Navalny's Health 'Deteriorating' In Prison

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny say his health is "deteriorating" and believe his life "in danger" in prison after he complained about severe back pain and leg numbness.

They also said that Navalny's current whereabouts are "unknown" and that his lawyers were not allowed to see him on March 24 despite having a scheduled meeting with him at the prison.

"The rapid deterioration of his health condition raises our extreme concerns,” Maria Pevchikh, head of investigations at Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, tweeted on March 24.

Navalny has been complaining about “severe back pains and numbness in his leg” since the end of last week, Pevchikh wrote, adding that the only medication he has received were “two ibuprofen pills.”

Earlier this month, Navalny confirmed for the first time that he had arrived at a prison colony in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers east of Moscow, one of Russia's most notorious penitentiary facilities with a very strict regime.

“We suppose that Navalny has possibly been transferred to the prison hospital, and the colony administration are trying to cover it up. We believe that Navalny's life is in danger and demand immediate access to him for his lawyers,” she said in a separate tweet.

Navalny's lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, said she doesn't know "what's wrong" with her client and that "he should be seen by a proper doctor," according to Pevchikh.

Leonid Volkov, the coordinator of Navalny's network of teams, said it was possible he had been moved to the prison hospital and that the facility's administration was trying to hide that fact.

"Given all of the circumstances known to us, the sharp deterioration of his health can only cause extreme concern," said Volkov in a posting on Telegram.

'Friendly Concentration Camp'

Navalny described the prison, IK-2, as a “friendly concentration camp.” He said that he hasn't seen “even a hint at violence” there but faced overwhelming controls that he compared to George Orwell's “Nineteen Eighty-Four."

Navalny, whom prison authorities marked as a flight risk, said he's subject to particularly close oversight that includes a guard waking him up every hour at night and filming him to report that he's in place.

Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport in January immediately upon returning from Berlin, where he was recovering from what several Western labs determined was a poisoning attempt using a Novichok-type nerve agent that saw him fall ill on a flight in Siberia in August 2020.

Russia has denied involvement but Navalny has said the assassination attempt was ordered by President Vladimir Putin -- an allegation rejected by the Kremlin.

A Moscow court in February ruled that, while in Germany, Navalny had violated the terms of parole from an older embezzlement case that is widely considered to be politically motivated.

His suspended 3 1/2 year sentence was converted into jail time, though the court reduced that amount to 2 1/2 years for time already served in detention.

Navalny’s incarceration set off a wave of national protests and a crackdown against his supporters.

On March 2, the European Union and the United States imposed fresh sanctions against Russian officials over the Navalny case.

Canada followed suit on March 24.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa