visit," the statement said, without providing further details.
"The president...will reiterate France's support for the independence, sovereignty, and security of the Republic of Moldova, in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," it added.
Presenting his report on March 5, SIS chief Alexandru Musteata said his agency has come into possession of "certain data" about actions planned for this year and the next one that would compromise Moldova's accession to the EU and bring it back under Russia's sphere of influence.
"The details point to strategies for 2024 and 2025 that involve supporting pro-Russian political actors with ties to the intelligence services, organized crime groups, and the Kremlin leadership," Musteata said.
France and Moldova reached a first agreement in September on training of military personnel, regular consultations on defense, and intelligence sharing.
Details of the French-Moldovan agreement have not been made public, but Macron on March 5 reiterated during a visit to Prague that Ukraine's Western European allies must also focus on strengthening security assistance for Moldova.
France on March 7 is also hosting an online meeting of EU defense and foreign ministers to discuss increasing support for Ukraine, but also for Moldova, which France said is facing "increasing destabilization moves" by Russia.
With Sandu at the helm, neutral Moldova also strongly condemned Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, firmly aligning itself with Kyiv while tightening its ties with its other neighbor, EU and NATO member Romania, with whom Moldova shares a common language and history.
SIS chief Musteata said that his agency's intelligence suggests Moscow would use tools from its old playbook to sow instability in Moldova.
"We predict that attempts would be made to trigger several social and political crises, to spark clashes, and to incite interethnic hatred that would lead to security crises in the Gagauz autonomy or the Transdniester region," Musteata said.
Semiautonomous Gagauzia is populated mainly by ethnic Turkish Gagauz who speak Russian and have adopted Russian Orthodox Christianity.
Moscow-backed Transdniester declared independence from Moldova in 1990 and fought a war with Chisinau that was tilted in the separatists' favor by Russian troops who continue to be stationed in the region. It has recently "appealed" to Moscow for support to offset what it said was pro-Western Moldova's "unbearable pressure."
The appeal, which largely seemed orchestrated by the Kremlin itself, rang alarm bells in Western capitals as a prelude to a possible "unification" of the separatist region with Moscow.
"Moldova is facing increasingly aggressive attempts at destabilization," French Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said on February 29.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Shelling Kills At Least 2 Ukrainian Civilians, Wounds 15
Russia's indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas in three Ukrainian regions has killed at least two people and wounded another 15, regional officials said on March 7.
Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said a 70-year-old man was killed by a Russian Iskander-M missile in the village of Borova, where eight civilians, including five children, were also wounded.
Donetsk regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said one person was killed by Russian shelling in Netailove and three more people were wounded.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of the Kherson region, reported that four people were wounded by Russian shelling across the region.
Russia's Defense Ministry says it destroyed six Ukrainian drones on March 7 over three Russian regions. One drone was intercepted over the Kursk region, three were destroyed over the Bryansk region, and two more were destroyed in Tula region.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
A day earlier, a Ukrainian drone struck the Mikhailovsky Mining and Processing Plant in Zheleznogorsk, in the Kursk region, sparking a fire after hitting a fuel tank. Ukraine has not commented on the news, which could not be independently confirmed.
Meanwhile, Lithuania's intelligence agencies said in a report March 7 that high oil prices, sanctions evasion, and state investment give Russia enough resources to fight on in Ukraine at the current intensity for at least two more years.
The agencies, in their annual assessment of threats facing the Baltic country, said Russia reformed and strengthened its battle-torn army in Ukraine in 2023 and is on track to expand its military capabilities along its border with NATO, including next to Finland, which joined the alliance last year.
"Moscow is able to evaluate the lessons learned and improve its combat effectiveness,” the agencies added.
With reporting by Reuters
Iran Should Immediately Release Seized Tanker, U.S. Says
Iran should immediately release the Advantage Sweet tanker, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on March 6, after the semiofficial Fars news agency reported that Iran will unload about $50 million worth of crude from the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker seized last year. Miller added that Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference in navigational rights and freedoms is a threat to maritime security, regional stability and the global economy.
Special Visa Program For U.S.-Affiliated Afghans Faces Demise
A program that resettles in the United States Afghans who worked with the U.S. government could grind to a halt later this year, stranding thousands at risk of Taliban retribution following the 2021 U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan. The congressionally authorized limit of 38,500 Special Immigration Visas (SIVs), which offer a path to U.S. citizenship, is expected to be reached around August, and it looks unlikely that the divided U.S. Congress will approve a U.S. administration request for 20,000 more. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing that the U.S. administration has "urged Congress to raise the cap."
Serbian LGBT Activists, Supporters Protest Alleged Police Brutality In Belgrade
BELGRADE -- Several hundred Serbian LGBT activists and their supporters protested in central Belgrade against alleged police brutality on March 6 following reports of abuse against two LGBT persons and what demonstrators say was official inaction in the incident.
Participants in the protest -- dubbed We Will Not Be Silent! -- called for the criminal prosecution of police officers for what they say was abuse, torture, and sexual harassment in the February 26 incident, as well as quicker sanctioning of police officers who commit violence.
Organizers from the Da se zna! (To Be Clear!) rights group also called on authorities in Serbia to condemn violence against the LGBT community.
Several leaders from Serbian opposition parties joined the protest.
Activists charge that police officers abused two LGBT persons during a search of an apartment in Belgrade that was suspected of having drugs in it.
They said it was the most severe case they have seen so far, adding that the two people affected suffered physical injuries and psychological trauma.
Following the incident, police officials said they were investigating a complaint regarding the police officers' work and were "determining the truthfulness of the allegation."
They said the police officers "will be sanctioned in accordance with the law, if it is determined that they had exceeded their powers."
However, Da se zna! said they had been informed that police authorities had rejected the complaint against the officers.
The independent Ombudsman’s Office announced that it, too, has initiated an investigation over suspicions that police officers had exceeded their powers.
The Serbian Interior Ministry did not respond to RFE/RL's inquiry about allegations that the complaint against the officers had been rejected.
The international human rights organization Human Rights Watch warned, in its report published at the beginning of the year, that LGBT people in Serbia face intolerance, threats, and violence.
The Da se zna! group, which provides legal and psychological support to LGBT people in Serbia, documented more than 80 cases of violence and discrimination against members of that community during 2023.
It said that most cases are not reported to police because of distrust of official institutions.
'If They Kill Me It Changes Nothing,' Navalny Said In Unreleased 2020 Interview
Aleksei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died in prison last month, predicted in previously unpublished testimony in 2020 and released on March 6 that his death would change "nothing" and other people would stand in his place. "If they would kill me it changes nothing," Navalny told Jacques Maire, then a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, in December 2020, speaking in English. In the testimony released by the French daily Liberation and broadcaster LCI, Navalny said his team knew what to do without him, although he admitted things would be more "difficult."
Czechs Snub Cabinet Meeting With Slovakia On Ukraine Rift
The Czech government said on March 6 that it would not hold joint meetings with the Slovak cabinet in the coming months as their views on aid to Ukraine diverged. Both EU and NATO members, which formed a single country until 1993 and whose cabinets have met regularly since 2012, provided Ukraine with substantial humanitarian and military aid following the Russian invasion in February 2022. But Slovakia stopped military aid after Robert Fico became prime minister in October 2023. In recent months, Fico has also made a string of remarks that have soured ties with Ukraine, questioning its sovereignty and calling for peace with Russia.
Paralympics Organizers Bar Russians And Belarusians From Opening And Closing Ceremonies In Paris
Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from marching in this year's Paralympics opening ceremony in Paris, even if they are approved to compete as neutrals. The International Paralympic Committee set limits on athletes from the two countries that are stricter than those detailed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the Paris Games, which open one month earlier. The IOC in December decided against a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes over the invasion of Ukraine. At the Paris Olympics, Russian and Belarusian athletes approved as neutrals -- first by governing bodies of individual sports, then in further vetting overseen by the IOC -- can take part in the July 26 opening ceremony.
Yemen Huthi Attack Hits Ship, Causing First Deaths In Group’s Assaults On Shipping
An attack by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden killed some of its crew and forced survivors to abandon the vessel on March 6, authorities said, the first fatal strike in a campaign of assaults by the group over Israel's war in the Gaza Strip on Hamas, deemed a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the EU. The attack on the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier True Confidence further escalates the conflict on a crucial maritime route linking Asia and the Middle East to Europe that has disrupted global shipping.
Ex-FSB Officer Deported From Poland Gets Colony Term In Russia On Libel Charge
A court in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan has sentenced Emran Navruzbekov, a former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), to three years and three months in a colony settlement on a libel charge. The charge stemmed from Navruzbekov's interview with the Gulagu.net human rights group while abroad about the "falsification of terrorism cases" by FSB officers in Daghestan and special operations to follow Russian government critics abroad. Navruzbekov was deported from Poland last summer. A colony settlement is a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Germany To Join Czech Initiative To Procure Ammunition For Ukraine
Germany will support the Czech initiative to procure hundreds of thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine with a sum in millions of euros that would run to three digits, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in Berlin on March 6. Hebestreit said the German government has been in intensive talks with Prague about this for some time, adding that "a three-digit million sum will be raised" to support the plan, without giving an exact amount. While the plan, which aims to procure 800,000 artillery shells from third countries outside the European Union, is not yet finalized, it will be in the very near future, Hebestreit said.
Jailed Politician Tajzadeh Calls Out Khamenei After 'Historic Failure' Of Iranian Elections
Prominent Iranian reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh, who is currently imprisoned at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, has sharply criticized recent elections in Iran, calling them a "historic failure" for the country's ruling regime.
In a letter published on his Telegram channel on March 5, Tajzadeh squarely places the blame for this failure on the shoulders of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Islamic republic and boldly challenges his domestic and international policies, denouncing them for their contribution to the nation's crises.
The March 1 elections for a new parliament, or Majlis, and a new Assembly of Experts, which elects Iran's supreme leader, were the first since the deadly nationwide protests that erupted following the September 2022 death while in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained for an alleged Islamic dress-code violation.
Tajzadeh's criticism focuses on the dismal voter turnout -- a historic low of 41 percent -- and the negligible percentage of votes garnered by elected officials. He accused Khamenei of failing to recognize and address the widespread dissatisfaction among Iranian citizens despite promoting a slogan of "maximum participation."
According to Tajzadeh, Khamenei's inaction has exacerbated the disconnect between the government and its citizens, leaving many Iranians despondent and without hope for meaningful change.
Tajzadeh also called out authorities for a lack of transparency in reporting detailed election results, such as the number of spoiled ballots, particularly in critical regions like Tehran, which has only added to the public's mistrust and skepticism of the leadership.
Tajzadeh, who served as deputy interior minister under reformist President Mohammad Khatami, said declining participation in elections since 2019 shows Khamenei has failed to learn from the numbers and instead persists with policies that have led to "widespread poverty, pervasive corruption, and increasing anger and desperation among the people."
Amid Iran's economic and social turmoil, Tajzadeh argues that the nation's leadership must acknowledge its mistakes, prioritize civil and political freedoms, and focus on development over "ambition and adventurism."
He also questioned the legitimacy and effectiveness of the Assembly of Experts, suggesting that genuine reform is needed to align the institution with the people's will.
Tajzadeh was first arrested in 2009 during mass protests disputing the reelection of then-President Mahmud Ahmadinejad, who ran against opposition reformist candidates Mehdi Karrubi and Mir Hossein Musavi.
In 2010, Tajzadeh was convicted of harming national security and propaganda against the state. He was released in 2016 after serving most of his seven-year sentence.
After his release, Tajzadeh often called on authorities to free Karrubi and Musavi, who have been under house arrest for more than a decade.
In October 2022, a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced Tajzadeh to the current five-year term he is serving. Tajzadeh declined to speak in court during the hearing after a request he made to talk one-on-one with his lawyer was rejected.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
German Defense Minister To Inspect NATO Troops On Norway's Border With Russia
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is in Norway to get a firsthand look at NATO operations on Norway's border with Russia. The minister arrived in the town of Kirkenes on March 6, the second day of his trip to Scandinavia, and plans to visit a border post manned by NATO-member forces. Until Russia started its full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, there was heavy border traffic and visa-free travel in the area. Norway shares a 198-kilometer border with Russia in the far north. The only official crossing point is the Storskog border station.
Ukraine Is Regrouping Forces, Aiming For New Counteroffensive 'This Year,' Says Ground Commander
The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces said Kyiv is aiming to conduct a counteroffensive in 2024, even as the outmanned and outgunned military has faced criticism for a perceived lack of progress during its drive against invading Russian troops over the past six months.
Oleksandr Pavlyuk, named Ukraine's ground commander on February 11, said in televised remarks on March 6 that the military is now focusing on stabilizing front-line positions and regrouping troops with a goal to “conduct counteroffensive operations this year."
After a successful counteroffensive against Russian forces occupying regions in the east and south of the country, Ukraine’s progress has slowed over recent months, with leaders in Kyiv pleading with Western allies for deliveries of badly needed ammunition and air defense systems.
Also on March 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he and visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis witnessed a deadly Russian missile attack while visiting the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
Ukrainian authorities said at least five people were killed in the attack.
Mitsotakis confirmed that Russian missiles attacked the city while he and Zelenskiy were present, saying "we had explosions very close to us."
Mitsotakis added that he and the Ukrainian leader, as well as their teams, did not have time to take shelter, calling the incident "an astonishing experience."
The Russian military said its forces had struck a storage facility that was housing unmanned Ukrainian boats, although the claim could not immediately be verified.
"The goal has been achieved. The target has been hit," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi amid tensions over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, which is under Russian occupation with IAEA observers stationed at the site
Russian state media said the meeting took place at Putin’s residence in Sochi and that Aleksei Likhachev, the head of the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, also participated. Grossi on February 23 called for "maximum military restraint" after a string of powerful explosions occurred near the nuclear plant that week.
“The situation continues to be very fragile,” Grossi told reporters on March 4 as he announced his trip to meet Putin
Overnight, Ukrainian and Russian forces traded drone attacks that left thousands of people in western Ukraine without electricity and a gas storage depot at a Russian metal plant on fire.
Ukraine's air defenses shot down most of the drones launched by Russia in its latest wave of strikes at its territory on March 6, but the attack still left thousands of people without electricity hundreds of kilometers from the front line in the east, the military and regional officials said.
Air defenses downed 38 out of the 42 drones launched by Russia at eight regions early on March 6, the General Staff of Ukraine's military reported.
"As a result of combat actions, 38 Shaheds were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskiy, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsya, and Sumy regions," the military said in a statement, adding that information about potential casualties and damages would be updated during the day.
Russian troops in the occupied part of the eastern Donetsk region also launched five S-300 surface-to-air missiles at Ukrainian targets, the military said, without elaborating.
However, debris from six Russian drones downed in the western Khmelnitskiy region, some 800 kilometers away from the eastern battlefields, fell on a power substation, triggering a fire that interrupted the power supply to more than 14,000 people in the region, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported.
Although the fire had been largely extinguished later in the day, more than 2,500 people were still without power, the ministry said.
Farther east, Russian forces continued the indiscriminate shelling of civilian settlements near the front line in Donetsk, regional authorities said, killing at least one person on March 6.
In the village of Netaylovye, a 63-year-old man was wounded by Russian shelling and died on his way to the hospital, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
In Russia, a gasoline storage depot in Kursk region near the Ukrainian border caught fire after being hit by two Ukrainian drones, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties.
The reservoir was located on the territory of the Mikhailov mining and processing integrated plant in the city of Zheleznogorsk, which is one of Russia's largest industrial facilities producing and enriching iron ore.
Kyiv has not officially commented on the strike, but an anonymous source from Ukraine's Main Directorate of Military Intelligence (HUR) was quoted by Reuters as saying it was responsible for the attack.
The strike would be the HUR's second success in as many days after Russian patrol vessel Sergei Kotov was reportedly sunk early on March 5 off the coast of Moscow-occupied Crimea by what the HUR said were high-tech Ukrainian sea drones.
Feodosia is located near the Kerch Strait, which links the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
With reporting by Reuters
Armenia Officially Asks Moscow To Remove Russian Border Troops From Yerevan Airport
YEREVAN -- Armenia said it has sent an official request to Moscow asking it to remove Russian border troops from the Zvartnots international airport in the country's capital as Yerevan continues to distance itself from Moscow amid a souring of bilateral relations.
"Armenia has a clear position in this matter. The Russian Federation was informed via an official letter about that clear position," Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigorian told reporters on March 6, adding that according to Yerevan's position, the airport must be served solely by Armenian border troops.
Russia’s border guard service forms a part of the Federal Security Service structure in Armenia and has been present at Zvartnots airport since 1992. An agreement stationing them there does not specify the roles of Russian border guards, but it does say they can use the airport for transportation needs.
Armenia has been distancing itself from its traditional ally Russia in recent months while at the same time moving closer to the West. Yerevan previously has brought up the subject of the airport but Grigorian's comments on March 6 are the first time Armenia has officially made the request.
"The acquisition of military equipment with Russia has dropped from 96 percent to less than 10 percent. This means that Armenia is implementing a diversification policy that requires partners not only in the West, but also in Asia and in other different directions. Big changes are taking place. Armenia is diversifying its economy and security," Grigorian added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously said that no official decisions regarding the withdrawal of Russian border guards from Zvartnots had been taken because Moscow had not "officially" received such a request.
Grigorian's statement comes less than two weeks after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said in an interview with the France 24 television channel that his country had frozen its membership in the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), accusing Moscow of calling on Armenian citizens to overthrow his government.
The CSTO is at the heart of Armenia's turn away from Moscow. The Pashinian government has long criticized the CSTO for its “failure to respond to the security challenges” facing Armenia.
Armenian authorities have accused Russian peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 of failing to stop Azerbaijan’s lightning offensive last September, which ended with Baku's regaining control over the breakaway region that for three decades had been under ethnic Armenian control.
Moscow has rejected the accusations, arguing that its troops didn’t have a mandate to intervene and charging that Pashinian had effectively paved the way for the collapse of separatist rule in the region by previously acknowledging Azerbaijan's sovereignty over it.
Pashinian declined to attend the CSTO's summit in Minsk in November and said in a televised Q&A session then that any decision about Yerevan’s continued membership in the group -- which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan -- would be based on Armenia's "own state interests."
Zelenskiy Says He And Visiting Greek PM Witnessed Russian Missile Strike On Odesa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he and visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis witnessed a deadly Russian missile attack on March 6 while visiting the Black Sea port city of Odesa. Zelenskiy said there was an unspecified number of people killed and injured in the attack. Mitsotakis confirmed that Russian missiles attacked the city while he and Zelenskiy were present, saying "we had explosions very close to us." Mitsotakis added that he and the Ukrainian leader, as well as their teams, did not have time to go to take shelter, calling the incident "an astonishing experience." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Baku Police Detain Journalists Of Independent TV Channel; U.S. 'Deeply Troubled'
Police in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, detained about a dozen journalists from the online Toplum TV channel on March 6 after searching their offices, the detained journalists' relatives said, prompting the U.S. State Department to say it was “deeply troubled” by the reports.
Reports say police also detained several members of the Third Republic Platform opposition group, as well as two members of the NIDA civic movement.
The Interior Ministry confirmed that "operative measures" and searches had been conducted at the channel's offices and other addresses, saying it would provide additional information later.
Toplum TV's editor in chief is Khadija Ismayilova, a former bureau chief in Baku for RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service and one of the country's most renowned investigative journalists.
Ismayilova told journalists that no official explanation for the raids was given.
"It looks like [the authorities] want to fully liquidate independent media in the country to leave no platform for critical opinions," Ismayilova said.
"We have not been involved in any illegal activities. Therefore, there are no legal explanations for what is happening," she added, stressing that she is trying to find the whereabouts of her colleagues who were in the office during the search and never came out of the building.
At around 6 p.m. local time, police finished the search and sealed Toplum TV's offices shut.
Azerbaijani authorities have arrested journalists from the Kanal 13 television channel and Abzas Media independent website in recent months amid what rights activists says is a crackdown on independent media.
Critics of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's government say authorities in the oil-rich Caspian Sea state frequently seek to silence dissent by jailing opposition activists, journalists, and civil society advocates on trumped-up charges.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on March 6 told a briefing that Washington was “deeply troubled” by Baku’s reported actions against the TV journalists. He called on Azerbaijan to cease harassment of citizens exercising their fundamental freedoms in the South Caucasus nation.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW), and Reporters Without Borders have demanded that Azerbaijani authorities immediately release the journalists and drop all charges against them.
Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 2003, taking over from his father, Heydar Aliyev, who served as president for a decade.
With reporting by Turan
Russia Places Self-Exiled Kremlin Critic Kasparov On 'Terrorists And Extremists' Registry
Russia has labeled Garry Kasparov, the self-exiled opposition politician and a co-founder of the Free Russia Forum, on its register of “terrorists and extremists” for undisclosed reasons, an action generally used by the Kremlin to crack down on political opponents. In May 2022, the Russian Justice Ministry added Kasparov, a former world chess champion, to its registry of so-called foreign agents. Kasparov, who lives in the United States, recently told RFE/RL in an interview that the Russian public doesn’t yet understand the war in Ukraine is heading toward defeat and that Russian President Vladimir Putin's “dictatorship will not survive.” To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Putin Holds Meeting With Atomic Watchdog Chief In Sochi Amid Renewed Shelling Near Occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on March 6 amid tensions over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces. The IAEA has observers stationed at thefacility. Russian state media said the meeting took place at Putin’s residence in Sochi and that Aleksei Likhachev, the head of the Russian state nuclear corporation, also participated. Grossi called for "maximum military restraint" on February 23 after a string of powerful explosions occurred near the nuclear plant that week. “The situation continues to be very fragile,” Grossi told reporters on March 4 as he announced his trip to meet Putin.
France To Sign Defense Deal With Moldova Amid Warnings Of Russian Interference Ahead Of Elections, Referendum
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, are due to sign a defense pact, the Elysee Palace said on March 6, amid warnings that Russia is seeking to destabilize the southeastern European nation ahead of presidential elections and a plebiscite on membership in the European Union later this year.
The deal between France and Moldova is to be signed on March 7 during Sandu's trip to Paris, the French presidency said in a statement.
"A defense cooperation agreement and a road map for economic cooperation will be signed during the visit," the statement said, without providing further details.
"The president...will reiterate France's support for the independence, sovereignty, and security of the Republic of Moldova, in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," it added.
The announcement comes a day after Moldova's Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) issued a stark warning that Russia is planning moves to destabilize the former Soviet republic which seeks to shake off Moscow's decades-long influence and become a member of the EU.
SIS chief Alexandru Musteata said on March 5 that his agency has come into possession of "certain data" about actions planned for this year and the next one that would compromise Moldova's accession to the EU and bring it back under Russia's sphere of influence.
"The details point to strategies for 2024 and 2025 that involve supporting pro-Russian political actors with ties to the intelligence services, organized crime groups, and the Kremlin leadership," Musteata said.
France and Moldova reached a first agreement in September on the training of military personnel, regular consultations on defense, and intelligence sharing.
Details of the content of the French-Moldovan agreement have not been made public, but Macron reiterated during a visit to Prague on March 5 that Ukraine's Western European allies must also focus on strengthening security assistance for Moldova.
France is also hosting an online meeting of EU defense and foreign ministers on March 7 to discuss increasing support for Ukraine, but also for Moldova, which Paris said is facing "increasing destabilization moves" by Russia.
Pro-Western Sandu, under whom Moldova made an abrupt U-turn from Russia to Europe, is up for reelection later this year after handing an upset defeat to Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in 2020.
With Sandu at the helm, neutral Moldova also strongly condemned Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, firmly aligning itself with Kyiv while tightening its ties with its other neighbor, EU and NATO member Romania, with whom Moldova shares a common language and history.
Moldova is also due to hold a yet-to-be-scheduled nationwide referendum this year on joining the EU after receiving an invitation in 2022. Sandu has indicated that she would prefer that the presidential election and the EU membership referendum be held together.
Presidential and parliamentary elections are also scheduled later this year.
SIS chief Musteata said that his agency's intelligence suggests Moscow would use tools from its old playbook to sow instability in Moldova.
"We predict that attempts would be made to trigger several social and political crises, to spark clashes and to incite interethnic hatred that would lead to security crises in the Gagauz autonomy or the Transdniester region," Musteata said.
Semi-autonomous Gagauzia is populated mainly by ethnic Turkish Gagauz who speak Russian and have adopted Russian Orthodox Christianity.
Moscow-backed Transdniester, which declared independence from Moldova in 1990 and fought a war with Chisinau that was tilted in the separatists' favor by Russian troops who continue to be stationed in the region, has recently "appealed" to Moscow for support to offset what it said was pro-Western Moldova's "unbearable pressure."
The appeal, which largely seemed orchestrated by the Kremlin itself, rang alarm bells in Western capitals as a prelude to a possible "unification" of the separatist region with Moscow.
"Moldova is facing increasingly aggressive attempts at destabilization," French Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said on February 29.
Lemoine also anticipated that during the meeting primarily intended to support Ukraine, the participants would also come up with concrete ideas regarding the defense of countries threatened by Russia, especially the Republic of Moldova.
With reporting by Reuters
Election Official In Russian-Occupied Ukraine Killed By Car Bomb
A car bomb killed a woman who was a member of the Moscow-installed local election commission in the Russian-occupied city of Berdyansk in Ukraine's eastern Zaporizhzhya region on March 6. Russia's Investigative Committee said it launched a probe into the "terrorist attack." According to the committee, a handmade explosive device planted under the driver's seat of the vehicle detonated, severely injuring the woman, whose identity was not disclosed. The woman died hours later in hospital. Since Russia has installed officials in areas it has taken control of since launching its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, several have been killed or injured in attacks.
More Carbon-Monoxide Deaths In Tajikistan Amid Electricity Shortage
Tajik emergency officials said on March 6 that three members of a family in a village near the western city of Hisor died of carbon-monoxide poisoning a day earlier while heating their home with coal amid an electricity shortage. Last month, a family of six people died from carbon monoxide in Dushanbe while heating their home with wood and coal. Tajik authorities say the outages were imposed due to a decrease in the water levels of rivers feeding into the Nurek hydropower station, causing a reduction in energy output. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
RusNews Journalist Sentenced To 7 Years Over Ukraine War Coverage
A court in the city of Korolyov near Moscow on March 6 sentenced journalist Roman Ivanov to seven years in prison on a charge of distributing false information about Russia's military. The charge stemmed from Romanov's online coverage of the Kremlin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Romanov pleaded not guilty, saying he was carrying out his journalistic work. In February 2023, a court in Siberia sentenced another RusNews journalist, Maria Ponomarenko, to six years in prison on the same charge, which she also rejected, saying journalism was not a crime. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
