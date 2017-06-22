Chief Of Navalny's Election Campaign Jailed For 'Unsanctioned Rallies'

A court in Moscow has sentenced the chief of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's election campaign, Leonid Volkov, to five days in jail.

Volkov wrote on Twitter on June 22 that the Simonov District Court in Moscow found him guilty of "organization of unsanctioned rallies in Moscow" and ordered his incarceration.

Navalny himself was detained on June 12 before the unauthorized rally in the capital started and sentenced to 30 days in prison for staging unsanctioned rallies. His term was later cut by five days.

Moscow authorities had allowed Navalny's anticorruption march and gathering to be held far from the city center.

Navalny moved the rallies to Tverskaya Street near the Kremlin, claiming there were no loudspeakers at the protest site given by the authorities.

An estimated 1,560 of his supporters were detained during the rallies across Russia, including 866 detained in Moscow. The majority of the protesters were later released.

U.S. and European Union officials have condemned the detentions, saying that demonstrators were utilizing their right to free expression.