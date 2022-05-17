Moscow Court Postpones Hearing Into Navalny's Appeal For Week

Finland and Sweden have moved closer to joining NATO, ending decades of neutrality, amid growing concern at home over Russia’s military aggression.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced at a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on May 15 that the country intended to apply for NATO membership.

"Today, the president of the republic and the government's Foreign Policy Committee have jointly agreed that Finland will apply for NATO membership, after consulting parliament. This is a historic day. A new era is opening," they said.

Last week, the president and prime minister said they both favored NATO membership, in a major policy shift prompted by the war in Ukraine.

Sweden's ruling Social Democratic Party said later the same day it is in favor of joining NATO. The party will seek parliament's backing on May 16, with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's cabinet expected to make an announcement afterward.

"The best thing for the security of Sweden and the Swedish people is to join NATO," Andersson told a news conference following the party's decision.

Sweden has repeatedly accused Russia of violating its airspace over the years.

Finland shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia and has remained militarily nonaligned for 75 years.

But political and public opinion within Finland swung dramatically in favor of membership after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Putin's actions have raised fears among his neighbors that he may seek to further redraw Europe's borders. Moscow invaded Finland in 1939, seizing part of its territory.

Russia has said it would be a mistake for Helsinki to join the transatlantic alliance and that it would harm bilateral ties.

Earlier this week, Niinisto told reporters that "joining NATO would not be against anyone." He said his response to Russia would be: "You caused this. Look in the mirror."

The Finnish parliament is expected to endorse the decision in the coming days, but it is considered a formality.

In Sweden -- which has been militarily nonaligned for more than two centuries -- support for NATO membership has also risen dramatically, to around 50 percent, with about 20 percent against.

NATO Meeting

NATO diplomats met in Berlin on May 15 to discuss membership expansion as well as additional aid to Ukraine.

Following the talks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was "very confident" Finland and Sweden would be accepted into the alliance, despite some initial objections by Turkey.

NATO membership needs to be approved and ratified by all members of the alliance.

"I don't want to characterize the specific conversation that we had either with the [Turkish] foreign minister or within the NATO sessions themselves, but I can say this much: I heard almost across the board, very strong support [for Sweden, Finland] joining the alliance," he said.

Turkey's objections, directed in particular at Stockholm, focus on what it considers to be the countries' leniency toward the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist group by Ankara as well as the United States and the European Union.

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he was ready to discuss the matter with both Finland and Sweden, as well as with other NATO members.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her country and others made clear that they would be willing to fast-track the national ratification process for Finland and Sweden.

Also, former Soviet country Georgia's bid was expected to be discussed in Berlin despite dire warnings from Moscow about the consequences if its neighbor joins NATO.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod dismissed suggestions that objections from Russian President Vladimir Putin could hinder the alliance from letting in new members.

Kofod said that each country has a fundamental right to choose their own security arrangement.

"We see now a world where the enemy of democracy No. 1 is Putin and the thinking that he represents," he said.

Kofod pointed out that NATO would also stand with other countries, such as Georgia, which he said were being "instrumentalized" by Russia.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa