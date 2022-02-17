Director Of Navalny Documentary Captured 'Extraordinary' Moments

The director of a documentary about jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny reveals how he shot his award-winning film. Daniel Roher says he understood that what was unfolding before his cameras was "extraordinary." Roher began filming the story in Berlin in 2020 as Navalny recovered from a poisoning that he connects to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin officials deny any link. The documentary, Navalny, tracks the anti-corruption campaigner and his team as they try to piece together who was behind the attempted murder. The documentary won audience and festival awards at this year's Sundance Film Festival and Roher says he's determined to find a way to show the film to Russian audiences.